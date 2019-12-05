HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Amazon On Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019, Amazon customers bought a lot — and top sellers included a Lego set and L'Oréal mascara.

With the Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 madness over and done, the holiday shopping season is fully in swing.

This year’s big shopping event was record-breaking, particularly on Cyber Monday. Sales topped $9.2 billion that day, according to data from Adobe Analytics — compared to the $7.9 billion shoppers spent on Cyber Monday in 2018.

Amazon in particular had its biggest Cyber Monday ever. It was the single-best shopping day in the company’s history, outpacing even Prime Day 2019, according to a press release. Shoppers bought from all over the site, but some of the top-selling products came from the tech, toys and beauty categories.

Since these items were top-sellers, it might be worth it to snag them now before the holiday rush hits and they sell out soon.

Best-Selling Toys:

Best-Selling Tech: