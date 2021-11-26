Shopping

39 Things To Buy At Amazon's Black Friday Sale That Thousands Of Reviewers Swear By

A bunch of steals on things like AirPods Pro, Revlon's reviewer-beloved hot air brush and family-friendly Fire tablets.
Emma Lord, Buzzfeed Shopping

1
A splurge-worthy pair of AirPods Pro with a wireless charging case to give yourself the gift of hands-free, noise-proof bliss, without any of the complicated setup for 36% off. Your iPhone will automatically detect the new AirPod Pro earbuds, and work you through setup to get the perfect fit and sound right on the spot.
Amazon
Promising review: "Great earbuds! The integration with my iPhone and Apple Watch makes it well worth the investment. Super easy to use, and so far the battery life has been solid. Noise cancellation is top notch. Love the ability to change from transparent mode and noise cancellation with a touch and hold of either earbud, instead of having to take the earbuds out every time someone wants to chat. Audio quality is very good, but not 'blow you away' spectacular. This is coming from someone who uses Shure 846 earphones every week, so maybe I’m a bit spoiled on audio quality." —Jordan Whitfield

Price:$159.99 (originally $249)
2
A rotating, heated back and neck massager for 30% off – it's great the person in your life who just needs to ~unwind~ a little, whether it's from tension from working at a desk or sore muscles from going hard on hikes.
amazon.com
Promising review: "Oh my gosh I love this! I got this for a friend for Christmas. And I come to her house and visit with her she keeps this on one of her living room chairs and uses it all the time. You can sit up and use it or lay down. Works very good and I actually going to order myself one. I suffer from back and neck pains and the heat and rollers help so much. My friend said this is one of the best gifts she’s gotten in a while." —Lacy Mead

Price:$34.99 (originally $49.99).
3
A time-marked water bottle (for 33% off) that comes in a ton of different colors for anyone who lives in a constant state of "oops, forgot to drink water today." This is not only motivating and easy to use, it's also designed to fit into car cup holders and has a lil' button by the mouthpiece to pop the cap off for easy access.
amazon.com
It's also BPA-free and comes equipped with a flip top lid for protection from germs and debris and a silicone, leakproof spout for easy drinking flow.

Promising review: "I love the finish on the bottle! I hate holding wet water bottles and this does NOT sweat! It also holds two full bottles of 16.9 oz. packages water bottles so it’s very easy to get my full water intake on the go! Easy to carry, fits in my car's cup holders perfectly (not big at all like some water bottles). I got the ombré purple to teal and it’s very true to color. Easy to clean, wide enough for bottle brushes, and the straw stays put. I also love how I just push the little button by the mouthpiece and it just pops open quick for easy drinking (if you’re driving and don’t need to be messing around opening bottles😉). Highly recommend this water bottle. For the price, it’s amazing! Keeps my water cool for hours too." —Alicia

Price: $11.99+ (originally $18.99; available in 13 colors).
4
An 8-quart, 11-in-1 Instant Pot that AIR FRIES – which means it's basically amassed so much kitchen power that all your other appliances will cower (as well they should!!). This cooking MVP is 40% off and also pressure cooks, sautés, steams, slow cooks, sous vides, warms, roasts, bakes, broils, *and* dehydrates with minimal effort, since the settings are right there on the control panel for you.
Amazon
Promising review: "What else can you say about this product? It will replace three appliances that I use on a regular basis — rice cooker, air fryer, and pressure cooker. That's important to me because at this point kitchen space is at a premium. The packaging is great, the instructions are very clear and well written and it works very well. The first use was to make chicken bone broth using the pressure cooker feature. It worked flawlessly. Two-hour cook time. 10 min prep, 30 min to cool off. Three hours later I had homemade bone broth in the refrigerator. And the whole house didn't smell for 24 hours like it would with an open pot method. Anyway, the instant pot is a huge kitchen innovation IMO. Just get one, and use it." —Josh Brainard

