Amazon Could this $32 teddy coat be the next viral "Amazon coat"?

Every season, Amazon manages to take the fashion world by storm with a trendy, budget-friendly item that ends up all over Instagram.

In early 2018, it was the coat New York Magazine said had “taken over the Upper East Side” (you know the one). The (now $140) winter parka could be spotted on sidewalks across Manhattan and earned internet fame for its thousands of reviews. This summer, it was the tassel-trimmed high-waist bikini that made it into beach bags from the East to West coast.

So what will it be fall’s must-have Amazon fashion find? We’re predicting it will be this $32 Amazon teddy coat.

Amazon This teddy coat comes in five colors, and is available in a zip-up version.

Coats are a major part of fall fashion. We already have our eye on a few outerwear trends for 2019, and teddy coats are at the top of our list. This PrettyGarden Faux Shearling Coat is an Amazon best-seller with a 4-star rating and more than 1,000 reviews.

It comes in five autumnal colors (tan, black, brown, green and cream) and in sizes S to 3X, and it’s sold for just $32. It has an oversized collar and lapels with double-breasted buttons and side pockets, so it can easily pull any jeans-and-sweater combo into a more polished look.

It’s also available in a more casual zip-up style from the same seller, if you want something for quick coffee-runs or more laid-back streetwear. Either way, we’re predicting you’ll see more of this coat before the winter is through.