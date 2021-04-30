17 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

During the ever-changing news cycle, it’s easy to miss great images that fly under the radar. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.
Above: An Orthodox priest sprays holy water on believers after a service marking the Orthodox feast of Palm Sunday in Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 25.
April’s Pink Super Moon rises behind a member of the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army in the rebel-held southern countryside of the Syrian province of Idlib on Wednesday.
President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress as Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi listen on Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol.
Russian servicemen take part in a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in St. Petersburg on Friday. Russia will celebrate the 76th anniversary of the 1945 victory over Nazi Germany on May 9.
Kentucky Derby entrant Essential Quality gets a bath after a workout at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Thursday. The 147th Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday.
A man works on preparations for the upcoming birthday of Buddha on May 19 at the Jogye temple in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday.
Demonstrators perform acrobatics during a protest against the tax reform bill introduced by Colombian President Ivan Duque, in Medellin, Colombia, on Wednesday. Workers’ unions, teachers, civil organizations, indigenous people and other sectors have rejected the proposal, saying it punishes the middle class and is inappropriate in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.
A man feeds langur monkeys in Pushkar, India, on Wednesday, during a lockdown in response to the dramatic uptick of COVID-19 cases in the country.
A motorist in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, raises her fist on Monday in support of passing protesters demonstrating after family members were shown body camera footage of a deputy sheriff shooting and killing Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man, last week.
A Muslim man prays at a mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Shah Alam, Malaysia, on Thursday.
A man is seen next to the burning pyre of a coronavirus victim at a cremation ground in New Delhi on Monday.
The almost-full moon, as it appeared next to the Tokyo Skytree in Tokyo on Monday.
Members of Hamas’ security forces rappel along the wall of a building, showing off their skills during a police graduation ceremony in Gaza City, in the Palestinian territories, on Monday.
A worshipper walks around the Edicule, the place believed to be where Jesus Christ was buried, during the Ethiopian Orthodox Church’s Palm Sunday celebrations at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem on April 25.
Britain’s Jessica Gadirova competes in the women’s vault apparatus final of the 2021 European Artistic Gymnastics Championships at the St Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, on April 24.
Baby pigs at a farm near Pergamino on the outskirts of Buenos Aires on Tuesday.
The sun rises in Mexico City on Monday.