Amazon's Own Home Fitness Brand Is Seriously Slept-On

A vinyl-coated cast iron kettlebell weight

4.8 out of 5 starsThis 25-pound kettlebell weight is perfect for squats, lunges, cardio and more. You can also get it in other weights, including 10, 12 15, 20, 30 and 40 pounds."These are solid kettlebells. My wife and I workout in our home and needed something that was versatile and practical for our small space. We actually have a bunch of these and they're great. We have 2 10lb-ers, 2 25lb-ers, and a 40lb-er. If you drop them or bump them on something, the vinyl makes it no big deal. The handles are a good size and they're easy to hold. If you do get sweaty they get pretty slick but just use a towel or your shirt to wipe off your hands and you're good to go. We'll continue to collect these kettlebells as we need more weights." — Drake Paul