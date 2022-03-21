A California judge issued a tentative ruling Monday saying he plans to grant Amanda Bynes’ request to terminate her conservatorship, bringing the former actor one step closer to regaining control over her own life and finances.

Bynes, 35, has been under the legal arrangement since 2013 and filed paperwork to end it last month.

“The court determines that the conservatorship is no longer required and that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship of the person no longer exist,” Judge Roger Lund of the Ventura County Superior Court wrote. “The court intends to grant the petition for termination and order the conservatorship of the person of Amanda Bynes be terminated.”

Lund added that Bynes will need to file a separate petition to regain access to a trust in her name. It was not immediately clear why he would not have purview over that account, and Bynes’ lawyers did not return requests for comment.

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Bynes, whose career took off when she was a child star on Nickelodeon and whose last role was in 2010′s “Easy A,” was put under the conservatorship of her parents nearly nine years ago after a series of erratic incidents, including charges involving a hit-and-run and driving under the influence, that culminated in the court placing her under mandatory psychiatric care.

The following year, she shared that she’d had been diagnosed with bipolar and manic depressive disorders and was doing well with treatment. Later, in 2018, she told Paper Magazine that she had been under the influence of several drugs before her conservatorship, citing abuse of Adderall, MDMA, cocaine and marijuana.

An attorney for Bynes’ parents said last month that they support her desire to end the conservatorship.