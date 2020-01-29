HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

This latest iPad will make any techie happy on Valentine's Day.

While pharmacies and grocery stores started putting out heart-shaped balloons and teddy bears early into the year, Valentine’s Day is now officially only a couple of weeks away.

Whether you’re getting a gift to treat yourself, for your favorite gal pals or the lucky lady in your life, you might not know what to get the special someone who’s a little harder to shop for.

But before the “what do I get” panic sets in, we’ve found a deal on an iPad that would make the perfect present for Valentine’s Day. And it’ll definitely last longer than a box of conversation heart candies.

It’s a deal that’s on par with the discount that Apple employees get.

Amazon Make that special someone especially happy this Valentine's Day with an iPad that won't empty out your wallet.

All three colors of this iPad — gold, silver and space gray (an almost black shade) — are discounted to the same sale price. So you don’t have to settle for one color over another because it’s cheaper.

The latest model has a 10.2-inch Retina display and you have more space to do two things at once on the screen with the “split view” feature.

This iPad can support Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil, too. The keyboard that’s compatible with it is slightly marked down right now, too. It’s $144 now, down from $159.

Plus, the iPad has aTouch ID fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers and up to 10 hours of battery life.

And for those who like to perfect their Instagram posts, this iPad has an 8MP back camera, you can shoot and edit in HD. Plus, for gamers, you can play in augmented reality with this model, too.

The iPad weighs one pound, so it won’t weigh down a backpack or purse that you’re carrying on a commute or when traveling.