Just 34 Amazing Birthday Gifts To Send To Your Family

Practical gadgets, gag gift and yummy treats for every member of your weird, wonderful, wacky family.
By Danielle Healy, Yi Yang, Samantha Wieder, BuzzFeed Shopping

Finding a perfect birthday gift for a family member should be a fun experience, but if you’re anything like us then you know it’s actually super stressful. After all, there’s so much to choose from and you wanna be sure you pick out something that’s equal parts useful, fun and matches their interests. Well, we’re here to help! Check out our picks of amazing birthday gifts to send to your family and feel free to bookmark this page while you’re at it. You may wanna re-visit it for holidays and friend birthdays, too!

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
A subscription to Hunt A Killer
Hunt A Killer
It'll walk the whole fam through an episodic murder mystery puzzle for hours of crime-solving and sleuthing fun. Mystery lovers and armchair detectives can finally get their fix since, at this point, they've probably listened to the entire backlog of every true crime podcast. They'll get a full murder mystery game delivered over the course of several episodes, or boxes (how many depends on the plan you choose). Each box is filled with different clues and physical items such as autopsy reports, witness statements and more that they'll use to solve the ongoing murder mystery.

Gift a six-month pass from Hunt A Killer for $165 or a 12-month pass for $300 (available in two themes).
2
A handheld milk frother
Amazon
Perfect for helping them easily whip up frothy, foamy drinks at home that rival their favorite caffeine chain go-to. The frother is powered by two AA batteries (not included) and works on all milk types — including non-dairy varieties.

Promising review: "I’m a barista at Starbucks so obviously I know how I like my coffee. For a while, I was using an immersion blender to froth my milk for my morning cup of coffee, but it just wasn’t doing what I wanted it to do. I finally bought this frother and I’m so so happy with it!! It doesn’t need to be plugged in so it takes up way less space. It is a lot quieter than the blender, and I can use any size cup I want because the frother is so small. Not only can I heat up my milk for a hot coffee, but I can also use it just the same with cold milk for my iced coffee!! Highly recommend this product!!" — Heather Michael

Get it from Amazon for $12.57 (available in 29 colors).
3
A cushy bath pillow
Amazon
So they can live out their bathtime fantasies in comfort because it turns out hard tub rims aren't as comfortable as they make it look in the movies (go figure).

Promising review: "So if you're like me and live in an apartment, you know the bath has little to offer. I was hesitant buying this product knowing I didn't have a head ledge for the top bend to really rest on. But after putting it in my tub and soaking in a long0deserved bath, this item was just what I needed. No stiff neck or sore back. Easy to place and clean. This is something I'll recommend to all." — Hannah Ruble

Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in four colors and two sizes).
4
A scratch-off family adventure book
The Adventure Challenge
Perfect if you're looking for a way to make memories that doesn't involve breaking out Clue for the umpteenth week in a row. This book is filled with categorized scratch-off adventures (with a time and money guide over each one) that the whole family can enjoy together, making a boat-load of memories in the process. This book is great for families of all ages and sizes, but is ideally created with kids ages 4–15 in mind and for families of around four to eight members.

Promising review: "We are only four challenges in but we love it! We bought the family edition for us and our two sons who are eight and six years old. They love picking at random and scratching it off. Every challenge so far has been entertaining and fun, things we wouldn't normally do! I definitely recommend and will be buying some as gifts!" — Jan R.

Get it from The Adventure Challenge for $39.99.
5
A gorgeous pack of affirmation cards
The Lamare / Etsy
Because everyone needs the occasional emotional pick-me-up and these pretty little cards can deliver those endorphins in your absence. The Lamare is a Jacksonville, Florida-based small Etsy shop creating aesthetically pleasing journals and planners to help you live the best life you can! There are 40 affirmations in total, printed on 350 gsm ethically harvested paper. Each card is 4 x 4 inches and they come packaged in a pretty box.

Promising review: "OMG these are perfection! Love and adore these cards! Got these for myself, then my mom and getting them for my best friend now. Great quality. The affirmations are amazing. Love. Love. Love!" — Maris Howard

Get them from The Lamare on Etsy for $22.95.
6
Some paraben-free body butter
Rachel Dunkel / BuzzFeed
It contains shea butter, grape seed and rice bran oils, and candelilla wax for luxurious head-to-toe moisture that'll melt into their skin, leaving it soft and supple without the greasy feeling. Butter by Keba is a woman-owned small business founded by Makeba Lloyd and based in NYC. Their plant-based formulas are made with natural organic essential oils, phthalate-free fragrance and are paraffin-, petroleum- and mineral oil-free.

