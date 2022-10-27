Shopping
BeautyAmazonskin care sales

Amazon's Running A Surprise Sale On Best-Selling Beauty

From now through November 6, Amazon is offering discounts on reader-favorite items like Revlon's One-Step Volumizer Plus, Olaplex’s Essentials Kit, R+Co’s dry shampoo, and much more.

Best-selling products on sale during Amazon's beauty event
Amazon
Best-selling products on sale during Amazon's beauty event

Thought your medicine cabinet (or makeup fridge) was fully stocked for the rest of the year? Well, we’ve just come across a pretty good reason to rethink that. On Monday, Amazon launched an unexpected sale on some bestselling beauty products, with up to 60% off winter self-care essentials, holiday-ready makeup, giftable product sets, and men’s grooming goods. The site’s covetable selection of premium and luxury beauty goods is on markdown, along with a group of drugstore essentials that are worth stocking up on.

A plethora of customer-approved products are boasting price cuts during the limited-time event. Revlon’s volumizing heat brush, a 4.4-star styling tool that reviewers have called “the next best thing” to a “$500 Dyson air dryer” is available for over 30% off, along with the brand’s reusable oil-absorbing face roller that’s one of the year’s most recognizable TikTok-viral buys. Other products that our editors swear by — including this silicone-bristled face brush and Covergirl’s popular “clean” hydrating concealer — are subject to discounts of up to 50%.

Ahead, see some of our editors’ picks from the event and stockpile some holiday gifts for your loved ones. (That includes yourself.)

