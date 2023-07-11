Things To Buy On Prime Day That Thousands Of Reviewers Are Obsessed With

Amazon Prime Day is here, and that means it’s time to stock up on beloved brand name items and celebrated gadgets at a fraction of the price. If you’ve been thinking about finally making the plunge on a big-ticket household item or just want to stock up on some everyday favorites, we rounded up some of the highest-rated items that you can find on sale.
From splurge-worthy kitchen devices to budget-friendly beauty products, these are items for all types of shoppers, yet all boast thousands — and we mean thousands — of positive reviews. If you like to be an informed shopper, you’ll love hearing about other people’s experiences with these products before buying them for your own home.
With killer sales on all types of items, Prime Day is a great time to treat yourself as well as get a jump start on holiday shopping, re-order you known favorite everyday holy grail products or try something new, knowing you have tons of 5-star reviews and a good sale price on your side.
Don’t forget to sign up for Amazon Prime to take the most advantage of these deals. As a member, you’ll get benefits and deals on fast shipping, streaming TV and movies, grocery rewards, and so much more.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices change quickly on Prime Day, but our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back to see the latest pricing and product updates as deals rotate.
Vitamix 5200 self-cleaning blender
Add smoothies, purées, salsas, soups and more to your menu with the Vitamix 5200, a model that's ideal for home cooks. With the ability to heat ingredients and adjustable speeds to create different food textures, it's a versatile, powerful and durable take on a traditional blender that reviewers say is worth the price tag.Promising review
: "Heard so much hype about this blender, so I just had to see for myself. The thing is impressive. Instead of smoothies splashing around inside container, it operates so smoothly. Also transforms fresh veggies into hot soup in minutes! Pricey product but no regrets purchasing it." — Purple Sky
Amazon Basics lined hardcover notebook
Write lists, notes, memos or simply jot down your feelings in this sleek, hardcover notebook. It’s a fraction of the price of luxury lookalikes.Promising review
: "I work in an R&D position and I'm CONSTANTLY taking notes and writing things down all day, everyday. The outside of the notebook has done a good job standing up against my constant abuse and the grid pattern fits my handwriting perfectly. Great for note taking and small drawings. The size is perfect to carry around without being too cumbersome but still has plenty pages. The elastic band is still very tight despite my constant undoing and redoing. I've purchased a second notebook since the first one is almost full!" — Randy Aymond
Bio-Oil dry skin gel
Rich and super-hydrating, this dry skin gel from Bio-Oil will give your skin an instant boost of moisture. It’s made of only three percent water, so it absorbs quickly and easily into even the driest skin.Promising review:
"This is officially a staple. I am currently undergoing Accutane treatment and one of the main symptoms is severely dry skin. I tried EVERYTHING the first two months to soothe my skin because I looked like a shedding snake. I tried 2 different types of Vichy Hyaluronic acid serums, Isidin serum, cerave moisturizers, Clinique when I say everything I mean everything. But nothing made my skin feel moisturized it just felt like a temporary relief like only the top was being moisturizer. This was my last resort as I had not tried anything bio oil and let me tell you. WOW! From the first night my skin changed! I use it at night since it does take a while for it to absorb but let me tell you my skin is BUTTERY in the morning and all I really need is a simple moisturizer in the morning to prep for makeup but my goodness this is gem! I wish I would’ve known about it from the start! The reviews aren’t a lie a little goes a long way. It just melts into your skin it is DELICIOUS! BUY IT! Especially if you are currently on Accutane. Thank me later!" — Kassandra Rose
Magna-Tiles 100 piece magnetic blocks
Clean, quiet and creative? Magna-Tiles may be the best toy of all time. These magnetic, stackable shapes will keep little hands busy for hours building castles, buildings, shapes and more.Promising review:
"Well worth the investment and easy to clean up since comprised of magnets. We played with these with our child while supervising her from 1.5 years old and still fun to play with on occasion at age 10. These are fun for adults too and as stated quick to clean up and keep organized because of the magnets." — Danny P
Media U-shaped air conditioner
If a quiet space is important to you, look no further than this smart Midea unit that works with an app, remote and voice control. It comes in a totally unique "U" shape that hugs the window sill, instead of sitting in the window, so you can still open your window and get fresh air while the unit is installed.Promising review:
"It does it's job and amazingly well, almost too well. I live in florida and obviously deal with insane heat and humidity. The AC has a very intuitive design and remote and the app works well, but most importantly it cool a room down insanely well, at some points I have to turn it off because it makes the room too cold.. this may not seem like a big deal but any floridian will tell you, it's very rare you'll be somewhere in florida and think "it's too cold in here" All and all a good buy, if I had to give a negative opinion it would maybe be with slight noise, after running it about 8-10 hours a day for two months it's starting to give off a noise, but I'm sure if I readjusted somethings or went inside the unit I could probably fix the noise, it usually goes away after about 15-20 min of use, and it's not distracting. So definitely worth the price tag." — Matthew C.
iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum
The iRobot Roomba is a cordless vacuum that senses where it’s supposed to be. The circle shape will suck up all the dust in corners and under tables and it won’t get caught bumping into larger pieces of furniture. Use the app to set it on an automatic cleaning cycle.Promising review
: "Purchased to clean on wooden floor. I am amazed by how well it cleans the finest of dust. Wonder what took me so long to purchase it. Best buck for money. If you need a neat place, this is your best bet. DEFINITELY RECOMMENDED!" — BK
Greater Goods digital kitchen scale
Get the most accurate results in the kitchen with this easy-use digital scale. It comes in a selection of colors and is compact and elegant enough to look great in any kitchen. This measures in grams, ounces and pounds, up to 11 pounds.Promising review:
"Love the stainless steel scale. Spills clean up easily. I do a lot baking, so my measurements are in grams. I can turn off the scale and the next time I turn it on, it's already set to grams. Any other scale, I would have to cycle through the units of measurements. I love the fact that I can set the scale to turn off after 5 minutes instead of the default 2 minutes." — Earl Dowdle
Zojirushi 16-ounce insulated stainless thermos
Keep hot drinks hot, cold drinks cold and all drinks looking good in this 16-ounce stainless steel vacuum-insulated thermos. It comes in both neutral and vibrant colors with a tightly fitted flip lid that has a lock to help combat spills.Promising review:
"This thermal mug has withstood the test of time! Ours is 4.5 years old, the paint is barely chipped & there are absolutely no dents, which is more than I can say for ANY of my other stainless bottles. The most important thing to me, for a long-lasting product, is that I just today learned that I can purchase replacement parts, directly from the manufacturer! The plastic lid clip finally broke off, and I was able to purchase a new lid with free shipping. You can also replace all the gaskets, etc. I think it's safe to say that my husband will be using this to take his coffee to work for many more years!" — Scout Mom
A two pack of Miss Mouth's stain treater
Behind every messy easter is a bottle of Miss Mouth’s stain treater. It calls itself a “parental essential” and has the reviews to back it up. Combat tough stains from food, coffee, grass, spit-up and general accidents without peroxide, chlorine, phosphates or any perfumes or dyes.Promising review
: "Saw this product on Tiktok and thought I'd give it a try. My husband is a messy eater and is constantly dropping food on his clothing. I saw a pair of shorts that had some kind of oil/grease stain on them, already washed and dried in. I applied Miss Mouth stain remover and washed the shorts again.. when I took them out of the dryer the stain was gone!! I can't wait to try it on other stains..." — patntrisha
The Big Bite Thing
Get instant relief from itchy bug bites without using any chemicals or skin products with this genius suction tool. It can help with bee and wasp stings as well as irritated insect bites.Promising review: "
I've always been a target for mosquitos: bug spray only goes so far and I've started developing resistance to anti-itch creams so they barely work anymore. And my mosquito bites often itch for a week or more which is miserable. I was skeptical but gave this product a shot. It's literally instant relief and the itching completely goes away for good. I've even done it several hours after a bite and it still works. The trick is to get a really good seal. It's a little trickier on my husband's legs because the hair makes it hard to get a seal but he found by wetting the area it helps." — Simona
Levoit air purifier
Specifically aimed for tackling dry throats, congestion, allergies and asthma, this Levoit air purifier traps 99.97% of unwanted airborne particles. It also functions as a night light with adjustable brightness, and fits nicely on a bedside table.Promising review
: "We have been extremely satisfied with these filters. I just changed the filters after the filter change indicator came on and I absolutely cannot believe how much dust and debris this filter caught! Our two units have worked flawlessly for a year now with no signs of stopping. They move ample air and do not produce excessive noise. They have tons of cool features. Going to order at least one more!" — Matt Droste
Crave Naturals glide-thru detangling brush
Finally, a brush that works for all types of hair, won’t irritate your scalp and is compact enough that you can easily throw it in a bag or purse. This detangling brush is gentle enough to use on your kiddos, works on wet or dry hair and comes in a ton of fun colors and patterns.Promising review:
