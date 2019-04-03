Amazon

You’ve found the ideal vacation rental alternative to Airbnb, stocked up on everything you need to bring on a long flight and even purchased the perfect pair of comfortable travel shoes. There’s one thing all of that hard work and research relies on, and it’s you getting to your destination without losing the important stuff.

I’ve never lost a passport, phone or ID at an airport, but I most certainly am the kind of person who might at some point in her life. That’s why, when I stumbled across this $14 passport wallet on Amazon while planning an upcoming trip to London, I knew it was an impulse buy I wouldn’t regret.

Only after I made the purchase did I realize it’s Amazon’s best-selling passport wallet. It has more than 3,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, which seems like a fair assessment given the wear and tear it has taken during my own travels.

Amazon Amazon's best-selling passport wallet is one of the best impulse purchases I've made on the site.

What I love most about this travel accessory is the fact that it has a place for everything ― and I mean everything. I was able to fit all of my credit and debit cards, a pen, my passport, boarding passes, cash, coins and even my phone into this little guy, no problem. It even has a little hook to secure your keys while traveling, so you truly have everything in one place.

The material isn’t necessarily high-quality — it feels a bit like the material used on school bus seats — but it’s extremely durable and waterproof, which you want in something that’s holding your entire travel itinerary, cash and identification documents.

Plus, at $14 it’s one of the best impulse purchases I’ve made on Amazon. Snag it for yourself in one of 35 colors.