Amanda Stanton Feels 'Violated' Over Hacker Who Shared Topless Pics

“Bachelor” alum Amanda Stanton revealed she’s had a traumatic past few weeks during a tearful admission to her followers on her Instagram Stories Tuesday.

Stanton, speaking while using a puppy Instagram filter, explained that three weeks ago a random man said he had stolen nude photos of Stanton from when she got a breast augmentation.

“He had some nude photos of me in the doctor’s office, which is just stupid because they’re medical photos,” she said. “But he was basically asking for a lot of money and threatening to send the photos to everybody who I follow.”

Stanton explaining the hacking scandal.

She added that the hacker “sent them to my friend’s boyfriend, he sent them to people who I work with, he sent them to producers at ABC [the network that airs “The Bachelor”]. And it was just kind of out of my control and there was nothing I could do about it, so I figured that I might as well just address it.”

The 28-year-old said that lots of people have reached out to her to say they’ve received the photos, but she hasn’t had time to respond to everyone just yet. In the meantime, she’s trying to deal with the repercussions of what’s happened.

“Of course it’s something that I didn’t want out there, but it’s not the end of the world if people see my boobs. But I think I’m just so frustrated and I feel very violated,” Stanton said on Instagram.

Denise Truscello via Getty Images Amanda Stanton attends REVOLVE Presents: The 2nd Annual #REVOLVEawards at Palms Casino Resort on November 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I’ve also been harassed every single day. I don’t know what other information this person has,” she added. “It’s just been kind of exhausting.”

The reality star and mother of two previously hinted that something was wrong in an Instagram on Tuesday and said that she was “praying” that she finds peace.

“ ... My anxiety is out of control and I’ve been extremely stressed over some things that are completely out of my control. Losing sleep, having no motivation and just haven’t been myself because of it,” she wrote. “As much as I know I shouldn’t stress over things that I can’t control, it seems impossible.”