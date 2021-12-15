See Amanda Seyfried As Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes In 'The Dropout' First Look

Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu's "The Dropout." Beth Dubber HULU

While Elizabeth Holmes battles it out in court, 2022 is shaping up to be the battle of the Elizabeth Holmes portrayals, as multiple stars are set to play the disgraced Theranos founder.

But before Jennifer Lawrence debuts her deep baritone, it’s Amanda Seyfried’s turn in Hulu’s upcoming limited series, “The Dropout.”

Based on the popular ABC News podcast of the same name, Seyfried, who assumed the role after Kate McKinnon exited the project earlier this year, stars as Holmes in the series chronicling the rise and fall of her much-maligned blood testing company.

“Money. Romance. Tragedy. Deception. Hulu’s limited series ‘The Dropout,’ the story of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos, is an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong,” the logline for the series reads. “How did the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye?”

In the first images from “The Dropout,” the Oscar nominee certainly looks the part, as she appears in the classic Holmes ensemble of a black turtleneck and red lip (see above).

In another image, Seyfried appears next to “Lost” alum Naveen Andrews, who stars as Holmes’ former boyfriend and business partner, Sunny Balwani.

The real-life Holmes is currently on trial for numerous charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud after she was accused of misleading the public with claims that she’d developed technology that revolutionized blood testing by using just a single drop.

Except, of course, the machine did not work, and Holmes, who was once heralded as the next Steve Jobs, was exposed as a fraud and her company, which was once valued at over $9 billion, came crashing down.

Seyfried, who also serves as an executive producer on the project, stars alongside Laurie Metcalf, William H. Macy, Elizabeth Marvel, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, Stephen Fry, Dylan Minnette, Alan Ruck, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Sam Waterston, LisaGay Hamilton, Michaela Watkins and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who portray various characters orbiting Holmes.

The first three episodes of “The Dropout” will drop on March 3, with subsequent installments coming out weekly.

Earlier this month, a separate Holmes-focused project was officially announced, with Lawrence in the role of the Silicon Valley founder.