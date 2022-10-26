Shopping
26 Things From Amazon With The Best Reviews

Highly rated shoes, clothing and products perfect for your home, kitchen and more.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Phomemo-Bluetooth-Smartphone-Organization-Rechargeable/dp/B08HVMF9QL?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63534684e4b04cf8f383b3a4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="portable Bluetooth label maker," data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63534684e4b04cf8f383b3a4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Phomemo-Bluetooth-Smartphone-Organization-Rechargeable/dp/B08HVMF9QL?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63534684e4b04cf8f383b3a4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">portable Bluetooth label maker,</a> a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/HOMFINER-Leather-Decorative-Bedroom-Cushion/dp/B08214LJHL?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63534684e4b04cf8f383b3a4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="pair of faux leather pillow covers " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63534684e4b04cf8f383b3a4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/HOMFINER-Leather-Decorative-Bedroom-Cushion/dp/B08214LJHL?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63534684e4b04cf8f383b3a4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">pair of faux leather pillow covers </a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Cracked-Waterproof-Outdoor-Pathway-Walkway/dp/B088BH7N5K?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63534684e4b04cf8f383b3a4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="garden solar lights" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63534684e4b04cf8f383b3a4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Cracked-Waterproof-Outdoor-Pathway-Walkway/dp/B088BH7N5K?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63534684e4b04cf8f383b3a4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">garden solar lights</a> and an<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Phomemo-Bluetooth-Smartphone-Organization-Rechargeable/dp/B08HVMF9QL?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63534684e4b04cf8f383b3a4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" enameled Dutch oven" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63534684e4b04cf8f383b3a4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Phomemo-Bluetooth-Smartphone-Organization-Rechargeable/dp/B08HVMF9QL?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63534684e4b04cf8f383b3a4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3"> enameled Dutch oven</a>.
Popular items from this list:

• A multi-plug outlet so you can charge your phone and tablet and plug in your coffee maker and waffle iron to make a delicious breakfast all at the same time. Multitasking at its best, if you ask me. The outlet has five regular and two USB plugs and when you see how useful it is, you’ll want it for every room in the house.

• A casual wide-leg jumpsuit with pockets for an instant outfit. Throw this on and you’ll immediately look put-together and like you made an effort.

• A two-way coffee maker that comes highly recommended with an overall 4.6-star rating from more than 41,000 shoppers, who say it makes great coffee and love that you have the option of making a single-serving or full pot — no K-Cups needed, just add the ground coffee of your choice.

1
amazon.com
A six-plug outlet with two USB ports
Promising review: "This outlet extender/surge protector is perfect for getting those bulky surge protectors and wires off the floor. Cleaning is a breeze now that I don’t have to move all the wires and bulky surge protectors around. It’s very stable, stays in place, and accommodates five plugs and two USB connections. So pleased I bought two!" — Sharon F. Molis
$17.97+ at Amazon
2
amazon.com
A pair of low chunky heel pump sandals
Available in sizes 5–11 and in 21 colors.

Promising review: "Beautiful and comfortable! I danced for hours and was still able to keep them on! The women who dance know what I’m talking about. I received many compliments on the beautiful color and style. I will be adding more of this shoe in their variety of colors!" — Michele
$49.99 at Amazon
3
amazon.com
A set of 12 scented and hydrating bath bombs
Promising review: "Let me tell you: This is amazing!! From the fresh smell to soft skin, simply the best! You could smell the scents from the package. My husband checked the mail, came in, and said well whatever is in THIS package smells good! This was packaged really nicely. It’s definitely giftable! And I’ll be ordering more. The only thing I would recommend is that the seller should name the scents because the smells are so good!! I’m definitely ordering and will be placing these as gifts in the future!" — Luvinlife
$26.80 at Amazon
4
amazon.com
A long-sleeve tunic dress you'll want to wear on repeat all season long
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 44 colors.

