Amal And George Clooney Make A Breathtaking Appearance At The Venice Film Festival

LOADING ERROR LOADING

George and Amal Clooney’s shared ability to serve couple goals shows no sign of abating as their ninth wedding anniversary approaches.

The Clooneys made a striking appearance Thursday evening at the 2023 Venice Film Festival in Italy, where they attended the DVF Awards, designer Diane von Furstenberg’s annual ceremony honoring extraordinary women.

Advertisement

In keeping with the event’s Venetian locale, the pair arrived by boat.

George and Amal Clooney sail into the scene in Venice. Franco Origlia via Getty Images

Amal wore a nude-pink Christian Dior slip dress designed by John Galliano. As for George, he opted for a black fitted suit but kept it cool with the top of his shirt collar unbuttoned.

Amal Clooney wears a flowing Christian Dior ensemble, crowned by her loosely waved brunet hair, as husband George escorts her in chic dark tones. Jacopo Raule via Getty Images

This year, Amal was on hand to accept the DVF Leadership Award in recognition of her work as a human rights lawyer.

Advertisement

The evening’s other honorees included Algorithmic Justice League founder Joy Buolamwini, actor Lily Singh and Amina J. Mohammed, deputy secretary-general of the United Nations.

The Clooneys draw photographers every step of the way in Venice. Jacopo Raule via Getty Images

In an interview with Time magazine last year, Amal spoke about her dedication to human rights cases, noting: “I’m responding to what I see happening in the world. A world where the guilty are free, and the innocent are imprisoned —where the human-rights abusers are free, and those who report on the abuses are locked up.”

Amal Clooney was in Venice to receive a DVF Leadership Award for her work as a human rights lawyer. Franco Origlia via Getty Images

“As a lawyer, I can do something about that,” she said. “Or I can at least try.”

As it turns out, Venice has sentimental value for the couple. They were married at the Aman Canal Grande resort in the city on Sept. 27, 2014. Guests at their ceremony included Emily Blunt, Cindy Crawford and Matt Damon.

Advertisement

The pair ― who share 5-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella ― own a villa on Italy’s Lake Como.