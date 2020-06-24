HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change. HuffPost We found slip-on sandals and an affordable pair of Birkenstocks dupes in Amazon's Big Style Sale.
The heels, wedges and dress shoes in your closet probably aren’t getting a lot of love right now. Many people spending more time at home are ditching real shoes in favor of sandals,
slip-on sneakers and house shoes.
That’s why you’ll want to run to check out
Amazon’s “Big Style Sale,” the brand’s first weeklong sale exclusively on clothes and accessories — including sandals.
The Big Style Sale is Amazon’s fashion-focused pregame to
Prime Day, which takes place annually in July but was pushed back to September this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. During the sale, Amazon’s own brands like Amazon Essentials and well-known brands like Levi’s and J.Crew will be marked down. You’ll also find some surprising big-name brands marked down, like Calvin Klein and PAIGE.
Our shopping editors, who have been busy combing the sale for
their favorite finds, spotted on-sale sandals from Amazon-owned brands like Find. and 206 Collective, as well as labels like Steve Madden, Lucky Brand and Dr. Martens.
We even spotted some markdowns on designer shoe brands from
Shopbop (which is also owned and operated by Amazon), like Loeffler Randall and Soludos.
To help you find the perfect pair of summer sandals, we’ve rounded up some of the best sandal steals we’ve seen during Amazon’s Big Style Sale.
Take a look:
206 Collective Women's Sabor Flat Sandal
Amazon
Normally $45, on sale for $30 on
Amazon
. (Prices may vary by size and color.)
Dr. Martens Women's Clarissa II Sandals
Amazon
Normally $130, on sale for $88 on
Amazon
. (Prices may vary by size and color.)
find. Women's Block Heel Mule Open-Toe Sandals with Strap
Amazon
Normally $26, on sale for $21 on
Amazon
. (Prices may vary by size and color.)
WHITE MOUNTAIN Shoes Helga Women's Sandal
Amazon
Normally $59, on sale for $40 on
Amazon
. (Prices may vary by size and color.)
find. Women's Asymmetric Toe-Thong Flat Sandals Slipper
Amazon
Normally $26, on sale for $19 on
Amazon
. (Prices may vary by size and color.)
Lucky Brand Women's Frijana Slide Sandal
Amazon
Normally $89, on sale for $55 on
Amazon
. (Prices may vary by size and color.)
Steve Madden Women's Inessa Heeled Sandal
Amazon
Normally $80, on sale for $37 on
Amazon
. (Prices may vary by size and color.)
Lucky Brand Women's Garston Flat Sandal
Amazon
Normally $56, on sale for $38 on
Amazon
. (Prices may vary by size and color.)
Dolce Vita Women's Noles Double Strap Slides
Amazon
Normally $122, on sale for $85 on
Amazon
. (Prices may vary by size and color.)
Lucky Brand Women's Hadesha Flat Sandal
Amazon
Normally $89, on sale for $48 on
Amazon
. (Prices may vary by size and color.)
STEVEN by Steve Madden Women's Oceana Heeled Sandal
Amazon
Normally $70, on sale for $63 on
Amazon
. (Prices may vary by size and color.)
Steve Madden Women's Teenie Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Normally $49, on sale for $44 on
Amazon
. (Prices may vary by size and color.)
Loeffler Randall Women's Dahlia Knot Sandals
Amazon
Normally $350, on sale for $263 on
Amazon
. (Prices may vary by size and color.)
STEVEN by Steve Madden Women's Fannie-c Mule
Amazon
Normally $89, on sale for $56 on
Amazon
. (Prices may vary by size and color.)
Kenneth Cole REACTION Women's Glam-athon Thong Sandal
Amazon
Normally $39, on sale for $26 on
Amazon
. (Prices may vary by size and color.)