Promising review: "I've been using this body butter for over six months and simply adore it. It goes on in such a perfectly smooth, hydrating layer and soaks into skin quickly while moisturizing literally all day. I have it in the scent 'La Vera' which is delicately light and fresh. One of the things I like most about the body butter is the level of scent — it's not too overwhelming but is definitely present, and most importantly subtly lasts all day." — Rachel Dunkel, BuzzFeed

Get it from Butter by Keba for $20+ (available in two sizes and 10 scents).
7
A fruit tart pet bed
Mallory Mower / BuzzFeed
Because the sweetest part of their life (we all know the dog is mom's favorite child) deserves the sweetest-looking bed to lounge in.

Promising review: "My cats hate everything I buy for them, but they took to this immediately. From my impressive background studying feline behavior (I watched a lot of Animal Planet as a kid), I think one of the reasons they like this bed so much is that the 'crust' is both sturdy enough to stand on its own and soft enough for them to stretch and lean into." — Mallory Mower, BuzzFeed

Get it from Amazon for $27.99.
8
A subscription to KiwiCo
KiwiCo
It'll deliver an interactive, age-tailored activity to their door every month to keep their curious mind occupied with fun-but-educational activities. They'll get a curated activity box will all the materials they need to complete a science or art project (depending on the box you pick). Each project is targeted for a specific age group (0 –104) and is filled with an interactive activity to help nearly anyone grow or learn something new!

Get it from KiwiCo starting at $15.50/month.
9
A 10-piece makeup brush set
BH Cosmetics
Perfect for giving their current collection of mismatched brushes (yep, that one's from middle school) a luxe refresh. This 10-piece set of multipurpose brushes is great for cream or powder makeup application and is vegan and cruelty-free.

Promising review: "I think this kit can be a good addition to your collection, and it's complete enough for beginners, too. The brushes are soft and the quality is excellent." — Ana P.

Get it from BH Cosmetics for $13.50.
10
A cacao and mushroom blend
Golde
They can mix this powder with coffee or milk for a chocolatey addition that works to reduce stress, boost their immune system and is packed with antioxidants to support gut health. Golde is a Black woman-owned small business creating vegan wellness and beauty essentials with the goal of making it easy for anyone to enjoy the benefits of these powerful superfoods.

Promising review: "Golde was kind enough to send me a sample and I'm beyond impressed. Ever since receiving, I've been drinking it in latte-form as a mid-day treat. It tastes 0% like mushroom and has a slightly sweet, faintly chocolatey flavor. My enthusiastic goodwill toward this mix probably has something to do with the CBD-like quality of cacao (it naturally promotes the production of anandamide — aka "the bliss molecule"). Either way, It feels like pure self-care to make myself a drink that tastes great and is packed with so many hardworking ingredients (and no added sugar!)." — Danielle Healy, BuzzFeed

Get it from Golde for $22.
11
A diamond painting kit
Amazon
So the family's resident Lilo & Stitch lover can enjoy a soothing yet satisfying art project they'll be able to show off on their wall when finished. They don't need to have any prior diamond-painting experience to enjoy this! It comes with everything they need (canvas, rhinestones, adhesive and applicator tools) to complete the project.

Promising review: "It only took me a few hours to finish up everything. It came up a really cute Stitch and still got a lot of beads left. Very fun and relaxing. Can’t wait to get it framed." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $9.38.
12
A subscription to Geologie
@mygeologie / https://www.instagram.com/p/B84IboCF5_R/
So they can redirect their skin musings toward someone who actually knows what they're doing. Based on the results of a short and fun skin quiz, Geologie will build a personalized skincare regime tailored to fit their personalized needs, from dark circles to product sensitivity. You can fill out a 30-second skincare quiz for the gift recipient or send them an e-gift email so they can fill out the questionnaire themselves and claim the personalized products.

Get started at Geologie for $25+ (available to gift in amounts of $25–$250 or treat them to a complete skincare set for $125).
13
A screaming goat figure
Amazon
Because life is hard and who in your family couldn't benefit from a hilarious screeching farm animal to take the edge off? And it comes with a 32-page, illustrated booklet all about goats. As if the screaming figurine wasn't enough!

