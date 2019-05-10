So many dresses, not enough closet space. That’s how we’re feeling about all of the stunning spring and summer dresses we’ve stumbled upon this year. (And it’s only May.)
Though we’ll never shy away from a flattering wrap dress or a breezy linen button-down style, there’s one dress that’s captivating Amazon shoppers for one simple reason: It’s stunning.
This $22 Amazon dress is like a romantic Tuscan getaway in the form of inexpensive apparel. With almost 2,000 Amazon reviews and nearly a 4-star rating, this dress is easily one of Amazon’s best-sellers, and we get it.
With it’s flattering fitted bodice, trendy midi-length cut and eye-catching button-down details, it’s not hard to see why shoppers are obsessed. It makes me want to pack up my life and move to a coastal Italian village or book a flight to Porto STAT.
Plus, it’s a perfect dupe for an $80 lookalike at Urban Outfitters called — and you can’t make this stuff up — the “Positano.” Coincidence? Possibly. But does it make us want to honeymoon in Positano whether or not we’re actually engaged? Sure.
Though the dress is gorgeous and comes in 32 different styles and prints, it’s rather limited in sizing, so read the guides thoroughly before selecting your perfect fit. And, while you’re living out your “Under The Tuscan Sun” fantasy, you might as well snag the round woven bag and strappy heels to boot.
