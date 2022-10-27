Amazon's Running A Surprise Sale On Best-Selling Beauty

Thought your medicine cabinet (or makeup fridge) was fully stocked for the rest of the year? Well, we’ve just come across a pretty good reason to rethink that. On Monday, Amazon launched an unexpected sale on some bestselling beauty products, with up to 60% off winter self-care essentials, holiday-ready makeup, giftable product sets, and men’s grooming goods. The site’s covetable selection of premium and luxury beauty goods is on markdown, along with a group of drugstore essentials that are worth stocking up on.
A plethora of customer-approved products are boasting price cuts during the limited-time event. Revlon’s volumizing heat brush, a 4.4-star styling tool that reviewers have called “the next best thing” to a “$500 Dyson air dryer” is available for over 30% off, along with the brand’s reusable oil-absorbing face roller that’s one of the year’s most recognizable TikTok-viral buys. Other products that our editors swear by — including this silicone-bristled face brush and Covergirl’s popular “clean” hydrating concealer — are subject to discounts of up to 50%.
Ahead, see some of our editors’ picks from the event and stockpile some holiday gifts for your loved ones. (That includes yourself.)
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.