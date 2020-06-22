HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Eva-Katalin via Getty Images A guide to the deals happening every day during Amazon's Big Style Sale.

Well, style seekers and deal detectives, do we have some much-needed sale news.

ICYMI, Amazon just unveiled its first-ever Big Style Sale, a weeklong fashion sale on names such as Levi’s and J. Crew, as well as Amazon fashion brands such as Daily Ritual and Core10. There will also be deals on designer styles from Shopbop on Amazon, which the company also owns.

Unlike Prime Day, the Big Style Sale will include markdowns exclusively on fashion, with a few exceptions for select discounts on items such as luggage and Amazon’s in-house beauty brand, Belei.

Amazon Prime Day traditionally takes place in July but was pushed back until September because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Big Style Sale runs through June 28, with select markdowns live for the whole week and new limited-time lightning deals and daily deals dropping throughout the week.

To help you find those new deals each day, we’ll track the best limited-time deals that Amazon offers throughout the Big Style Sale and list them below every day.

Be sure to bookmark this page and check back because we’ll update this list with the best deals each day.