Amazon's Best-Selling Items From Black Friday 2019

From a "Star Wars"-themed Lego set to L'Oréal mascara, these products were winners for Amazon on Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019. Plus, they would make great gifts.

On Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019, Amazon customers bought a lot — and top sellers included a Lego set and L'Oréal mascara.

With the Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 madness over and done, the holiday shopping season is fully in swing.

This year’s big shopping event was record-breaking, particularly on Cyber Monday. Sales topped $9.2 billion that day, according to data from Adobe Analytics — compared to the $7.9 billion shoppers spent on Cyber Monday in 2018.

Amazon in particular had its biggest Cyber Monday ever. It was the single-best shopping day in the company’s history, outpacing even Prime Day 2019, according to a press release. Shoppers bought from all over the site, but some of the top-selling products came from the tech, toys and beauty categories.

We were wondering what Amazon customers were spending (or even splurging) on, so we rounded up Amazon’s best-selling items from Black Friday and Cyber Monday. From a Lego set that’ll make any “Star Wars” fan happy (they might be waiting on their Baby Yoda merch to arrive) to L’Oréal mascara that any beauty lover could appreciate, you might find in these best-sellers a gift for someone who’s hard to shop for or a stocking stuffer that any little one would love.

Since these items were top-sellers, it might be worth it to snag them now before the holiday rush hits and they sell out soon.

Best-Selling Toys:

LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader's Castle
Get it now for $130.
Monopoly Game: Disney Frozen 2
Get it now for $16.
Jenga Classic Game
Get it now for $7.
Hasbro Gaming Candy Land Kingdom Of Sweet Adventures
Get it now for $13.
L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Bigger Surprise
Get it now for $72 for a limited time, down from $90.

Best-Selling Tech:

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote
Get it now for $50.
Instant Pot Duo 80 – 8 Quart
Get it now for $100.
23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test
Get it now for $130, down from $200.
iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum
Get it now for $200, down from $300.
Wyze Cam 1080p HD Indoor Wireless Smart Home Camera with Night Vision
Get it now for $35.
Echo Dot
Get it now for $25, down from $50.

Best-Selling Beauty And Fashion:

L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara
Get a pack of two for $12, down from $20.
Lagunamoon Essential Oils Top 6 Gift Set
Get it now for $8, down from $16.
Champion Men’s Powerblend Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Get it in black now for $17, down from $40.
Carhartt Men’s Acrylic Watch Hat
Get it in black now for $15.
