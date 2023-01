A battery-powered nail grinder

"I just received this in the mail yesterday. I feel so dumb for not buying this years ago. It is amazing.The Dremel is not going to be immediately loved by all dogs.Yes, it could take two people, and I have tiny dogs! If you have a dog who puts up a fight, I do think the Dremel is the way to go, but don’t expect them to automatically not put up a fight. You may need to train them to be comfortable with the Dremel and having their paws 'played with' before you actually cut. If your dog's nails aren’t as long as my dogs were, I say take your time and train them right. You won’t regret it.If you have dogs who are rescues and you have no idea why they hate nail cuts, or you have one who has had their quick cut too often, so you can’t cut their nails at all, try the Dremel, but know it may not be all peaches and cream as you use it. You may need to bribe them like a toddler in a grocery store during the evening rush just before dinner time and you just want to get home. 'Fine have the candy bar!' But I digress." — J4