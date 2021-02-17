Style & Beauty

Headbands That'll Help Channel Your Inner Amanda Gorman

The poet launched a major hair trend at the inauguration.

If you’re still somehow unfamiliar with the work of Amanda Gorman, the nation’s youngest-ever inaugural poet, chances are you are at least familiar with this image of her:

Poet Amanda Gorman speaks after Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Jan. 20, 2021.
The former national youth poet laureate amassed a major following after reciting her powerful poem at the presidential inauguration in January, inspiring audiences not just with her words but also with her wardrobe ― namely, the headband resembling a crown she wore at the base of her updo that day.

Gorman has since appeared on the cover of Time, on “The Ellen Show” and at the Super Bowl, where she wore another version of the headband crown starring a large strand of pearls:

The red Prada headband Gorman wore at the inauguration inspired stories in the New York Times and Vogue, prompting an uptick in our collective headband interest even if we have no imminent plans to leave the house.

Gorman herself noted that she wore her inaugural headband horizontally at her mother’s suggestion, noting on her Instagram stories that she would “highly suggest a headband crown for anyone wanting to stand taller, straighter and prouder.”

Below are eight headbands and hatbands to stand tall ― even if you’re just sitting on a Zoom call.

Baublebar Twist Headband
Baublebar
Get the Baublebar twist headband for $20.
Revolve Knot Headband
Revolve
Get the Revolve knot headband for $26.
Amazon Padded Headband
Amazon
Get the Amazon padded headband for $6.99.
Lele Sadoughi Ivory Graduated Pearl Velvet Strand Headband
Lele Sadoughi
Get the Lele Sadoughi ivory graduated pearl velvet strand headband for $115.
France Luxe Velvet Padded Heaband
France Luxe
Get the France Luxe velvet padded headband for $24.
Anthropologie Angela Knotted Headband
Anthropologie
Get the Anthropologie Angela knotted headband for $20.
Doen Mildred Headband
Doen
Get the Doen Mildred headband for $78.
Hill House Home Halo Headband
Hill House Home
Get the Hill House Home halo headband for $75.

