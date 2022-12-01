Amanda Seyfried Has A New Plan For 'Mean Girls' Reunion If Sequel Doesn't Happen

Amanda Seyfried won’t be making “fetch” happen anytime soon, but she’s determined to find a way to reunite with her “Mean Girls” co-stars on a new project.

The Emmy-winning star of Hulu’s “The Dropout” sat down with Lindsay Lohan for the new issue of Interview magazine, unveiled Wednesday. While much of the chat was focused Lohan’s new Netflix movie, “Falling for Christmas,” the pair couldn’t help but reminisce about their indelible performances in “Mean Girls,” now viewed as an era-defining teen classic.

Noting that the 2004 comedy turned out to be “more than anyone could have imagined,” Seyfried nonetheless appeared skeptical that a sequel will ever see the light of day, despite the well-established enthusiasm of both fans and actors.

Still, she suggested the film’s “Plastics” ― who include Lacey Chabert and Rachel McAdams ― may be better served by reprising their roles on stage rather than the big screen.

“I would kill just to do one week, all of us playing our own roles on ‘Mean Girls’ on Broadway,” she said, referring to the 2018 musical adaptation of the film. “Because a ‘Mean Girls 2’ is never going to happen, is it?”

As it turns out, Seyfried’s idea may not be such a bad one. The “Mean Girls” musical received mostly positive reviews and a total of 12 Tony Award nominations after it premiered on Broadway. Among those to receive a nod was Tina Fey, who adapted the musical’s libretto from her own script for the movie.

Both Lohan and Seyfried possess the necessary singing chops, too. As a singer, Lohan has released two successful pop albums, 2004’s “Speak” and 2005’s “A Little More Personal (Raw).” Seyfried, meanwhile, has wowed fans in the movie versions of the blockbuster musicals “Mamma Mia!” and “Les Misérables.”

Lohan has frequently expressed interest in reprising her “Mean Girls” role as Cady Heron. Still, she told Seyfried that the best bet for a Plastics reunion would be in a non-musical comedy.

“I heard something about it being a movie musical and I was like, ‘Oh no.’ We can’t do that,” she said. “It has to be the same tone ... anyway, Tina [Fey] is busy. She’ll get around to it.”

