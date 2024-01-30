Entertainment celebrity deathsone life to liveamanda davies

'One Life To Live' Actor Amanda Davies, Daughter Of Soap Opera Legend, Dead At 42

Davies played the teen version of mother Erika Slezak's character on the long-running daytime drama.
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Actor Amanda Davies, who played the teen version of her mother Erika Slezak’s character on “One Life To Live,” has died “suddenly” at age 42.

Davies appeared in flashback scenes as Viki for her soap opera legend mother Slezak, who won six daytime Emmys in the role.

“It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of Erika’s daughter Amanda Elizabeth Davies who died very suddenly,” a statement read on Slezak’s website, run by her fan club.

Entertainment Weekly confirmed the death Monday through a rep for Slezak but provided no details.

“The family is heartbroken and would appreciate privacy at this time,” the statement continued.

Davies played Viki in a series of flashbacks in 2002, according to IMDB.

Slezak, 77, played Victoria “Viki” Lord for more than 40 years until 2013.

Amanda Davies, right, with her mom Erika Slezak and dad, Brian Davies, at a 40th anniversary celebration for Slezak playing Victoria Lord on "One Live To Live" in 2011.
Amanda Davies, right, with her mom Erika Slezak and dad, Brian Davies, at a 40th anniversary celebration for Slezak playing Victoria Lord on "One Live To Live" in 2011.
Heidi Gutman via Getty Images

Davies is also survived by her father, actor Brian Davies.

“One Life to Live” was hit with another loss recently. Kamar de los Reyes, who played police officer Vegain in hundreds of episodes from 1995 to 1998, died in late December from cancer.

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

What's Hot