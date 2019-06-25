Amanda Bynes Shares Rare Photo Of Herself To Celebrate Graduation

Amanda Bynes is celebrating a major milestone.

After a nearly seventh-month-long absence from social media, the former Nickelodeon star returned to Twitter to share a rare photo of herself on graduation day.

The 33-year-old attended a graduation ceremony for Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, commonly known as FIDM, where she’s been studying since 2014 at the school’s downtown Los Angeles campus.

In the photo posted Monday, Bynes poses with a classmate in a cap and gown, looking happy and healthy.

“FIDM graduate 2019 #fidmgraduation,” she wrote in the caption.

Bynes received her associate degree in merchandise product development last year. She had announced plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree immediately thereafter at the start of 2019.

After reemerging into the public eye and opening up about her mental health struggles in a Paper Magazine interview, Bynes reportedly suffered a relapse months later in January and checked into a rehab facility, per People.

Bynes, who remains under her parents’ conservatorship, reportedly sought treatment “from mental health professionals and addiction counselors for drug addiction and mental health issues,” according to People, after her return to Hollywood life became overwhelming.

The “Easy A” star previously detailed how abusing drugs like marijuana and Adderall fueled her much-publicized downward spiral, which resulted in two hit-and-run charges in 2012 and a DUI arrest.

In her interview with Paper, Bynes said she planned to end her self-imposed retirement and get back into acting “kind of the same way I did as a kid, which is with excitement and hope for the best.”

She also revealed plans to design her own fashion line one day after graduating from FIDM.

“I have no fear of the future,” Bynes, who was four years sober at the time, told Paper. “I’ve been through the worst and came out the other end and survived it so I just feel like it’s only up from here.”

During her most recent rehab stint, a representative for Bynes said she was “doing great” and focusing on herself amid her recovery.

“Amanda is doing great, working on herself, and taking some well-deserved time off to focus on her wellbeing after graduating FIDM [Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising] in December,” her family’s attorney, Tamar Arminak, told E! News in a statement. “She’s spending time reading and exercising, sketching for her new line and mostly making sure this time around she puts her needs first.”