12 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

With the news continuing to revolve around the coronavirus pandemic and anti-racism protests following the death of George Floyd, it was easy to miss great images that flew under the radar this week. We’ve got you covered.
We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week of June 6 to 12. Check them out below.
Above: Arthur McCray places American flags in front of The Fountain of Praise church on June 7, 2020, as Houston prepared for the funeral of George Floyd. Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
The casket of George Floyd is placed in the chapel during his funeral service at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston on June 9, 2020.
Bethel Boateng, 16, becomes overwhelmed with emotion yelling “I can’t breathe” for eight minutes and 46 seconds ― the length of time a police officer knelt on George Floyd’s neck ― while lying down on Denver’s Pena Boulevard in a demonstration that shut down traffic and forced cars to turn around on the main road to Denver International Airport on June 6, 2020.
Lightning strikes are seen above a Catholic church during a thunderstorm in the village of Kreva, some 100 kilometers northwest of Minsk, Belarus, on June 9, 2020.
A boy dives into the Tigris river to cool down amid soaring temperatures in Baghdad on June 10, 2020, while pools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Team GB rhythmic gymnast Lynne Karina Hutchison during a training session on the seafront in Hove, England, on June 10, 2020, following the outbreak of the coronavirus.
The head of a statue of Christopher Columbus was pulled off overnight amid protests against racial inequality in Boston on June 10, 2020.
Artist Deni Bozic paints the last details on his mural honoring former Los Angeles Lakers basketball star Kobe Bryant on a school building in Gradiska, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on June 8, 2020.
Baby turtles released into the ocean in Bali, Indonesia, on June 9, 2020. Roughly a hundred newly hatched Lekang turtles were released during a campaign to save the endangered animals.
Maneki-neko statues, also known as the beckoning cat, are pictured at a Tokyo temple on June 10, 2020.
Religious imagery is projected on the statue of Christ the Redeemer during the Feast of Corpus Christi on June 11, 2020, in Rio de Janeiro.
People attend the first “corona-proof” dance event in Nijmegen, Netherlands, on June 6, 2020.