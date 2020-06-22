HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
Well, style seekers and deal detectives, do we have some much-needed sale news.
ICYMI, Amazon just unveiled its first-ever Big Style Sale, a weeklong fashion sale on names such as Levi’s and J. Crew, as well as Amazon fashion brands such as Daily Ritual and Core10. There will also be deals on designer styles from Shopbop on Amazon, which the company also owns.
Unlike Prime Day, the Big Style Sale will include markdowns exclusively on fashion, with a few exceptions for select discounts on items such as luggage and Amazon’s in-house beauty brand, Belei.
Amazon Prime Day traditionally takes place in July but was pushed back until September because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The Big Style Sale runs through June 28, with select markdowns live for the whole week and new limited-time lightning deals and daily deals dropping throughout the week.
To help you find those new deals each day, we’ll track the best limited-time deals that Amazon offers throughout the Big Style Sale and list them below every day.
Be sure to bookmark this page and check back because we’ll update this list with the best deals each day.
Best Amazon Daily Deals on Monday, June 22:
The best deals we’ve seen so far from Amazon’s Big Style Sale are this Calvin Klein denim jacket for guys that’s $30 and Daily Ritual jersey dress that’s only $10. There’s a lot of premium denim on sale for Monday, June 22, including from brands like Paige, True Religion and AG. Below, a full guide to the day’s best fashion deals:
- Amazon Brands
Amazon’s own brands, like Amazon Essentials and Goodthreads, are up to 40% off today.
- Adidas
Take up to 30% off Adidas items like these pants that are perfect for lounging around.
- Cole Haan
Save up to 35% off select Cole Haan shoes, including these sneakers that are stitched like oxfords.
- Hanna Andersson
For the kiddos: get up to 30% off Hanna Andersson favorites.
- J.Crew
You can get up to 40% off J.Crew styles now and we’ve rounded up our favorites already.
- Levi’s
Get up to 40% off select Levi’s styles, including high-waisted, ankle-length jeans and a denim jacket that belongs to the thousand review club.
- Lucky Brand
There’s a lot of Lucky Brand on sale right now. Highlights include these turquoise earrings and roll up shorts.
- Nautica
Save up to 30% off select men’s styles. Our favorites include these colorblock swim shorts and top-rated deck shorts.
- Puma
Run to this: up to 30% off Puma apparel, shoes and accessories.
- Ray-Ban
It’s shady: take up to 30% off Ray-Ban sunglasses, including the classic Wayfarer.
- Soludos
Get up to 40% off summer shoes from Soludos.
- Steve Madden
You can save up to 50% off select Steve Madden shoes, like these wedge sandals and slip-on loafers.