Amazon
NYX liquid eyebrow pen
HuffPost Shopping writer Tessa Flores loves NYX’s liquid-pigmented brush tip for mimicking actual brow strokes — and a plethora of reviewers agree. On Amazon, D called it “[h]ands-down best eyebrow product I’ve had.” With 4.4 stars and over 14,000 ratings, the versatile pen boasts a flexible micro-tip for customizing the width and appearance of brow hairs and promises to resist smudging.
$19.01 at Amazon (originally $24)
Amazon
NYX micro brow pencil and The Brow Glue duo
According to Flores, fans of Anastasia Beverly Hills’ cult-favorite Brow Wiz will find similar results with this affordable option from NYX. The double-tipped brow pencil is equipped with a spoolie and a retractable brow pencil to coat sparse hairs with natural-looking color, and the accompanying brow styling gel offers a long-lasting, non-sticky hold for setting hairs.
$12.16 at Amazon (originally $14.52)
Amazon
CeraVe moisturizing cream and hydrating facial cleanser
This dermatologist-formulated 4.8-star duo consists of a hyaluronic acid- and ceramide-rich all-body moisturizer and a facial cleanser that frees skin of dirt and dullness while providing 24-hour hydration and bestowing a moisturized-but-non-greasy feel.
$26.44 at Amazon (originally $33.05)
Amazon
Crest 3D teeth whitening strips
This popular teeth-whitening kit is a hallmark of any good Amazon sale. The ongoing beauty event is no exception, with a 30% discount on this enamel-safe, dentist-recommended kit that promises to remove 25 years’ worth of tooth stains.
$34.99 at Amazon (originally $49.99)
Amazon
Avéne retinol eye cream
This cult-favorite French skin care brand specializes in products infused with water from the Saint Odile natural thermal spring in southern France, which is reportedly packed with nutrients like calcium, magnesium and unique microflora. This eye cream is also bestowed with retinaldehyde and hylaluronic acid and has earned a 4.4-star rating across over 800 reviews.
$41.60 at Amazon (originally $52)
Amazon
Aquaphor healing ointment bundle
A drugstore staple used for everything from skin slugging to treating diaper rash in babies, Aquaphor is a must-buy for anyone looking to heal or hydrate dried-out or otherwise irritated skin. The preservative-, dye- and fragrance-free formula creates a protective barrier on skin while still allowing oxygen to penetrate for maximum soothing.
$15.22 at Amazon (originally $23.39)
Amazon
Maybelline Instant Rewind concealer
“This is the only concealer I will ever use for the rest of my life,” said Flores. Thanks to the addition of haloxyl (a powerful redness-reducing ingredient) and a wide, soft brush tip that gently and evenly dispenses the product, this versatile concealer can seamlessly cover blemishes or add dimension when applying contour.
$7.04 at Amazon (originally $10.99)
Amazon
Olaplex essentials kit
This set of travel-sized products is the perfect way to test-drive a group of Olaplex’s best-sellers, all renowned for their ability to strengthen weakened tresses. The kit includes the Repair weekly treatment that promises to strengthen hair and reduce breakage, plus customer-beloved shampoo, conditioner and a post-cleansing strengthening hair mask. “Sorcery,” wrote reviewer Kari of the system’s effectiveness. “I've never tried a product that worked this well.”
$25.20 at Amazon (originally $28)
Amazon
R+Co BLEU dry shampoo
Thanks to a proprietary “molecule complex," collodial oatmeal and radish root ferment, this unique lotion-to-powder formula absorbs excess oil from hair follicles and imparts a natural shine, reinvigorating a tired coif.
$58.50 at Amazon (originally $65)
Amazon
Covergirl Clean Fresh hydrating concealer
Formulated without phthalates, mineral oil, formaldehyde, parabens or sulfates, Covergirl’s coconut milk- and aloe-infused concealer promises to hydrate as it corrects blemishes and imparts a dewy overall finish.
$5.53 at Amazon (originally $11.99)
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0
If you're looking for a way to tame your locks without dropping major cash on hair appliances, then this upgrade-model Revlon volumizer is here to save the day. This cult-fave, wildly popular drying brush, which is a little lighter and smaller than the original to get even closer to your roots, will give you the home blowout of your dreams.
$48 at Amazon (originally $69.99)
Amazon
Revlon oil-absorbing face roller
A TikTok success story, this simple tool has accumulated close to 50,000 ratings on Amazon. Made with a “volcanic stone” that boasts extraordinarily absorbent properties, the buff-colored roller ball soaks up oil as it glides over your face, leaving skin matte and shine-free. “Let me first say, I’m a good Christian woman,” wrote Coley in her review. “I never wanted to mess around in black magic, but after purchasing this thing not only am I wondering what else the devil will sell me for less than $15, but also why I never found this thing sooner.”
$11.47 at Amazon (originally $14.59)
Amazon
Color Wow Money hair mask
If you’re don't regularly, um, keep up with the Kardashians, Chris Appleton’s name might not mean anything to you — but as middle sister Kim’s longtime hair stylist, he’s garnered a significant following. His collaboration with hair care brand Color Wow appears to live up to the hype, earning a 4.3-star rating on Amazon and a “Best of Beauty” award from Allure. The mask promises to bestow hair with a brilliant gloss thanks to a combination of blue sea kale, a kelp and algae blend, and a hydrolyzed vegetable protein complex.
$40.50 at Amazon (originally $45)
Amazon
PMD Clean Pro with jade
This cult-favorite device is a must for skin care lovers looking to get a deep clean and provide a smooth surface for serums and creams. It can help target blackheads and congestion thanks to the antimicrobial silicone bristles, and it offers four different cleaning modes for a customized treatment. It’s also set with a slab of jade, which you can use to massage in serums and creams.
$143.20 at Amazon (originally $179)
Amazon
Essie Gel long-lasting top coat
Extend the length of your nail polish by topping it off with Essie's gel top coat. Use it at home or take it to the nail salon and ask them to use it for you. You'll save on salon gel manicures and keep your nails chip-free for longer than when you use an ordinary top coat.
$10.40 at Amazon (originally $13)
Amazon
Tweezerman manicure set
Get those paws in order with this handy manicure set from Tweezerman. It includes nail clippers, a metal cuticle pusher and two dusty rose nail files. It'll be easier than ever to get a glamorous mani from the comfort of home.
11.48 at Amazon (originally $22)
Amazon
Elemis papaya enzyme peel
Get more radiant, smoother skin with this Elemis cream exfoliator. Use if after cleansing to deep clean those pores and reveal soft, bright skin. Reviewers note that it's even gentle enough for sensitive and rosacea-prone skin.
$36.80 at Amazon (originally $46)
Amazon
Korres saffron orris body moisturizer
Formulated with two rare ingredients, this hydrating moisturizer also contains lactic acid. “[Smells] amazing, extremely hydrating,” wrote Heather Baron in a review.
$20.40 at Amazon (originally $24)
Amazon
Bioderma Atoderm Intensive gel crème
Even the dryest, itchiest skin is no match for this hybrid gel-cream from Bioderma, the cult-fave French pharmacy brand that always delivers. It's a lightweight moisturizer that won't feel sticky or heavy, but is specially formulated to hydrate and soothe even the most parched, eczema-prone skin.
$22.94 at Amazon (originally $26.99)