Promising review: "This little piece of screaming plastic has created an excellent outlet for resolving frustrations in our home. Every time a conflict or struggle arises we push the little goat, get a gratifying screech, chuckle and move on throughout our day. No regrets on purchasing this. When you get one, get four or five because you're going to want to share with family and friends." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $9.40.
14
A DIY mochi ice cream kit
Uncommon Goods
It'll satisfy their sweet tooth with everything needed to create a from-scratch creamy, chewy treat from home. This kit makes up to 32 pieces and includes sweet rice flour, potato starch, matcha green tea powder, cocoa powder, a dough cutter and a silicone mochi mold and step-by-step instructions. Just provide your own ice cream!

Promising review: "My daughter and I had a fun time putting these together and they taste just like the mochi you get in a store or restaurant!" — Kim

Get it from Uncommon Goods for $34.
15
A hydrating Glossier hand cream
Glossier
It dares to look this cute while delivering nongreasy moisture in a travel-ready container that'll protect against spills in your bag.

Promising review: "Glossier has never been a disappointment for me. This hand cream? WOW! My hands are so soft, and I seriously cannot stop smelling it! A+ for this one!" — syoulio

Get it from Glossier for $18.
16
A subscription to Atlas Coffee Club
Rebecca O'Connell / BuzzFeed
Perfect for fueling their busy days with monthly shipments of single-origin coffee from a new country that's tailored to match their specific java preferences.

Promising review: "The coffee itself was phenomenal! The amazing smell hits you as soon as you open the box. My roommates and I have varying levels of snobbery when it comes to coffee. For example, I'm cool with some Dunkin' Donuts iced coffee, but one of my roommates only buys his coffee from a fancy beanery in Williamsburg. Despite our different palates, we all loved and raved about Atlas's coffee. We used an electric grinder and tried making it with both a normal coffee maker and a French press. The Colombian coffee was very smooth and chocolatey, with an almost creamy texture even when taken black. The Peruvian coffee was more bitter and fruity, but also exceptional. I think this is a great purchase for coffee fans and an even better gift thanks to the level of personal care put into each package. I feel like lots of subscription services are a rip-off, but this one definitely is worth it!" — Rebecca O'Connell, BuzzFeed

Get a three-month subscription from Atlas Coffee Club for $50 (six-months for $99 and 12-months for $189).
17
Or a snack subscription to Tokyo Treat
@tokyotreat / https://www.instagram.com/p/CJOnb_jgCOj/
So the adventurous snacker can get their fix with full-size portions of popular Japanese snacks. Pro tip: Upgrade to the Premium box if you've got an anime lover on your hands — there's an anime-themed snack in every box. Each box comes packed with full-sized Japanese treats, Dagashi (snack foods), a DIY Japanese candy kit and a Japanese candy guidebook (additional snacks, a party pack and a Japanese drink are included in each Premium box).

Get a Classic Box from Tokyo Treat starting at $22.50 or a Premium box starting at $31.50.
18
A pair of light saber chopsticks
Amazon
Perfect if they're a master of The Force (or a regular Star Wars fan) looking for the finest weapons of food destruction in the galaxy. This set includes two lightsaber chopsticks and batteries are included!

Promising review: "These are the coolest chopsticks I have ever seen. The instructions for use and cleaning were clear and concise and the light that they give off is amazing!" — Jennifer P. Lane

Get them from Amazon for $12.97.
19
A 1,000-piece The Simpsons puzzle featuring the entire cast
Amazon
Because fans of the show will enjoy the trip down memory lane and pro-puzzlers will enjoy the challenge. So. Much. Yellow.

Promising review: "This puzzle is a challenge. It helps if you are a fan of The Simpsons and know the characters. The pieces fit together tightly and it is practically impossible to put a piece in the wrong place. Great colors and the black-lined cast helps. There is no real rhyme or reason to why certain characters are where they are. It would have been frustrating had I not know the show. Well made, great cuts, vibrant colors, and sturdier than most. Looks great when it's completed" — Todd Jackson

Get it from Amazon for $14.89.
20
A silicone microwave popcorn popper
Amazon
It'll upgrade their at-home movie night by replacing store-bought packets with movie theater-style popcorn they can still make in the microwave! Just grab your favorite popcorn kernels, pour up to the marked line on the inside of the bowl, place the lid and *pop* it in the microwave! And there's no need to transfer anything to a different bowl if you don't want to!

