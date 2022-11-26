34 Things To Buy At Amazon's Black Friday Sale That Thousands Of Reviewers Swear By

We’re wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Advertisement
1
Emma McAnaw / BuzzFeed
A pair of Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones for 40% off
2
A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner for 28% off
3
A wireless, Bluetooth-enabled karaoke mic for 56% off
Advertisement
4
The new AirPods Pro for 20% off (their best price all year!)
5
Plus a set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds for 53% off
6
Stephanie Hope/BuzzFeed
A portable car vacuum for 65% off
Advertisement
7
A dual hair dryer and brush for 37% off
8
A Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee maker for 30% off
9
A robot vacuum for 45% off that you can run for a few hours every day
Advertisement
10
A pair of Adidas Cloudfoam Pure running shoes for up to 36% off
11
Amazon
A Victrola Bluetooth-enabled vinyl turntable for up to 38% off
12
An automatic water fountain for 21% off to stop your cats from spilling water
Advertisement
13
A Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker for 30% off that magics any frozen fruit into ice cream
14
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
An Orolay jacket, aka *the* Amazon coat for 44% off
15
A NordicTrack treadmill for $97 off that reviewers love
Advertisement
16
Amazon
A dog DNA kit for 33% off because haven't you always wanted to know exactly what kind of dog your beloved rescue mutt is?
17
Amazon
The newest version of the glare-free Kindle Paperwhite for 32% off
18
A mini projector for 31% off to transform your living room into a theater
Advertisement
19
Amazon
A HyperChiller for 30% off designed to chill drinks in a minute
20
A Renpho percussion massager for 60% off
21
Abby Kass / BuzzFeed
A Skylight Frame digital frame for 20% off
Advertisement
22
Amazon
A pet-monitoring camera for 40% off to ensure your naughty fur babies stay out of trouble
23
31% off a TikTok-famous spherical ice maker on Amazon
24
A pair of fan-favorite high-waisted workout leggings for 30% off
Advertisement
25
A cold brew coffee maker for 20% off that's gloriously easy to use
26
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper for 40% off
27
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A rose gold rechargeable electric lighter for 33% off
Advertisement
28
A popular exfoliant foot peel for 36% off reviewers swear by
29
A set of "floating" kitchen knives for 38% off (plus $5 off!) in an acrylic case
30
A pair of waterproof, anti-slip fuzzy memory foam slippers for up to 39% off
Advertisement
31
A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger
32
Amazon
A rechargeable hand warmer for 47% off
33
A pack of the internet-beloved Mighty Patch Pimple Spot Treatment for 20% off
Advertisement
34
An affordable sunrise alarm clock for 45% off