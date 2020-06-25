Amanda Peet Defends Husband David Benioff's 'Game Of Thrones' Finale

When it comes to “Game of Thrones” critics, Amanda Peet is all like, “Oh hell Snow.”

Given that the “Dirty John” actor is married to “Game of Thrones” co-creator David Benioff, on a recent episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” host Andy Cohen asked Peet what she thought of the highly criticized final season.

“What’d you think of the finale? It got so much crap, but what did you think,” Cohen said.

Before answering, Peet noted her husband was just off-camera, which Cohen said was “even better.”

“I had read it, and I loved it when I read it, and I continue to stand by it,” Peet said. After the actor spoke, a loud sound (perhaps clapping?) can be heard off-camera.

“I just feel like maybe some people couldn’t, didn’t want to say goodbye. I don’t know. Look, maybe I’m just too close to it, but I didn’t understand the blowback. For God’s sake, people. It’s a television show,” Peet said.

Cohen said he watched “Game of Thrones” during the ongoing pandemic, and he added that the “Inside the Episode” videos, in which Benioff and fellow showrunner D.B. Weiss explain what happened in the show, were helpful for him.

Though the show did win the Emmy in 2019 for Outstanding Drama, the controversial end, even now, continues to fuel less than glowing headlines.

But Peet, who once joked to HuffPost about divorcing Benioff over the fate of Jon Snow, is clearly ready to defend her Winter-fella.