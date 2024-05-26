Shoppingsummerbeach

Some Of The Highest-Rated Beach Umbrellas On Amazon Are Also So Affordable

Your beach day just got so much better.
By 

On Assignment For HuffPost

Sportbrella
Amazon
Sportbrella

When we think about getting ready for summer, there’s a lot of talk of finding the perfect swimsuit, pair of sandals, and non-breakable dishes for outdoor dining.

What we don’t talk about? Finding the perfect beach umbrella, which can literally make or break your beach experience. With the right umbrella, you’ll barely notice when the wind blows a little too hard, and you’ll always have a patch of shade when the sun gets too strong.

Of course, all beach umbrellas are not created equal — which is why we rounded up the 9 best options, according to Amazon reviewers. Once you get your hand on one of these, you’ll wonder how you ever spent a day at the beach without it.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A 7.5-foot beach umbrella with a removable sand anchor
Thanks to a removable sand anchor that will help you twist your umbrella into and or dirt easily, this umbrella will be your best friend at the beach this summer. Standing over seven feet tall, it includes eight heavy-duty ribs and a top design for maximum circulation and ventilation. Ideal for UV-ray and wind protection, Amazon reviewers love this pick.

"Bought for our vacation in St. Pete," a reviewer wrote. "One day the wind was blowing like crazy. I saw umbrellas blown over, blown inside out and simply put away. But the only caution we took with this one was to lower the height...still looks great after a week on the beach. And it all fits easily into the carry case. I think it is a great product. Attractive, sturdy, easy to put up and take down, and easy to carry."
$59.39 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A super-sturdy option with a fun design
This durable, portable umbrella is a must-buy for beach-goers. Available in a variety of fun colors and patterns, this seven-foot umbrella has a removable sand anchor and stable aluminum pole. Made of high-quality, weather-resistant fabric that will protect you from 99% of intensive UV rays, this beach umbrella is a hit on Amazon.

"We go to the beach two times a year and wanted an umbrella but didn’t want to spend a lot on one since it would not be used that much," a reviewer wrote. "This one arrived promptly and initial impression was good. We used it this week and it was easy to set up, very stable even in windy conditions, a great height, and angle capability was great. Very impressed and well worth the money."
$49.98 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A protective umbrella that stands over 8 feet tall
If you're looking for a beach umbrella that's on the taller side, this 100% UV-protective and waterproof umbrella is a great option — because it's over eight feet tall. The material used on this umbrella is durable and fade-resistant, and the canopy is designed to be easy to adjust.

"Great quality, very sturdy against the wind," an Amazon reviewer wrote. "Very easy to assemble and break down! Comes with a nice carrying bag! Very reasonably priced for the quality of the product!"
$79.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
An 8-foot umbrella with sandbags and a tilting mechanism
If you're looking for an umbrella that will stand up against even the strongest of wind storms, this umbrella with UPF 50+ UV protection and tilt sun shelter is a great pick. With a sturdy frame and stable eight-bone construction, this umbrella is strong enough to withstand heavy winds. It's also effortless to use, thanks to a simple push-button that pops it open and closed.

With over 1,600 five-star reviews on Amazon, this eight-foot umbrella is a hit among reviewers. "We have used a few different beach umbrellas when we have gone to the beach in the past, but this one has me impressed," a customer wrote. "It has an easy button release and then another button option to tilt the umbrella at the angle you want. It comes in a nice carrying bag and is easy to put up and down. It also comes with a pole to screw it deep into the sand. It seems like it is of good quality to last a decently long time."
$49.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
An stylish option that gets the job done
This 6.5-foot fringed umbrella uses high-quality tassels, an anti-rust aluminum pole, and eight fiberglass ribs or stable support. With an adjustable tilt design, this fashionable umbrella option in an elegant cream option is made to withstand wind and weighs less than 7 pounds. "It's durable and it's worth it for the price," an Amazon reviewer wrote. "The quality is amazing."
$79.99 at Amazon
6
A Durable Umbrella *With Pockets* That Has Over 2,000 Five-Star Amazon Reviews
Amazon
This 8-foot umbrella canopy features UPF 50 sun and weather protection, a heavy-duty 1.25-inch center pole with a built-in tilt mechanism and zippered windows for extra airflow. Best of all, it has internal pockets for storing your phone, snacks, or anything else you can think of.

With over 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this affordable beach umbrella is a great pick. "This is my second one! The last one lasted 6 years with a lot of use at Florida beaches and soccer," a reviewer wrote. "Highly recommend."

$46.52 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A no-frills beach umbrella with a classic design
Get back to basics with this classic beach umbrella, which utilizes a simple take on the classic stripe. Standing at 6.5 feet tall, this umbrella is ideal providing UV-protective shade at the beach, pool, or your backyard. With a removable sand bag that can be filled with up to 44 pounds of sand to keep it nice and stable, reviewers love this simple, lightweight pick.

"Almost too easy to use... out of the bag and all set up within five minutes," a reviewer wrote. "Well thought out and really do not need instructions. Solid construction and the sandbag added extra stability to keep the umbrella from turning in the wind or blowing away. Additional holes on each side of the pole allow the umbrella to be turned and shield the sun as it moves throughout the day. Great gift idea for anyone heading to the beach!"
$59.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A rainbow beach umbrella you'll be able to see from a mile away
Who doesn't love a colorful beach umbrella? This 7.5-foot heavy-duty beach umbrella is designed to be strong, durable, and supported by 10 strong fiberglass ribs, making it extra wind-resistant. Plus, if you're trying to meet up with friends or family on the beach and this is the umbrella you're using, well — you'll be hard to miss!

"This is a really nice, relatively sturdy beach umbrella with silvery coating on the inside that literally reduces the temp beneath it by 10 degrees or more," an Amazon reviewer wrote. "Easy to assemble and 'install' in the sand. We won't ever go to the beach again without it!"
$49.98 at Amazon
9
Amazon
An umbrella made from high-density fabric for maximum UV protection
Made to withstand strong winds, this portable umbrella is perfect for getting all the sun protection you need on a beach day. With 8 fiberglass ribs, this umbrella stands at 8.5 feet tall.

"We live at the beach, and I wanted to use this umbrella a few times before writing a review. We've been very pleased," a reviewer wrote. "We chose the 7.5 ft size which provides more shade than our previous umbrellas, and we absolutely love the fact that the pole has a corkscrew bottom that screws into the sand and anchors the umbrella extremely well. No more separate corkscrews that didn't work! We've found that on most days we don't even need to fill the sandbag because the umbrella is so firmly anchored."
$52.99 at Amazon
|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN SHOPPING