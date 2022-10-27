Amazon's Running A Surprise Sale On Best-Selling Beauty

Color Wow Money hair mask

If you’re don't regularly, um, keep up with the Kardashians, Chris Appleton’s name might not mean anything to you — but as middle sister Kim’s longtime hair stylist, he’s garnered a significant following. His collaboration with hair care brand Color Wow appears to live up to the hype, earning a 4.3-star rating on Amazon and a “Best of Beauty” award from Allure. The mask promises to bestow hair with a brilliant gloss thanks to a combination of blue sea kale, a kelp and algae blend, and a hydrolyzed vegetable protein complex.