Promising review: "I eat a lot of popcorn and hate the stale greasy taste that microwave popcorn has. You don't use ANY oil, so the popcorn is dry and flavorful! I can then add whatever toppings I want to make it taste like fresh theater popcorn, (Flavacol seasoning and Kernal Seasons Movie Theater Butter). The popper has marks in the bottom so you don't have to measure and it is easy clean up since it is silicon and just rinses out. You can also use the popper as your bowl if you want. I may buy more to give as gifts!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 12 colors).
21
This minimalist candle
Cadence Candle Co.
It comes complete with a curated playlist (scan the QR code on the packaging) so they can easily set a multisensory ~vibe~ when they finally get a relaxing night to themselves. Cadence Candle Co. is a Black woman-owned small biz based in Washington, DC creating hand-poured, soy-blended candles to help you light a vibe in your home with the help of thoughtfully blended fragrances and accompanying playlists for every candle.

Promising review: "I received a candle from this brand to test and I am *so* into this entire concept. I live for a great candle and listening to music during my evening bath, so the fact this was able to really add something to the experience made it a 10/10 for me. Cadence Candle Co. is a Black woman-owned business that, IMO, has come up with a genius product. I won't spoil any of the songs that are on the playlist, but know that the founder Taelor has a true gift for curating soothing sounds that go great with the flickering of a candle." — Heather Braga, BuzzFeed

Get it from Cadence Candle Co. for $32.
22
A five-year journal
Amazon
It asks just one question a day to help them ease into the potentially daunting task of building a daily journaling habit. Once filled out, it makes for a one-of-a-kind, retrospective keepsake they'll enjoy going back to years from now.

Promising review: "I will have had this little book two years in November and after one year was complete, I discovered why it is so good. The first year the questions are new — some are fun and frivolous and others really make you think. There are only four short lines to write your answer so there is no pressure to come up with an essay, but by the same token, you have to shorten what could be a long answer into something tight and to the point. The second year can be an eye-opener when you read last year's answers and realize how much things, circumstances, or you yourself have changed — and how others have stayed exactly the same. It's simple, short, and often fun, but it can bring back memories, good and bad, and it can certainly make you think." — BritGal

Get it from Amazon for $10.40.
23
A pair of sushi socks
Amazon
These are so cute and hilarious even top-tier sushi snobs will tip their saké to you in appreciation.

Promising review: "Not only was this a great, hilarious gift, but surprisingly, these socks are great quality also! They’re really soft and don’t shrink too much in the dryer." — Amber

Get them from Amazon for $14.99 (available in two sizes).
24
A giant personalized face cushion
Firebox
Perfect if your family's love language is ~hilarious~ gag gifts. It'll take around 10–15 working days for them to receive their personalized face cushion.

Promising review: "Arrived today. Really great quality. Even bigger than I thought. My son is going to absolutely love it and I’m going to order another for my friend. Thank you." — Jo

Get it from Firebox for $41.
25
A yummy cheesecake and fruit box
Edible Arrangements
Because decadent, chocolate-dipped treats are a people-pleasing way to celebrate virtually any occasion. The 12-piece box comes with three mini cheesecakes, each topped with a piece of fruit and paired with a trio of chocolate-dripped apple wedges, bananas and strawberries.

Promising review: "My granddaughter sent me this surprise and sure made my day. It was scrumptious and a great display. Will be repeat customer." — Loretta Zeeb

Get it from Edible Arrangements for $44.99.
26
A dainty initial necklace
Amazon
So you can remind them of you every time they wear this perfectlypersonalized pendant, which is going to be all the time since it goes with ~everything~.

Promising review: "The best necklace I’ve ever had! It’s the perfect size and length, and so dainty! I was worried about the gold fading (because it’s so wonderfully affordable) but it hasn’t — not even a little bit! I’ve worn it every single day for about a month now, even accidentally wore it in a chlorinated pool for a little bit but nothing happened and it’s never been damaged! It has become such a staple for me and my everyday outfit, I don’t feel complete without it anymore. Would highly recommend and will be buying another if this one ever breaks!!" — Brittany Burrahm

Get it from Amazon for $11.80 (available in 26 letters and with or without pavé details).
27
A Nicolas Cage sequined pillow cover
Amazon
It'll bring the eternal joy of the actor-turned-meme-star's face into their home — whenever they choose to reveal it!

