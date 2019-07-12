Amanda Seyfried Apologizes For Putting Influencer On Blast Over Bikini Photo

Just as quickly as Amanda Seyfried started an Instagram feud with an influencer, the “Mamma Mia” actress backtracked and apologized for doing so in the first place.

Seyfried wrote an apology to Arielle Charnas, also known to her followers as Something Navy, after the influencer posted a bikini photo earlier this week saying, “Proud of my body after two kids.”

The actress, who didn’t name Charnas in her takedown of the photo and its caption, also didn’t address the influencer by name in her apology.

Seyfried addressed the post “to all who feel bullied or thin-shamed during our recent social media discussion,” and said that it isn’t like her to bully someone else. Though she did apologize for how she began the “debate” with Charnas, whom she dubbed a “semi-influencer” in her original post.

“I desperately wish it hadn’t targeted (or blasted) one person (there are MANY who engage in this questionable messaging) and instead started a cleaner, general conversation,” the 33-year-old wrote. “No one needs to tear anyone apart. And I regret that it’s present right now. To the lady in question: I’m sorry for the truly negative feels you’ve endured because of this.”

After apologizing, Seyfried still thought there was a bright side to the feud.

Seyfriend (L) and Charnas (R).

“Aside from the messy detour? The bigger, important message seems to filtering through and helping a lot of women feel supported,” she wrote. “And that’s the name of the game.”

Some of Charnas’ followers still felt Seyfried was still being a mean girl in her apology.

“[Arielle] didn’t claim to use skinny tea, she didn’t say anyone should look like her, she simply stated that as a mother and a WOMAN she is proud of her body giving birth to two beautiful children,” one commenter wrote on Seyfried’s apology post. “Now for some reason you and your condescending friend decided to skinny shame and attack her.”

The follower added, “Even this post itself it a huge half assed ‘apology.’ Yikes. So much for women empowerment.”

The war of words started earlier this week when Seyfried’s friend called out Charnas for her postpartum bikini photo and essentially not doing enough to acknowledge her privilege. Seyfried later reposted her friend’s comments on Instagram and piled on Charnas’ post as well.

“If we’re ready to get paid for flaunting our lifestyle (and inspiring some in the meantime) we have to be open to the discussions surrounding what we’re promoting,” Seyfried wrote, adding that Charnas blocked both her and her friend.

“If you know who you are- take a second to decide if what you’re throwing out there is worth it- in the big picture,” the actress added. Charnas responded in a since-expired Instagram post that she felt “bullied” and “punished because I’m thin.” She has yet to comment on Seyfried’s latest update.