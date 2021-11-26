39 Things To Buy At Amazon's Black Friday Sale That Thousands Of Reviewers Swear By

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
We waded through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the week to see our latest updates as the deals change!
A splurge-worthy pair of AirPods Pro with a wireless charging case to give yourself the gift of hands-free, noise-proof bliss, without any of the complicated setup for 36% off. Your iPhone will automatically detect the new AirPod Pro earbuds, and work you through setup to get the perfect fit and sound right on the spot.
A rotating, heated back and neck massager for 30% off – it's great the person in your life who just needs to ~unwind~ a little, whether it's from tension from working at a desk or sore muscles from going hard on hikes.
A time-marked water bottle (for 33% off) that comes in a ton of different colors for anyone who lives in a constant state of "oops, forgot to drink water today." This is not only motivating and easy to use, it's also designed to fit into car cup holders and has a lil' button by the mouthpiece to pop the cap off for easy access.
An 8-quart, 11-in-1 Instant Pot that AIR FRIES – which means it's basically amassed so much kitchen power that all your other appliances will cower (as well they should!!). This cooking MVP is 40% off and also pressure cooks, sautés, steams, slow cooks, sous vides, warms, roasts, bakes, broils, *and* dehydrates with minimal effort, since the settings are right there on the control panel for you.
A 23andMe test for 50% off, so you can learn a little bit more about yourself, whether you're the person who thinks you know everything there is to know about you *or* you're the person who knows basically nothing about your family history.
A Fitbit Luxe fitness and wellness tracker for 33% off if you're looking for some motivation to get up and moving as the winter months creep in. It'll track your steps and heart rate, and if you connect the tracker to an app on your phone, it'll also track real-time pace and distance.
DVD and Blu-ray collections of beloved shows and franchises for up to 50% off, so you can relive the glory of Pretzel Day with Stanley from The Office or catch up on the OG Cowboy Bebop before binging the live action version on Netflix.
A massage gun for 43% off to give you sweet relief after a long workout. Use this to massage any achy or sore muscles – it's designed to help you recover faster so you can get back to pumping iron.
A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen for 25% off – it can help lighten up years' worth of stains from coffee, tea, wine, or just...you know. Existing as a human with teeth.
A Revlon hot air brush to get you salon-level blowouts from the comfort of your own bathroom — this brush's vents are designed for faster drying, which ALSO means less heat damage, and it's 42% off.
An ergonomic desk chair for 39% off, so you can finally carve out space in your home to complete all of your work that's more productive than your bed.
n *extremely* giftable Game of Thrones Catan game for 38% off – it's a great choice for anyone who wants a twist on the regular version that stays delightfully faithful to GoT lore.
A portable car vacuum cleaner for 22% off that'll help keep the inside of your vehicle clean. Between pets, kids, and of course, late night trips to the Taco Bell drive-thru, messes are bound to happen!
A set of two blue-light-blocking glasses for 55% off to help defend your eyeballs against the strain of your transition from phone to laptop to television to laptop to phone, aka your eyes' new itinerary.
A super pretty watch and bracelet set for treating yourself or your loved ones to some new accessories that look great when worn together, but can be worn as separate pieces, too!
A Cricut for 38% off so you can get your scrapbooking on. It slices through vinyl, faux leather, paper, poster board, adhesive foils and more so you can basically open your Etsy shop now.
Wireless in-ear headphones for 40% off – perfect for listening to your favorite music, shows, books, and podcasts anytime, anywhere.
A splurge-worthy Roomba s9+ for making your floors so spotless you'll wonder if you hired a professional cleaner. It's 15% off and – thanks to its room mapping capabilities – this bad boy practically learns the layout of your home so it can clean it as efficiently and quickly as possible. It also knows how to empty itself, which is one less thing for you to worry about!
An Alexa-enabled Blink Mini camera for 43% off – it's so versatile you might want them all over your home — the motion-detecting and night vision tech make them great options for baby monitors, checking in on pets during the day, and communicating with visitors at the front door. You can even see, hear, and speak through them, and sync multiple cameras together to see all over your home.
An 8-foot by 10-foot area rug for up to 75% off because it's juuuuust the right amount of color — and by that we mean it's white and black — for your very particular aesthetic.
A Baby Yoda Bluetooth speaker for 22% off – it's complete with a small strap so you can pin him onto your backpack and take him wherever you go 😭.
An Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for 50% off to bring you thousands — literally thousands — of streaming channels, movies, and shows, as well as live TV, news, and sports.
A pet mop and vacuum robot for 38% off if you'd be happy to never pick up a broom or a dirty mop again. All you have to do is set its cleaning schedule — then you can forget all about it.
A waterproof and glare-free Kindle Paperwhite (at 31% off) for the minimalists as well as anyone who wants to read in the pool or in the bath without worrying about getting their book wet.
A Dash mandoline vegetable slicer (for 40% off) with over 30 (!!) presets and different thickness levels so you can get the perfect slice every time, whether you're looking for julienne, matchstick, or dicing options.
A reversible dog coat for up to 25% off so your pup stays as stylish as you. It's water resistant and lightweight for your active outdoor pooch to go exploring this winter. And there's a handy opening to attach their leash so they never stray too far from you.
A NordicTrack exercise bike for 32% off that'll get your legs pumping and up your heart rate without ever having to leave your home — especially now that it's cooling down *shivers*. You'll also get a 30-day iFIT membership to stream live and on-demand workouts.
A dog DNA kit for anyone who's always wanted to know exactly what kind of dog your beloved rescue mutt is (and it's 32% off).
A soil-free AeroGarden Harvest for up to 40% off so you have fresh herbs picked straight from...your countertop. This hydroponic system removes most of the mess and stress of traditional gardening, plus it alerts you when it's time to water and feed your plants.
A bidet attachment for anyone who hasn't experienced the crack cleaning powers of one yet. It's 49% off and will leave your tush feeling spotless, and you may end up using less TP too.
A Graco Extend2Fit convertible car seat for up to 29% off because it has more than 51,000 5-star reviews...so I'll just leave it at that.
A Fire HD kids tablet for 40% off if you don't want to worry about what your little one is up to. It's designed for kids ages 3 to 7 and comes with a year-long Amazon Kids+ subscription, which gives the family access to thousands of books, games, videos, and more.
A pair of Ray-Ban aviators (or round frames if that's more your style) for 30% off because they're a classic silhouette that suit any outfit.
A Nespresso Vertuo and Aeroccino bundle for making your morning cup of caffeine so much more luxurious. Whether you're craving coffee, espresso, or pour-over, this little machine delivers delicious perfection each time. Plus the included milk frother adds a cafe feel to your homemade latte.
A single-serve Keurig coffee maker (at 38% off) for folks who need caffeine but may be lacking in counter space.
A Breville sous vide for 20% off that'll turn your kitchen into a 5-star restaurant because you'll be able to cook your food to perfection.
A pocket-sized Tile Mate for 40% off so you'll never lose anything to a couch cushion again — you can easily attach it to your keys, purse, or even their pet and easily find them when they're lost.
A compact, wireless phone sanitizer for 40% off – you can use it to instantly clean any number of small objects, like keys, face masks, and headphones — ten minutes in this bb will kill 99% of the bacteria on their surfaces.
A Chi automatic curling iron for easy peasy curls, automatic shut-off, and adjustable temperatures to get the perfect curl based on your hair texture and length.