Price: $119.99 (originally $199.99)
5
A 23andMe test for 50% off, so you can learn a little bit more about yourself, whether you're the person who thinks you know everything there is to know about you *or* you're the person who knows basically nothing about your family history.
Amazon
Promising review: "This was fun! You can only judge things like this on entertainment value. Having said that, I’ve researched my family history back to the 1100s and the results they came up with are 95% in correlation to what I’ve come up with. I’d say this was money well spent! Easy to use. Just follow the directions and mail it in. There’s several reviews on here saying their samples got rejected and the purchasers would never use the product again and it’s hard to use... after using the product myself I’m not sure how it’s possible to screw this up! All you have to do is spit in a tube!!! EASY!" —EHC

Price:$99 (originally $199)
6
A Fitbit Luxe fitness and wellness tracker for 33% off if you're looking for some motivation to get up and moving as the winter months creep in. It'll track your steps and heart rate, and if you connect the tracker to an app on your phone, it'll also track real-time pace and distance.
Amazon
Promising review: "I had a Fitbit Alta and the Luxe is an awesome upgrade from it! It's sleek-looking, waterproof, and is accurate with information. I've only had it a few days, but so far so good! 3 days in and battery only went down to 68%. Very happy with this purchase!" —Jen

Price:$99.95 (originally $149.95; available in three band colors)
7
DVD and Blu-ray collections of beloved shows and franchises for up to 50% off, so you can relive the glory of Pretzel Day with Stanley from The Office or catch up on the OG Cowboy Bebop before binging the live action version on Netflix.
Amazon

: $32.99 for The Office (originally $41.49), $17.99 for Cowboy Bebop (originally $58.98) and check out all the DVD sales you can buy here.

8
A massage gun for 43% off to give you sweet relief after a long workout. Use this to massage any achy or sore muscles – it's designed to help you recover faster so you can get back to pumping iron.
amazon.com
Promising review: "I was looking for something to deal with my chronic and debilitating sciatic nerve pain. I saw someone use a similar device at my gym and decided to give it a shot. It has been short of a miracle. I have been using it daily after work when I am most stressed and along with gentle stretches, it has helped SO much. This one was fairly priced, the size is perfect for me to carry it in my bag after long car rides, and there are different speeds, which I also like. I'm really happy with it. My husband is too." —Eileen Fuentes

Price: $79.99 (get this price by clipping the "20% off" coupon on the product page; originally $139.99; available in two colors)
9
A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen for 25% off – it can help lighten up years' worth of stains from coffee, tea, wine, or just...you know. Existing as a human with teeth.
amazon.com
Promising review: "You need this! A little goes a really long way. I love this product and I’m still on the first pen I can truly see a difference!" —T.

Price: $16.99 (originally $26.99)
10
A Revlon hot air brush to get you salon-level blowouts from the comfort of your own bathroom — this brush's vents are designed for faster drying, which ALSO means less heat damage, and it's 42% off.
amazon.com
Promising review: "After reading review after review I decided to give this hair dryer a try. What can I say — best decision ever! As you can see from first picture, right after washing hair, no products or anything, my hair looks absolutely awful. After not even 12 minutes, dividing hair into sections, my hair looks like I just left the hair salon. And the best thing is no effort at all! I have never been the best person at styling hair, but this tool...this bad boy sure worked magic!!! I'm 100% satisfied with it. My hair looks healthier, shinier, and feels softer to the touch. I am never going to use a flat iron again!! Thank you Revlon!" —Amazon Customer

Price:$34.88 (originally $59.99; available in four colors)
11
An ergonomic desk chair for 39% off, so you can finally carve out space in your home to complete all of your work that's more productive than your bed.
Amazon
Promising review: "Nice chair that was simple to assemble. This chair is being used in my home office four days a week and is holding up well. It has good support and moves around quietly. This is the second time I have purchased this chair and I would purchase more of them!" —SJK

Price:$128.40 (originally $209; available in 12 colors)
12
n *extremely* giftable Game of Thrones Catan game for 38% off – it's a great choice for anyone who wants a twist on the regular version that stays delightfully faithful to GoT lore.
Amazon
Promising review: "In most stores I’ve seen this is in the $80 range so this was the cheapest I found. Even $80 would be a reasonable price once you see all the figures it comes with (so cute! And so many). Great game if you are a fan of GOT and regular Catan is getting too easy/repetitive. Has a nice twist that follows the show, taking place in The Gift (the northern region). You still compete against each other with a lot of the rules being the same as regular Catan, but you have the added element of fighting off wildlings almost like a team. How much teamwork you put in depends on the placement of your settlements, the hero’s others have in play, and your personality. My family quickly discovered who the Jon Snow’s and Cersei’s were, lol. Overall I would definitely recommend and can’t wait to play again! ❤️" —Mia

