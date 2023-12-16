Amanda Bynes Responded To People Saying That She Has 'A New Look'

Amanda Bynes has returned to the public eye with a new podcast and social media posts.
Her podcast with biochemist Paul Sieminski, which launched a few days ago, marks her first on-screen project in a decade. In their first episode, they interviewed tattoo artist Dahlia Moth and discussed all things ink, with Bynes saying, “Nobody cares anymore if people have face tattoos. It shouldn’t matter.”
"I was never open about this before, but I actually had blepharoplasty surgery on the skin folds in the corners of my eyes," she explained. "I don’t have those skin folds anymore — it was one of the best things I could have ever done for my self-confidence and it made me feel a lot better in my skin. So I just wanted to post about that just to clear up that rumor as to why I have a new look. I feel a lot better now about myself, and I’m so glad I had the blepharoplasty surgery. It was one of the greatest things I could’ve ever done."
"Also, I have scars on the right side of my face, you can't really tell if you don't see it in a certain bright light. I'm going to take you outside to show you how terrible I can look in a certain light. I'm sure people have seen from me in movies and me in paparazzi pictures," she continued. "So that is the secret to how I look good, I tend to find the best light."
She further responded to one person who rightly commented that she is "stunning."