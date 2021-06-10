Just 34 Amazing Birthday Gifts To Send To Your Family

Finding a perfect birthday gift for a family member should be a fun experience, but if you’re anything like us then you know it’s actually super stressful. After all, there’s so much to choose from and you wanna be sure you pick out something that’s equal parts useful, fun and matches their interests. Well, we’re here to help! Check out our picks of amazing birthday gifts to send to your family and feel free to bookmark this page while you’re at it. You may wanna re-visit it for holidays and friend birthdays, too!
1
A subscription to Hunt A Killer
2
A handheld milk frother
3
A cushy bath pillow
4
A scratch-off family adventure book
5
A gorgeous pack of affirmation cards
6
Some paraben-free body butter
7
A fruit tart pet bed
8
A subscription to KiwiCo
9
A 10-piece makeup brush set
10
A cacao and mushroom blend
11
A diamond painting kit
12
A subscription to Geologie
13
A screaming goat figure
14
A DIY mochi ice cream kit
15
A hydrating Glossier hand cream
16
A subscription to Atlas Coffee Club
17
Or a snack subscription to Tokyo Treat
18
A pair of light saber chopsticks
19
A 1,000-piece The Simpsons puzzle featuring the entire cast
20
A silicone microwave popcorn popper
21
This minimalist candle
22
A five-year journal
23
A pair of sushi socks
24
A giant personalized face cushion
25
A yummy cheesecake and fruit box
26
A dainty initial necklace
27
A Nicolas Cage sequined pillow cover
28
A pack of 16 hydrating sheet masks
29
A milk chocolate bash cupcake
30
A wacky waving inflatable tube man in a desk-friendly size
31
A plush reading pillow
32
A heated Shiatsu massager
33
Or a reusable hot and cold therapy pack
34
Fancy-looking hair clips