Price: $49.95 (originally $79.95)
13
A portable car vacuum cleaner for 22% off that'll help keep the inside of your vehicle clean. Between pets, kids, and of course, late night trips to the Taco Bell drive-thru, messes are bound to happen!
Amazon
Promising review: "This vacuum works better than expected. It picked up all the rocks, sand, and food my kids have tracked in or left behind in my car! It is easy to set up and easy to empty. It is a great tool for maintaining a clean car in between deep cleans. It comes with a little case that makes it easy to hold the vacuum and its accessories all together in your car for quick access." —Christina Welsh

Price:$25.99 (get this price by clipping the "40% off" coupon on the product page; originally $44.97; available in two colors)
14
A set of two blue-light-blocking glasses for 55% off to help defend your eyeballs against the strain of your transition from phone to laptop to television to laptop to phone, aka your eyes' new itinerary.
amazon.com
Promising review: "During quarantine, my girlfriend and I have both spent a lot of time on screens (she on her laptop for work, and me on the TV playing video games). We got them about two weeks ago, and we've both noticed a huge difference in our blue screen tolerance. It has helped our eyes feel less tired, and pretty much anytime we look at any screen now, we are wearing these glasses. This is a great, low-priced two-pack deal. Everything looks a little bit yellow while wearing them, but that is truly my only complaint! Once you've worn them for a while you hardly notice the yellow until you take them off." —Taylor S.

Price: $13.58 (originally $29.98; available in seven styles)
15
A super pretty watch and bracelet set for treating yourself or your loved ones to some new accessories that look great when worn together, but can be worn as separate pieces, too!
Amazon
Promising review: "My daughter picked this set out for Mother’s Day and it is beautiful! I like that you can wear each piece on its own, mix and match, or wear them all together." —Tennstateg

Price:$89.62+ (originally $150; available in two colors)
16
A Cricut for 38% off so you can get your scrapbooking on. It slices through vinyl, faux leather, paper, poster board, adhesive foils and more so you can basically open your Etsy shop now.
Amazon
Promising review: "I love my Cricut Maker! I waited too long to get this. If you’re on the fence just get it because it’s awesome. I’ve made a number of personalized cards and gifts, and my family and friends absolutely love them. I also label things for my 2-year-old (at home and for school) and decorated my house! Love love love!!! I get ideas on Pinterest and there’s lots of Facebook groups you can join for even more ideas. Worth the money and works way better than I thought it would. It makes tiny little cuts for detailed pieces. Did I already mention how much I love it? Also they come out with new tools, which makes your potential projects limitless!" —Stephanie N.

Price:$229 (originally $369; available in four colors)
17
Wireless in-ear headphones for 40% off – perfect for listening to your favorite music, shows, books, and podcasts anytime, anywhere.
amazon.com
Promising review: "I knew JBL would have excellent sound quality and these little buds did not disappoint. I researched for a few weeks and decided this was my best option. I use these at work on a daily basis and they are exactly what I was looking for." —Amazon Customer

Price:$49.95 (originally $99.95; available in three colors)
18
A splurge-worthy Roomba s9+ for making your floors so spotless you'll wonder if you hired a professional cleaner. It's 15% off and – thanks to its room mapping capabilities – this bad boy practically learns the layout of your home so it can clean it as efficiently and quickly as possible. It also knows how to empty itself, which is one less thing for you to worry about!
Amazon
Promising review: "This Roomba s9+ is a welcome addition to our house. The ability to clean any combination of rooms is a great feature. Our main floor is about 1,500 square feet and it can clean the whole house on one charge. Our floors are tile and we have several area rugs. It cleans all without any problem. The self-emptying feature is a real labor saver. Be prepared to be patient at first when the Roomba is mapping your floor plan. This is a little time consuming; but once the mapping is finished the Roomba cleans quickly and efficiently. The ability to control the Roomba from your mobile phone is a great feature." —Jaime G

