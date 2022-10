Amazon's Running A Surprise Sale On Best-Selling Beauty

Revlon oil-absorbing face roller

A TikTok success story, this simple tool has accumulated close to 50,000 ratings on Amazon. Made with a “volcanic stone” that boasts extraordinarily absorbent properties, the buff-colored roller ball soaks up oil as it glides over your face, leaving skin matte and shine-free. “Let me first say, I’m a good Christian woman,” wrote Coley in her review. “I never wanted to mess around in black magic, but after purchasing this thing not only am I wondering what else the devil will sell me for less than $15, but also why I never found this thing sooner.”