"This brush is a life-changer! I have thin, wavy hair that lives to tangle and frizzes at the slightest bit of humidity. I am forever in a constant battle to keep my hair under control. My usual go-to is a comb, but it doesn't do anything to help the frizz. In addition, I have small hands. This brush is easy for me to handle and light weight. It's unique shape makes it a breeze to pack. I have tried it with my hair dripping wet, damp, and dry. It works. It is gentle. It glides easily through my hair. It doesn't cause frizz. It detangles my hair without a bit of pain or struggle. I'm completely in love!" — Elly Green
Black + Decker cordless handheld vacuum
Remove hair, dirt, and dust from your rugs, furniture, car and other high-use areas with this beloved cordless handheld vacuum. It’s lightweight and easy to carry, allowing you to get into hard-to-reach areas with ease.Promising review
: "My husband gave me one of these as a Christmas gift for my new car. I liked it so much I bought one as a gift and can't wait to give it to my brother next month for his birthday. Perfect size, no attachment to lose as it's all one unit! The extended 'hose', and the flip-up brush for the carpets. Comfortable and simple. I highly recommend." — Kathy
A pack of five beauty blending sponges
If sponges are part of your beauty routine, you know you can never have enough. This set of five blending sponges is loved by makeup experts and more casual wearers alike. They can be used wet or dry and come in a variety of colors.Promising review: "
I'm actually going to buy more. these are very nice. They clean up easy, they absorb nicely. No little pieces falling off when you wash them. Definitely buying more" — MMC
Tea tree oil antibacterial body soap
What’s gentle enough for everyday use but fortified enough to take on athlete's foot, ringworm, jock itch and funky feet? Why this unisex tea tree, mint and aloe-based antibacterial and anti-fungal body wash, of course. Bring it with you to the gym or keep it at home for the whole family to use.Promising review:
"I've used bar soap for the longest because I like to feel dry once I dry off. Being a big dude I've had issues with areas of sensitive skin and boils and such. This soap is super soothing and doesn't dry you out. It leaves you feeling super fresh and still smells good at the end of the day. I've had less issues in sensitive areas since using this stuff. Use a shower poof and this stuff lathers up pretty nicely. If you have areas that need some extra attention put some of the soap straight on there and leave it while you scrub the rest of your body. This stuff really helps with fungal infection if you use it right. Will Continue to buy." — Walt
Aquaphor bundle
If you’re an Aquaphor user, you already know it’s a cult-favorite fragrance-free universal body product that can be used on your skin, lips, face, feet, small cuts and more. This convenient set includes a 14-ounce tub and a travel-size bottle you can take with you on the go.Promising review:
"I had relatively thick dry patches on my cheeks and chin. I tried harsh exfoliants, everything. Then I saw this recommended online, and it is GREAT! Dry patches GONE. Seems weird to smear this greasy glop all over your face--but it's SO worth it. Healed me right up. No scent, no acne breakouts. It is very gentle, probably perfect for sensitive skin.." — Madame Cheval
An acupressure mat and pillow
Bring relief to your neck and back
with this acupressure mat and pillow set full of therapeutic spikes and over 8,000 acupressure points. Use it on the floor or lie it on a couch or chair for maximum relaxation.Promising review:
"I use this product almost every night before I go to bed. I lay on it for about 20 minutes while I read my Kindle until I’m about to fall asleep. If I’ve had a normal stressful day I lay on it in my nightgown. If I’ve had an extraordinarily stressful day, I lay on it without my nightgown. If you use it bare skin, then it is quite intense for about five minutes to the point of being painful. But if you work through the pain, it eventually feels amazing. This product guarantees a great night sleep for me. On nights that I have tried not to use it I always can tell a difference." — E. Brady
Vital Proteins collagen peptides
Boost your daily protein and collagen intake and give your hair, nails, skin, bones and joints a little love with this unflavored powdered supplement that you can mix into any hot or cold drink.Promising review:
"Best collagen, best price. My boyfriend and I put a scoop in either our smoothie or BCCA every day when we go to the gym. No taste, not chalky, and I can see a difference in my skin elasticity and less wrinkles." — Brooke
A three-pack of dermaplaning tools
