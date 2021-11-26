39 Things To Buy At Amazon's Black Friday Sale That Thousands Of Reviewers Swear By

A splurge-worthy Roomba s9+ for making your floors so spotless you'll wonder if you hired a professional cleaner. It's 15% off and – thanks to its room mapping capabilities – this bad boy practically learns the layout of your home so it can clean it as efficiently and quickly as possible. It also knows how to empty itself, which is one less thing for you to worry about!

Promising review: "This Roomba s9+ is a welcome addition to our house. The ability to clean any combination of rooms is a great feature. Our main floor is about 1,500 square feet and it can clean the whole house on one charge. Our floors are tile and we have several area rugs. It cleans all without any problem. The self-emptying feature is a real labor saver. Be prepared to be patient at first when the Roomba is mapping your floor plan. This is a little time consuming; but once the mapping is finished the Roomba cleans quickly and efficiently. The ability to control the Roomba from your mobile phone is a great feature." —Jaime G

Price: $1,075 (originally $1,299.99)



$1,075 (originally $1,299.99)