Price:$1,075 (originally $1,299.99)
19
An Alexa-enabled Blink Mini camera for 43% off – it's so versatile you might want them all over your home — the motion-detecting and night vision tech make them great options for baby monitors, checking in on pets during the day, and communicating with visitors at the front door. You can even see, hear, and speak through them, and sync multiple cameras together to see all over your home.
Amazon
Promising review: "SO...I rarely write reviews but was so amazed by this camera I wanted to let others know. I bought the camera after using the Ring indoor camera for twice the price and it made a constant clicking noise with the filter adjustment to light in the room that was a known issue Ring told me and not a defect. I've tried all the other brands out there WYZE, etc and disappointed with all. Then I tried the Blink Mini which I thought was a good price. The setup was a breeze, up and running in 30 seconds. The app is responsive and user friendly. My wifi is sloooow but it still loaded a 1080p HD quality view when I accessed it from my mobile app. My favorite feature is the night vision. All my previous cameras just showed a dark room or shadows but this camera shows a clear and crisp picture in pitch black darkness. Very pleased with this and you can't go wrong here. My two-year indoor camera journey has come to an end here." —Tech Guru

Price: $19.99 (originally $34.99)
20
An 8-foot by 10-foot area rug for up to 75% off because it's juuuuust the right amount of color — and by that we mean it's white and black — for your very particular aesthetic.
amazon.com
Promising review: "I am absolutely in love with this rug. Seriously. If I could marry a rug, it would be this one. I was, logically, nervous about having a light colored rug (or a light colored anything) as I have three messy, sticky, wild hellion — I mean lovely — children, and a four-legged indoor/outdoor vacuum, which is to say, a large-into-everything dog. Oh and a husband who's biggest fetish seems to be wearing his damn shoes in the house. So, indeed, I was very skeptical as to whether this beautiful rug would survive a single day in my house. Well, I'm here to tell you that this rug is indeed magic. All of these reviews about how unbelievable this rug is, are spot on!! It's amazing! It's soft, plush, and comfy to sit or lay on, the edges and corners lay flat, its pattern and size are true and the color matches the ad photos wonderfully. The best part about this rug, though, is that it has yet to acquire a single stain!!! By comparison, my couch is only four days older than the rug and we have had to clean it twice already. Somehow, this magical roll of incredible woven polyester has been crafted in such a way that all stains are cast off into the abyss, never to be seen or heard from again, much like left socks and bobby pins. Bottom line: YOU WILL LOVE THIS RUG!!!" —Amber McCormick

Price:$157.18 (originally $619; available in a variety of sizes and colors)
21
A Baby Yoda Bluetooth speaker for 22% off – it's complete with a small strap so you can pin him onto your backpack and take him wherever you go 😭.
amazon.com
Promising review: "I just wanted a small Bluetooth speaker for bedtime audio books. This is louder than I expected and my son just loves it! It is easy to keep nearby because of its small size, and I am happy with this purchase!" —ray cerda

Price:$15.62 (originally $19.99)
22
An Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for 50% off to bring you thousands — literally thousands — of streaming channels, movies, and shows, as well as live TV, news, and sports.
Amazon
The remote is Alexa-compatible so you can use voice commands to find something new to watch, launch an app, search for a movie, or even order yourself a pizza. Your old remote could never!

Promising review: "I love this thing! I can watch Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, and a really good selection of free apps. Easy to use and Alexa works great when we are looking for a specific movie. It checks all my downloaded apps for whatever you ask. I'm considering cancelling my $200 a month cable, and just keeping Wi-Fi." —groomer74

Price:$24.99 (originally $49.99)
23
A pet mop and vacuum robot for 38% off if you'd be happy to never pick up a broom or a dirty mop again. All you have to do is set its cleaning schedule — then you can forget all about it.
amazon.com
Promising review: "What can I say!!?!? It was delivered today and I couldn’t help but give it a spin after charging it up and connecting to the app. I have a robot mop from another brand but all it does is release water slowly and drag a microfiber pad over the floor. The spinning pads in the back are what sold me on the SpinWave. It vacuums the floor as it mops. It’s extremely quiet so I can run it while my kids are sleeping. When it’s in the wet mop mode, it avoids my area rugs and random toys left on the floor. I’ve searched for something like this for a while and couldn’t be happier with my purchase." —Wertz83

