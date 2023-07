Things To Buy On Prime Day That Thousands Of Reviewers Are Obsessed With

Media U-shaped air conditioner

If a quiet space is important to you, look no further than this smart Midea unit that works with an app, remote and voice control. It comes in a totally unique "U" shape that hugs the window sill, instead of sitting in the window, so you can still open your window and get fresh air while the unit is installed."It does it's job and amazingly well, almost too well. I live in florida and obviously deal with insane heat and humidity. The AC has a very intuitive design and remote and the app works well, but most importantly it cool a room down insanely well, at some points I have to turn it off because it makes the room too cold.. this may not seem like a big deal but any floridian will tell you, it's very rare you'll be somewhere in florida and think "it's too cold in here" All and all a good buy, if I had to give a negative opinion it would maybe be with slight noise, after running it about 8-10 hours a day for two months it's starting to give off a noise, but I'm sure if I readjusted somethings or went inside the unit I could probably fix the noise, it usually goes away after about 15-20 min of use, and it's not distracting. So definitely worth the price tag." — Matthew C.