Some Of The Highest-Rated Beach Umbrellas On Amazon Are Also So Affordable

Amazon Sportbrella

When we think about getting ready for summer, there’s a lot of talk of finding the perfect swimsuit, pair of sandals, and non-breakable dishes for outdoor dining.

What we don’t talk about? Finding the perfect beach umbrella, which can literally make or break your beach experience. With the right umbrella, you’ll barely notice when the wind blows a little too hard, and you’ll always have a patch of shade when the sun gets too strong.

Of course, all beach umbrellas are not created equal — which is why we rounded up the 9 best options, according to Amazon reviewers. Once you get your hand on one of these, you’ll wonder how you ever spent a day at the beach without it.