Price:$249 (originally $399.99)
24
A waterproof and glare-free Kindle Paperwhite (at 31% off) for the minimalists as well as anyone who wants to read in the pool or in the bath without worrying about getting their book wet.
Amazon
Promising review: "I was very slow to the e-reader game; I am a voracious reader and thought I would not want to read from a screen, since I do that all day at my job. I purchased one after four weeks of 'stay home stay safe,' and had read everything in the house multiple times. The library has been closed for six weeks. I LOVE THIS THING. With a few customizations of layout and font, I may as well be reading from a book. With the Kindle Unlimited, I can choose from soooooo many books. I’ve had this thing for three days and I’ve read five books. Can’t believe I didn’t get one years ago." —Jess Mo

Price:$89.99 (originally $129.99; available in four colors)
25
A Dash mandoline vegetable slicer (for 40% off) with over 30 (!!) presets and different thickness levels so you can get the perfect slice every time, whether you're looking for julienne, matchstick, or dicing options.
Amazon
Promising review: " Amazing slicing tool for any cook. Slicing is fast, uniform, easy to set up and clean up. I am very impressed with this mandoline slicer. I currently have a different mandoline but I need to glove up to use it and I need a large working surface to be covered to catch slices therefore I use it reluctantly. This is definitely an upgrade replacement I have been using in my cooking daily if not several times a day due to ease of operation. Definitely recommend." —Amazon Customer

Price:$29.99 (originally $49.99)
26
A reversible dog coat for up to 25% off so your pup stays as stylish as you. It's water resistant and lightweight for your active outdoor pooch to go exploring this winter. And there's a handy opening to attach their leash so they never stray too far from you.
amazon.com
Promising review: "The large fits my 67-pound boxer perfectly! Purchasing coats and sweaters for a large chested, small waist boxer has always been a challenge, but this jacket was made for him. It is easy to take the jacket on and off, and the Velcro closure on the chest allows ample room for adjustment. The jacket is reversible, so there is no special lining inside (i.e. flannel), but the trade-off is that you have a water resistant jacket that won't soak in rain and snow. It also has a zipper that allows for easy leash attachment to a harness or collar." —Lindy960

Price:$29.95+ (originally $35.95+; available in sizes XS–XL and 14 colors)
27
A NordicTrack exercise bike for 32% off that'll get your legs pumping and up your heart rate without ever having to leave your home — especially now that it's cooling down *shivers*. You'll also get a 30-day iFIT membership to stream live and on-demand workouts.
amazon.com
Promising review: "My wife and I have been in the market for a stationary bike for well over a year. After spending time reading many reviews between the Peloton and the NordicTrack, I finally pulled the trigger on the NordicTrack and couldn't be happier. The bike was easy to install, taking about 30 minutes total for me. Once installed, I was anxious to see how the training programs worked and how realistic it compared to being in front of a real trainer. I'm not in great shape so opted for a 'beginner' series. I've always loved Moab and there is a beginning series with a trainer named Nicole with various rides in the Moab area. Not only are the rides fantastic and a great workout, but Nicole is also a motivator who keeps you going even when you feel you're at your max. I would STRONGLY recommend the beginner Moab series for anybody first starting out on a stationary bike. Beyond that, the bike performs excellent, is easy to use, has great features including a 4 stage fan that really gives you a full immersion experience, and is very sturdy even with my 235-pound frame. Needless to say, we are thrilled with the purchase and look forward to plenty of use." —Buzz

Price:$1,499 (originally $2,199)
28
A dog DNA kit for anyone who's always wanted to know exactly what kind of dog your beloved rescue mutt is (and it's 32% off).
Amazon
Promising review: "Very cool! My dog is a rescue and I was told he was a border collie mix. His personality lead me to do a test because he just didn’t have the personality a border collie. Come to find out he’s a Shih Tzu-pitbull mix, which makes way more sense." —dede123

Price: $135 (originally $199)
29
A soil-free AeroGarden Harvest for up to 40% off so you have fresh herbs picked straight from...your countertop. This hydroponic system removes most of the mess and stress of traditional gardening, plus it alerts you when it's time to water and feed your plants.
amazon.com
Check out my colleague's AeroGarden review for more deets!

