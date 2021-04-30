17 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

During the ever-changing news cycle, it’s easy to miss great images that fly under the radar. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world this past week. Check them out below. Above: An Orthodox priest sprays holy water on believers after a service marking the Orthodox feast of Palm Sunday in Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 25.

ABDULAZIZ KETAZ/AFP via Getty Images

April’s Pink Super Moon rises behind a member of the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army in the rebel-held southern countryside of the Syrian province of Idlib on Wednesday.

JIM WATSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress as Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi listen on Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol.

OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images

Russian servicemen take part in a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in St. Petersburg on Friday. Russia will celebrate the 76th anniversary of the 1945 victory over Nazi Germany on May 9.

Charlie Riedel via AP

Kentucky Derby entrant Essential Quality gets a bath after a workout at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Thursday. The 147th Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday.

Lee Jin-man via AP

A man works on preparations for the upcoming birthday of Buddha on May 19 at the Jogye temple in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday.

JOAQUIN SARMIENTO/AFP via Getty Images

Demonstrators perform acrobatics during a protest against the tax reform bill introduced by Colombian President Ivan Duque, in Medellin, Colombia, on Wednesday. Workers’ unions, teachers, civil organizations, indigenous people and other sectors have rejected the proposal, saying it punishes the middle class and is inappropriate in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

HIMANSHU SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images

A man feeds langur monkeys in Pushkar, India, on Wednesday, during a lockdown in response to the dramatic uptick of COVID-19 cases in the country.

JONATHAN DRAKE via REUTERS

A motorist in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, raises her fist on Monday in support of passing protesters demonstrating after family members were shown body camera footage of a deputy sheriff shooting and killing Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man, last week.

LIM HUEY TENG via REUTERS

A Muslim man prays at a mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Shah Alam, Malaysia, on Thursday.

JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

A man is seen next to the burning pyre of a coronavirus victim at a cremation ground in New Delhi on Monday.

PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images

The almost-full moon, as it appeared next to the Tokyo Skytree in Tokyo on Monday.

MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images

Members of Hamas’ security forces rappel along the wall of a building, showing off their skills during a police graduation ceremony in Gaza City, in the Palestinian territories, on Monday.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images

A worshipper walks around the Edicule, the place believed to be where Jesus Christ was buried, during the Ethiopian Orthodox Church’s Palm Sunday celebrations at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem on April 25.

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

Britain’s Jessica Gadirova competes in the women’s vault apparatus final of the 2021 European Artistic Gymnastics Championships at the St Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, on April 24.

AGUSTIN MARCARIAN via REUTERS

Baby pigs at a farm near Pergamino on the outskirts of Buenos Aires on Tuesday.

Marco Ugarte via AP

The sun rises in Mexico City on Monday.