Promising review: "Brought tears to everyone's eyes. Not sure if it was laughter or disappointment, but I sure thought it was hilarious. Nothing like brushing beautiful sequins to reveal a close-up of Nicolas Cage." — AdrienneK

Get it from Amazon for $10.99 (available in six colors).
28
A pack of 16 hydrating sheet masks
Amazon
Perfect for encouraging them to take a little oh-so-necessary me-time — something their mind and skin will thank them for. Each sheet mask features a different ingredient, such as green tea collagen, vitamin C collagen and pearl collagen.

Promising review: "They're just so relaxing to use! Between balancing work and a social life, having a veryyyy long commute, and spending weekends running errands, I've truly come to love the half-hour I can spend relaxing with my face mask on a Sunday night." — Sam Wieder, BuzzFeed

Get a pack of 16 from Amazon for $11.99.
29
A milk chocolate bash cupcake
Dylan's Candy Bar
So they can channel their inner piñata-loving child and bust open this chocolatey treat with the included mallet to discover EVEN MORE chocolatey treats! Each bash cake contains approximately eight ounces of mini chocolate-covered pretzels.

Get it from Dylan's Candy Bar for $60.
30
A wacky waving inflatable tube man in a desk-friendly size
Amazon
So you can *inflate* their day-to-day with unbridled, dance-inducing joy. The 18-inch figure comes with a 32-page mini book exploring the fascinating origins of everyone's favorite flailing arm man. Batteries aren't included to get this little guy going, so be sure to pick up a couple of nine-volt batteries before gifting.

Promising review: "If you have anyone who is delighted by the wavy-arm guys that we see outside stores, they will enjoy this. It comes with a cute book that talks about the history of wavy-arm guys, which we found very interesting!" — bbmac

Get it from Amazon for $6.79.
31
A plush reading pillow
Amazon
Because the only thing that can make reading in bed even better is reading in bed with back support.

Promising review: "I bought this for my wife. Being propped up only by pillows is not good for holding a book and she says the arms on the Linenspa makes it much easier. We've only had it since Christmas, but it looks durable and easily cleaned. A handle at the top makes it easy to lift and move aside to make the bed." — Albert N

Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in two colors and three sizes).
32
A heated Shiatsu massager
Amazon
It'll offer some soothing at-home relief from the daily aches and pains that come with having a body and being alive. This multi-purpose massager has eight different kneading modes and protects itself from overheating with an auto-shutoff feature after twenty minutes.

Promising review: "I love using this so much and use it every couple of days just to keep my neck and shoulders in shape. It helps so much if I sleep funny and I can fully recover after using it for about 30 minutes. I also find it extremely soothing after a hard day at work. I simply put it behind me in a chair or couch while I’m watching TV for the evening and after a very short time, I just feel the circulation flowing and my muscles relaxed. Great design and easy to use. Well worth the money, too. It has an auto-shutoff if it gets too hot, which is excellent because then it never gets too hot and burns out." — A. Brink

Get it from Amazon for $46.99+ (available in two colors).
33
Or a reusable hot and cold therapy pack
Beloved Packs
It comes with a washable sleeve and a three-channeled insert filled with jasmine rice they can pop in the microwave or freezer for soothing relief from aches and pains or to just unwind at the end of the day. Vida launched Beloved Packs in 2016, and ever since this Black woman-owned small biz has been creating therapy packs as a way to help people combat daily stress, minor aches and incorporate an easy self-care practice into their everyday routine.

Promising review: "This rice pack is amazing! It really helps with eye strain headaches from increased screen time at work. It is super high quality as well. I look forward to using it every evening." — Abby J.

Get it from Beloved Packs for $45.
34
Fancy-looking hair clips
Amazon
They'll trick everyone into thinking their hairstyle was very planned and not the result of five snoozed alarms and dry shampoo.

Promising review: "This set is exactly what I was looking for! Just decorative for certain hairstyles. I gave them away as gifts to my cousins and friends. They loved them!" — R_Svdr

Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $8.99.