Promising review: "I purchased this as a Christmas gift for my boyfriend's sister-in-law who lamented not having a green thumb. I was somewhat apprehensive, having read a few reviews that mentioned pods not spouting. However, in the two months that the sis-in-law has had the AeroGarden, the growth has been tremendous. I'm constantly in awe when she sends me pics of the new growth. Only one pod failed to spout, but she reached out to customer service, and they are sending a replacement for that particular pod. All the others have grown quite large, and last night I received a picture of their dinner using herbs grown with the AeroGarden. Impressive!" —Mary A. Walls

Price:$89.99+ (originally $149.95; available in three colors).
30
A bidet attachment for anyone who hasn't experienced the crack cleaning powers of one yet. It's 49% off and will leave your tush feeling spotless, and you may end up using less TP too.
amazon.com
Promising review: "Item is as described and seems to have come with high quality packaging and the product seems to be of good quality as well. Installation took about 30 minutes or so and seemed to be easy and fairly straight forward and instructions are well worded and easy to understand.Me and the wife tried it for the first time this morning and let me tell you on a winter morning such as today its a shocker because water is very cold but that being said the item works well and cleans any soil from your posterior very well leaving you feeling pretty refreshed afterwords and maybe a little cold as well. lol
I would recommend this to family and friends in the future and we are very happy with our purchase and are debating on purchasing another for our second bathroom." —J

Price:$34.99 (originally $59)
31
A Graco Extend2Fit convertible car seat for up to 29% off because it has more than 51,000 5-star reviews...so I'll just leave it at that.
Amazon
Promising review: "This is our fifth child and our eighth car seat. We have had Sunshine Baby/Diono (2), Evenflo (2), Britax(2), and Graco (one before this one). I had to review this because it's my favorite of all the car seats we've ever had. Seriously. The Diono is heavy and very difficult to adjust, the Britax was alright but cumbersome, the Evenflos are the *worst* — cheaply made, stiff and cheap and thin and awful. And NONE of them have covers that are *easy* to launder. The Graco covers come off easily and are intuitive to put back together. The parts you want to be sturdy and safe are metal; latches, tether, etc. Yet the adjusting pieces are a sturdy plastic, sizeable, and easy to grasp. OH! That's the other thing. I could not, not, not get my hand into any of the others in the way I needed to; not for adjusting, not for installing, not for moving stuff around. I can get my paw all the way through the appropriate areas. The harness adjustment feature alone is enough to give Graco repeat business. And, I did not say any dirty words while installing." —AAM_Mommy

Price:$148.39+ (originally $209.99; available in five colors)
32
A Fire HD kids tablet for 40% off if you don't want to worry about what your little one is up to. It's designed for kids ages 3 to 7 and comes with a year-long Amazon Kids+ subscription, which gives the family access to thousands of books, games, videos, and more.
Amazon
Promising review: "Love this! It’s exactly like my daughter's other Amazon tablet but much bigger and seems to be faster. I love that once you enter the kids profile they can only download apps that are age appropriate and she can have the freedom of having her own games. It’s also super easy to switch to my own profile on the tablet if I wanna use it too!" —Amy

Price:$119.99 (originally $199.99; available in three colors)
33
A pair of Ray-Ban aviators (or round frames if that's more your style) for 30% off because they're a classic silhouette that suit any outfit.
amazon.com
Promising review for the round sunnies: "Love these glasses! Came quickly and in proper packaging. I have a narrow face and high cheek bones, so it's usually hard for me to find sunglasses that work and don't look too large for my face. I received so many compliments on them! Definitely would buy again." —Monica Warek

Price:$147.40 for the aviators (originally $211; available in four sizes and 21 colors) and the round frames for $112.70 (originally $161; available in sizes three sizes and 22 colors)
34
A Nespresso Vertuo and Aeroccino bundle for making your morning cup of caffeine so much more luxurious. Whether you're craving coffee, espresso, or pour-over, this little machine delivers delicious perfection each time. Plus the included milk frother adds a cafe feel to your homemade latte.
amazon.com
Promising review: "Admittedly I'm a little bit of a coffee snob. I have a Breville semi-automatic espresso machine and separate Breville espresso grounder in our primary home. Each morning I was used to grinding and brewing a fresh quad-shot latte. However in our vacation home I did not want to replicate that entire setup, so instead ordered a Nespresso Vertuo Next machine. The machine works well, super simply. Insert pod, lock the top down, and press one-time the only button on the machine. Pods are available from one shot espresso to large cup of drip. The amount of options for anyone in the household is really handy. The Vertuo Next machine is fairly loud, not horrible, but when spinning the coffee it's make a good amount of noise and vibration on the counter top. I think it's quiet enough to not wake up household members. The Vertuo coffee pods are not bad! I was pleasantly surprised. I ordered some single and double espresso options to try. The machine also came with a 12 pod assortment, which was fun to try different things and order more if you like. Looking forward to hopefully years of good use." —Anthony L.