Say goodbye to painful and expensive wax treatments and get yourself a set of these three exfoliating and dermaplaning tools. Give your eyebrows some extra attention, nix peach fuzz and give your skin some gentle exfoliating.Promising review:
"I use these about once a week to keep unwanted peach fuzz off of my face. I feel like I get a few weeks use out of each one. Best ones I've ever tried." — Justin Smith
24 rolls of Presto! toiler paper
What can we say? It’s not the sexiest Prime purchase, but it’s something you’ll definitely use at a price you can’t beat. Stock your home with 24 rolls of this highly-rated toilet paper and never stress about running out again.Promising review: "
I took a chance. I didn’t think it could really compare to the luxe booty plush that I normally purchase. When I returned to my normal brand, it wasn’t as plush as this. I was shocked. And now we have a new brand of booty plush that we all appreciate." — Raven
Physician's Choice 60 billion probiotic capsules
Support your gut health and ease occasional constipation, diarrhea, gas and bloating with these strong probiotics containing 10 diverse stains and 60 billion colony forming units (CFU).Promising review
: "These are the best probiotics I have had. I've been taking all kinds of things for my digestion for many years and quite often they kind of work but not great. But this one cleared up my skin, my digestion and a few more subtle things as well. It is just great for me!" — Barb
Melissa & Doug reusable water-reveal activity pads
A no-mess paint set you can use again and again? Sign me up. Simply fill the water brush with water to unlock the fun colors on the page, let them dry and then use them again.Promising review
: "My 2 year old loves these! We pack them for car rides and to keep her occupied during her siblings sports games! Love that there is a little compartment to hold the pen as well!" — Dana D.
Mighty Patch hydrocolloid pimple patches
Cover and zap zits, pimples and blemishes overnight with these beloved Mighty Patch hydrocolloid patches. They’ll help keep you from picking at your pimples and go on clear, so you can wear them out without being totally mortified.Promising review
: "I recently recommended these to my girlfriend....and got a text from her recently saying "these pimple patches really DO work!" I was like, uh huh. If at any time you get a pimple or two, these work like a charm. Sometimes, for the stubborn ones, you may need to use it 2x in a row, but they will definitely zap your zitty over night. Stop trying to pop them and make a mess, use these instead!" — Darci Juris
Philips fully automatic espresso machine
Bring cafe-level espresso drinks to your own kitchen with the press of a button. This Philips espresso maker is fully automatic with a milk frother, water heater and the ability to make basic hot coffee as well as espresso drinks like Americanos and lattes.Promising review
: "I've had it for a few weeks and there isn't a day I skip making a drink. This little guy is awesome. It is expensive, but seriously Starbucks is way more eventually anyway. It is perfect if you work at home are a big time coffee/espresso drinker. The taste on the drinks is great too." — Amazon customer
Olaplex Number 4 shampoo
When I spoke to professional hair stylists about taking care of color-treated hair, they all suggested Olaplex products
, so it’s little surprise that so many reviewers like this shampoo. Whether you dye your hair, use heated tools often or just want to give your strands some love, this product can help repair and strengthens all hair types.Promising review
: "This is the best shampoo I’ve used. It’s rich lather and ability to help with repairing damaged hair is remarkable. I’m very satisfied with this product." — Sherrie Easley
Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza card game
If you’re looking to spruce up family game night, you’ll love this super silly quick-moving card game. It only takes about a minute to explain the rules and each game lasts a few seconds, meaning the energy will be high and players will be super engaged.Promising review
: "Play this game a lot with my friends when we have game night but took it to thanksgiving and played it with my great niece and she loved it so much they had to get her the game. It’s fun for everyone." — amanda
A Pelonis oscillating fan with aromatherapy diffuser
Enjoy the scents of your favorite essential oils and feel a cool breeze with this slim oscillating fan that has an aromatherapy diffuser. It offers five speeds with quiet modes for sleeping. Promising review:
"Great airflow easy to setup and the modes for the fan are idiot proof love that it also has an aromatherapy tray to keep the room fresh smelling while cooling!" — Tyler Scott