Promising review: "No wonder this is so popular – I received so many compliments. Living in a warmer climate means I don’t often get to wear items like this unless the weather is getting a little bit colder. I was very happy to receive this the other day and ignored the 85-degree weather. I was surprised that it did not make me feel hotter despite the black color. I felt beautiful and an acquaintance told me that I looked extremely well put together that day. Thank you for helping me look and feel my best. I hope everyone gives this one a try it has just the right amount of stretch and it is very soft and comfortable to wear. I don’t like elastic or tight clothing so this was a dream. It looked like it faded well/tightly but it felt roomy and super comfortable. Thank you so much again." — Suzanne ED
$27.18 at Amazon
5
amazon.com
A flat iron that straightens, flips and curls
Promising review: "Great purchase!!! This is the best flat iron I’ve owned so far. I love the extended cord and the rapid heat up. Hair glides smoothly and doesn’t snag." — Amazon customer
$39.95 at Amazon
6
amazon.com
An electric milk frother
Promising review: "I’m a barista, and I’ve been looking for something that will help me recreate the drinks I make at work, without buying a 2,000-dollar espresso machine. This. product. is. it. It’s amazing. It creates a nice latte-like foam, in like, 30 seconds. You have to hold it at an angle, so I recommend using a steaming pitcher with it in order to create a milk vortex more quickly, so you get a nice, thick, layer of foam on your beverage. It’s easy to clean, and it’s an amazing product!! I highly suggest purchasing this. It also has a lifetime guarantee, and the customer service is awesome. Before I even got the package I got an email asking if everything worked okay and to let them know if I had any questions/complaints. Highly recommend!!!" — Lisa
$13.99 at Amazon
7
amazon.com
A large faux leather tote bag with a tassel detail
Available in 161 colors.

Promising review: "I have purchased six different colors and textures of this tote bag, and I love each and every one of them. I can throw a good amount of stuff in here. It looks good dressed up or dressed down." — Vee
$11.49 at Amazon
8
amazon.com
A 60-pack of decorative bat decals
Promising review: "Absolutely loved putting these bats up on our front porch last Halloween! They went across our door, from bottom to top, and were a fun way to add Halloween to the outside of our house without being super tacky. Our neighbors all stopped to compliment us on how they looked! We've already ordered another set of bats to recreate the look again this year. Can't wait!" — Merritt P.
$14.99 at Amazon
9
amazon.com
A 6-quart enameled Dutch oven
Available in three sizes and in 11 colors.

Promising review: "Omg this pot is amazing!!!!!! It cooks evenly and keeps food very hot with that heavy lid that creates a great seal, I have cooked everything I could possibly cook in it, even bread! On the stovetop! And It also goes great in the oven and it actually cleans very easily nothing ever sticks to it! It works like those expensive name brands that are too expensive to buy. But this brand from Amazon basics is a steal!!!!! going back for more pots soon." — Alonzo Ilamas
$56.68 at Amazon
10
amazon.com
A two-way coffee maker that makes full pots or single-servings
Promising review: "This product was recommended by a friend, I'm glad I listened. It looks great with the stainless steel look plus you have the ability to either make one cup of coffee or make coffee for the family with this 2-in-1 coffee maker." — Gabriel
$74.99 at Amazon
11
amazon.com
Two pairs of cushioned heel liners
Promising review: "I have these super cute heels that I love but since my daughter wore them and she’s a little bit bigger than I am they are now a little loose. These are the perfect fix. They are so easy to put on and blend in with the heel so it’s not obvious you’re wearing them and they are comfy. That’s my biggest thing with these. They are cushy and comfy for sure. I will totally be buying more when needed. I also love that there is a useful color and black to make them blend in even more." — Hollie Stephenson
$9.99 at Amazon
12
amazon.com
A floral print maxi dress
Available in sizes L–5XL and in 12 colors.

Promising review: "I LOVE this dress. The material is great and the print is so cute. I got lots of compliments and the slit is an added bonus. Highly recommend!!" — Alyssa Luther
$45.99 at Amazon
13
amazon.com
A soft jersey duvet cover set
Available in sizes twin—king and in 14 colors.

Promising review: "I slept in it last night for the first time and now I want one in every color omg so soft but still has that 100% coarse cotton feel. Great quality not thin nor see-through it has a wrinkled look so it gives that messy but neat boho style I was looking for. very easy to put on it has ties on each corner it took about five minutes. I highly recommend." — Myshjusha
$63.09 at Amazon
14
amazon.com
A 2-in-2 Himalayan salt lamp and oil diffuser
Promising review: "I don’t normally write reviews but this item deserves one. I’m so glad I decided to spend more and buy this one. It’s very well made with high-quality materials. Not cheap plastic. It’s very quiet and easy to use. I love that you can set the light on a specific color or just let it continuously change colors. I would definitely recommend this if you’re like me and use it every day." — Deborah Sharpe
$31.99+ at Amazon
15
amazon.com
A pair of Chelsea ankle boots with a cushioned insoles
Available in sizes 6–11 and in 10 colors.