Price: $164.96 (originally $209.95; available in four colors)
35
A single-serve Keurig coffee maker (at 38% off) for folks who need caffeine but may be lacking in counter space.
amazon.com
Promising review: "I ordered this machine to replace the giant one I had before, which finally died after years of use. I like this one a lot better because the color is prettier and it doesn't take up so much counter space. I like that it only holds one cup of water at a time. My son had a bad habit of letting the water in the big, black Keurig sit around for a couple of days and then using it. Gross. Now I know he can't do that with this machine. It brews a great cup of coffee and seems quieter than my old machine. I have nothing bad to say about this one. I highly recommend it." —Ranger

Price:$49.99 (originally $79.99; available in five colors).
36
A Breville sous vide for 20% off that'll turn your kitchen into a 5-star restaurant because you'll be able to cook your food to perfection.
Amazon
This unit is pretty small compared to other sous vide machines and lightweight. Plus, it can connect to Wi-Fi via Bluetooth so you can keep tabs on what's cooking (and how long you have left) in an app.

Promising review: "Love it. I've made creme brûlée, egg bites, and a couple rib roasts. I'm saving so much money on NOT buying Starbucks egg bites it was worth it for that alone. I can't compare it to other sous vide units, but it heats quickly, the depth works well (I use my big old All-Clad lobster pot and clip it on the side, but before I pulled the lobster pot out I set it down in my Dutch oven and I loved the magnet that stood it up). The app is okay. It does its job. I like being able to check on the timer from wherever. I would buy again." —erin johnson

Price: $159.95 (originally $199.95)
37
A pocket-sized Tile Mate for 40% off so you'll never lose anything to a couch cushion again — you can easily attach it to your keys, purse, or even their pet and easily find them when they're lost.
Tile
All you have to do is connect the Tile Mate to the Tile app on your phone, and if you misplace something, the app will find it in a snap (and even make the Tile Mate "ring" so you'll be able to hear it under the bed where the cat has hidden it — big mood).

Promising review: "I normally don't write review's for products, but the tile is too fantastic not to yell it from the roof tops! I am always losing my keys or my phone and with the tile it makes it so easy to find my keys in a flash or find my phone! All you have to do is attach it to your keys and you're all set! When you misplace your keys, you go into the app on your phone (which is super user friendly) and tap, find my keys. It then rings your tile that is attached to your keys and if they are not in an area where they can ring, it shows you the location of the tile, which is also very helpful! If you misplace your phone, you can double tap the middle button on the tile and it will ring your phone! It is such an amazing product and I am thinking about attaching them to everything in my house!! (I am such a scatter brain!)" —Brooke

Price:$14.99 (originally $24.99)Psst — check out the rest of Amazon's pre-Black Friday Tile deals for more options!
38
A compact, wireless phone sanitizer for 40% off – you can use it to instantly clean any number of small objects, like keys, face masks, and headphones — ten minutes in this bb will kill 99% of the bacteria on their surfaces.
Amazon
Promising review: "It is very useful for us. Wife works in hospital so always needs to sanitize mobile phone, keys, and masks. Really handy and very easy use." —Nadeeka Kariyawasam

Price: $29.99 (originally $49.99)
39
A Chi automatic curling iron for easy peasy curls, automatic shut-off, and adjustable temperatures to get the perfect curl based on your hair texture and length.
amazon.com
Promising review: "I’m blown away!! As a dad it’s always hard for me to try new things with my daughters hair because it’s stubboran and I’m in construction so I don’t have the lightest hand!! I’m BEYOND happy with this product!!! I did her hair in 8min!! And it came out great! I would definitely recommend this for anyone! Super simple with fantastic results!!!" —Dustin Greenwalt

Price: $69.99 (originally $99.99)
