Amazon's Own Home Fitness Brand Is Seriously Slept-On

You can buy almost anything on Amazon, including beloved beauty products, sturdy luggage and comfy shoes made for walking.
But one category you may have overlooked on the mega-retailer’s site is its Amazon Basics line, which contains a plethora of affordable home and personal care goods.
And if you’re a fitness buff, you’ll be happy to know the Amazon Basics line includes an impressive selection of workout equipment that reviewers can’t get enough of, with items like kettlebells and yoga mats racking up thousands and thousands (and thousands!) of reviews.
The collection includes everything from dumbbells and exercise mats to foam rollers and resistant bands that are perfect additions to your home gym. Below, you’ll find these items and more highly-rated picks to get you started on your fitness routine upgrade.
A half-inch extra thick exercise mat
4.6 out of 5 stars
This mat is ideal for all your yoga
, gym and exercise needs and has a half-inch thickness for extra support and shock absorption. It measures 74 inches by 24 inches overall and comes in blue, black, cyan, pink, red and purple. Promising review:
"I needed a thicker mat for yoga because of knee issues. I tried several and had to send them back. This one looks great, very sturdy and also thick enough, so I don’t feel the ground with my knees. A great buy." — A.J.S
A round foam roller
4.6 out of 5 stars
One way to alleviate pain after an intense workout is by using a foam roller
, which can help loosen up tight muscles, get rid of knots and reduce muscle soreness. This one comes in 18-, 24- and 36-inch options and is lightweight and easy to clean. Promising review:
"Love the foam back roller. I use it every single day because I have back problems. I go to a chiropractor, but also using this in the morning when I wake up, or when I get home from work after trucking all day, it’s nice to get a good ol crack outta the foam roller. Highly recommend." — Michael Marrero
A vinyl-coated cast iron kettlebell weight
4.8 out of 5 stars
This 25-pound kettlebell weight is perfect for squats, lunges, cardio and more. You can also get it in other weights, including 10, 12 15, 20, 30 and 40 pounds. Promising review:
"These are solid kettlebells. My wife and I workout in our home and needed something that was versatile and practical for our small space. We actually have a bunch of these and they're great. We have 2 10lb-ers, 2 25lb-ers, and a 40lb-er. If you drop them or bump them on something, the vinyl makes it no big deal. The handles are a good size and they're easy to hold. If you do get sweaty they get pretty slick but just use a towel or your shirt to wipe off your hands and you're good to go. We'll continue to collect these kettlebells as we need more weights." — Drake Paul
A set of neoprene dumbbells
4.8 out of 5 stars
This set comes with two neoprene hexagonal dumbbells available in multiple weights, including 1, 3, 5, 8, 12, 15, 20 and 60 pounds. Each pair comes in 11 colors, including black, pink, purple, green and yellow.Promising review:
"Anybody that buys a lot of exercise equipment knows that free weights basically cost twice as much because the shipping often doubles the cost. Being able to get these with free prime shipping made this a great deal. Also 12 lb Dumbbells are often harder to find compared to 10s and 15s. These were a great price when I bought them, and they have held up really well so far in the gym that I work at as a personal trainer. I would definitely recommend these." — Darren C
A resistance and pull up band
4.6 out of 5 stars
One of the basics of any exercise activity is making sure you're properly engaging the muscles you want to strengthen, and you can do so by increasing tension or resistance. You can use this resistance band to create tension while you move and stretch.Promising review:
"Price is best ever! You can incorporate them with almost any exercise, the amount of resistance is perfect and you can adjust just by loosing it or making it tighter. I love this product, I suggest buying 2." — Taylor
An exercise medicine ball
4.8 out of 5 stars
Work on your core strength with this medicine ball that can be used for a variety of workouts, including weighted twists, squats, sit ups, pilates and more. It comes in 4, 6, 8, 10, and 12 pounds. Promising review:
"Dude I love this thing! I did a few squats and twists the first night I opened it just to test it out and holy crap was I sore the next day. I know I’m out of shape, but this thing is super awesome for easy strength training. I’ve used it a few minutes a day so far and already loving the results." — Trina
A rubber-encased hexagonal dumbbell hand weight
4.7 out of 5 stars
This dumbbell has durable, solid cast iron and rubber-encased hexagonal ends to keep it from sliding around. It comes in multiple weights from 10-50 pounds.Promising review:
"Terrific quality. The shape of the handle is beefier than my previous all steel dumbbells, which is more comfortable for lifting. The handle texture is just enough to add grip without tearing up your palm. Best of all, the price is comparable to a normal steel dumbbell - way below the cost of other rubber encased dumbbells." — ChasedYeti
An exercise balance board
4.6 out of 5 stars
Improve your core strength and balance with this board that makes a great assistant during push-ups, planks and targeted workouts. It supports up to 265 pounds.Promising review:
"I really like that the stability disk is not stable. It really works your core as I'm using it for planks. I'm up to one-legged planks now. This is a great home workout tool." — A Greene
A cornhole game set
4.5 out of 5 stars
With summer ahead, right now is the best time to break out your competitive side and challenge your friends and family to game of outdoor cornhole. This beginner-friendly set comes with everything you need to play, including two targets and eight bags. It's not a strenuous workout, but it will keep you moving (and laughing). Promising review:
"I bought this for my backyard and it was worth the money!! It comes in one bag and everything fits perfectly compact. The boards are great and we had so much fun!" — tiaalesewong