Style & Beauty

Here's What The American Music Awards Red Carpet Looked Like In 1998

Tailored suits weren't the AMAs red carpet staple they are now.
By Julia Brucculieri
10/09/2018 02:42pm ET | Updated an hour ago
Getty
Clockwise from left: Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige and Boyz II Men at the 1998 American Music Awards. 

It’s time for a trip down memory lane, all the way back to the 1998 American Music Awards.

That was truly the year of the Spice Girls. Though the British girl group wasn’t present at the show to accept their awards (or slay the red carpet), they won in three categories: favorite pop/rock band/duo/group, favorite pop/rock album and favorite pop/rock new artist. Celine Dion, Mariah Carey, Erykah Badu and Mary J. Blige were among the night’s winners. Girl power, indeed.

But let’s talk about the fashion. In 1998, the red carpet was obviously oh-so-’90s, featuring too-large suits ― yes, we’re talking about The Backstreet Boys ― coordinating ensembles, a la Shaquille O’Neal and Ice Cube, and a whole lot of simple column dresses.

This year’s award show will air Tuesday night ― with the fashionable Tracee Ellis Ross acting as host ― but before we get to see who rules the red carpet, take a look back at some of the best style moments from the 1998 show:

Bryan White and Jennifer Love Hewitt
Getty
Sisqo and Dru Hill
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
Mariah Carey
Getty
Michael McCary
Getty
Cybill Shepherd
David Keeler via Getty Images
Reba McEntire
Ron Wolfson via Getty Images
Daisy Fuentes
David Keeler via Getty Images
LeAnne Rimes and George Strait
Getty
Drew Carey
Ron Wolfson via Getty Images
Clint Black with wife Lisa Hartman Black
Getty
Ron Wolfson via Getty Images
The Backstreet Boys
David Keeler via Getty Images
Method Man
SGranitz via Getty Images
Ice Cube and Shaquille O'Neal
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Aaron Neville
David Keeler via Getty Images
Mary J. Blige
SGranitz via Getty Images
Jewel
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
Eykah Badu
Frank Trapper via Getty Images
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Boyz II Men
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Matchbox 20
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Abra Moore
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Julio Iglesias
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Paula Abdul
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