Promising review: "I love my boots. They’re low. They’re a comfortable fit. They’re perfect. Thank you and very fast shipping! They arrived sooner than expected." — Sheila Johnson
$49.99+ at Amazon
16
amazon.com
A rechargeable Bluetooth label maker
Promising review: "This is the perfect little label maker. Needed something simple & easy to use for my small business and it’s great. The app is easy to use and the instructions are clear. I recommend!" — Justine Renee
$27.45 at Amazon
17
amazon.com
A set of two faux leather pillow covers
Available in nine sizes and also sold individually.

Promising review: "When I opened the packing I was stunned!! Feels like they came from Pottery Barn. My husband and I love these pillow covers so much we are going to be ordering more for our second couch. Very high quality and very impressed." — Annalyn
$23.99 at Amazon
18
amazon.com
An extra thick cooling mattress topper
Available in sizes twin—California king and in two colors.

Promising review: "This exceeded my expectations and then some. I waited to make this review until after I’ve slept on it for a few nights and yeah. Favorite thing ever. It’s thick, plush, and cooling. All 280 lbs of me slept like a slab of bacon in a cast-iron skillet on high heat: HOT. If this thing can cool me down during a Louisiana summer night, it can cool down anything." — Ashley Thompson
$74.99+ at Amazon
19
amazon.com
A three-pack of large storage bags with clear visibility panels
Promising review: "The storage bags are sturdy and the storage capacity is awesome! It keeps your items organized and the clear panel on it will let know what you've stored in it. The handles are great and it's stitched onto the outside very well so it's easy to move and it's highly unlikely that you will tear them. I was pleasantly surprised to see how large the bags were and the amount of stuff that I was able to store in each bag! You will love this and you get three in a pack!" — Avid reader SVD
$19.99 at Amazon
20
amazon.com
A pair of slip-on sneakers with a memory foam insert
Available in sizes 6–11 and in five colors.

Promising review: "It's super comfy, chic, and pretty. True to size. I wear 6 and order size 6. Besides, the side elastic helps to slip on easy as well." — GG

Promising review: "I love how these feel. A little snug around the toe, but once I broke them in a little they are perfect. I normally have wider feet so slip-ons usually don't work for me, but these are great!!!!!" — Brandi Amborn
$29.99+ at Amazon
21
amazon.com
An outdoor solar-powered globe light to illuminate your garden
Available in three sizes and also in a two-pack.

Promising review: "Absolutely love how these look on my deck tables and in clusters at points on the deck. Bright and attractive solar lights with great design!" — Nancy W.
$19.99+ at Amazon
22
amazon.com
A chunky turtleneck sweater
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 36 colors.

Promising review: " I absolutely was blown away by this sweater. Super cute fit. Sexy, yet chic. Fits true to size. Color is a beautiful amber orange. I definitely recommend purchasing this for your Fall wardrobe." — Amazon customer
$39.95 at Amazon
23
amazon.com
A classic wool fedora hat
Available in 31 colors.

Promising review: "Love it! Super comfy, and it has an adjustable ribbon inside to custom fit it to your head. Excited to take lots of cute pics with this hat!" — Sophia Factor
$17.99 at Amazon
24
amazon.com
A gold sparkling cocktail recipe book called Bubbly
Promising review: "I just purchased this gorgeous cocktail book that is a collection of sparkling and champagne cocktails. Easy to use and reference, Ms. Jeffers gives understandable directions and creative recipes to appeal to everyone. I've followed Colleen Jeffers' "The Good Drink Blog" and her Instagram page for years. This book does not disappoint. Coming into the holiday season, I can't wait to try some of these recipes. A fresh and innovative take on a festive spirit both for the holidays and any time of the year. Love the size of the book; a perfect stocking stuffer." — Laura A.
$16.99 at Amazon
25
amazon.com
A pair of ankle rain boots
Available in sizes 4–12 and in 15 colors.

Promising review: "I took these on a trip to England. They were comfortable on vigorous walks through fields and up and down hills in rainy weather. My British hostess wanted to buy a pair for herself!" — Kimberlee Goodwin
$15.99+ at Amazon
26
amazon.com
A casual wide-leg jumpsuit with pockets
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 14 colors.

Promising review: "I wore this to an outdoor concert & it was EVERYTHING! Cute, comfortable, I received lots of compliments & questions regarding where I purchased. What I like most is that I can wear it with flats or heels. When I wear flats, I just gather it more in the waist. I’m about to order another one in a different color." — River Chick
$37.99 at Amazon
