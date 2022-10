A long-sleeve tunic dress you'll want to wear on repeat all season long

Available in sizes S–XXL and in 44 colors."No wonder this is so popular – I received so many compliments. Living in a warmer climate means I don’t often get to wear items like this unless the weather is getting a little bit colder. I was very happy to receive this the other day and ignored the 85-degree weather. I was surprised that it did not make me feel hotter despite the black color. I felt beautiful and an acquaintance told me that I looked extremely well put together that day. Thank you for helping me look and feel my best. I hope everyone gives this one a try it has just the right amount of stretch and it is very soft and comfortable to wear. I don’t like elastic or tight clothing so this was a dream. It looked like it faded well/tightly but it felt roomy and super comfortable. Thank you so much again." — Suzanne ED