34 Things To Buy At Amazon's Black Friday Sale That Thousands Of Reviewers Swear By

Including the Bissell Little Green Machine, Revlon Hot Air Brush, and AirPod Pros at their best price this year.
Abby Kass

We’re wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Emma McAnaw / BuzzFeed
A pair of Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones for 40% off
Promising review: "At $250, it’s not a cheap pill to swallow, but damn it. These things feel great. They don’t move. No wires. I take one headphone out and they pause. Controls on both sides. Hey Siri support. Great battery life. I can work out with just one in. Doesn’t matter which ear. Speaking of working out, how many times have you deadlifted and snagged a wire? Not anymore satan! Handstand push-ups? Easy day! They’re just awesome. I pull them out of the case and my iPhone just connects." —Devin T. McFall

Price:$149.95 (originally $249.95; available in three colors)
2
amazon.com
A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner for 28% off
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula, which is also available on Amazon for $12.99!

Promising review: "Yep! TikTok made me buy it and I loved it. Looked for it online, and on Walmart they were about $150 for some reason?? Got it here, and I am LOVING IT. Things definitely look cleaner. Spots on my carpet are gone, and my car seats look brand new for the first time since I bought it! Directions are easy. Just a heads up, MAKE SURE TO USE WARM WATER. if you leave water in it and it gets cold, it's not as effective, so just follow instructions and it should be wonderful!" —Carlos

Price: $89 (originally $123.59)
3
amazon.com
A wireless, Bluetooth-enabled karaoke mic for 56% off
Promising review: "You don't understand TikTok made me obsess over this microphone. As a 30+ year old woman, I resisted purchasing it. I finally broke down and bought it because it was haunting me in my sleep. I'm so glad I did. When I am in a bad mood I start karaoke in my house and am instantly better. It has 'ruined' my teenage son's life because my performances can be heard through his XBOX microphone. This is a must have product." —Zane A. Undercoffer

Price:$22.19 (originally $49.99; available in 11 colors)
4
amazon.com
The new AirPods Pro for 20% off (their best price all year!)
Promising review: "I have purchased every generation of AirPods. When I first read the reviews here, before purchasing these AirPods, I thought people were perhaps exaggerating a bit. But after having them for two days, what they say is absolutely true. The sound is amazing. Light years better than the AirPods Pro 1. It’s hard to believe that the richness of sound and bass can actually be produced by these small speakers. The noise cancellation feature is outstanding; in fact, when I took them out of my ears, and was hit with the onslaught of actual live sound around me, I realized just how effective the noise filtration is. They’re comfortable, fit great in my ears, especially with the choices of circular ear pads that are included, and the battery life is so much better than the previous generation. Love these guys. Very satisfying purchase." —M. SHAPI

Price:$199.99 (originally $229.99)
5
amazon.com
Plus a set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds for 53% off
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).

Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold

Price: $18.99+ (originally $39.99; available in five colors)
6
Stephanie Hope/BuzzFeed
A portable car vacuum for 65% off
Here's what BuzzFeeder Stephanie Hope has to say about it: "When I tell you that I use this product often, I mean it. It's so easy to plug in, vacuum dirt from the floor or seat, and put it away. It comes with three different attachments and an extra filter! My tip is to use the brush attachment for everything as it will kick dirt off the carpet fibers, making it easier to suction."

Promising review: "So I saw this product recommended by a TikTok user, so of course I bought it! This car vacuum works wonderfully. The cord is super long — I drive an '08 Prius and I still had cord left after I swept in the trunk! The vacuum has a bristle suction piece, a long narrow one, and a hose like a regular sweeper would have. It comes with one filter inside the vacuum and an additional one with a small brush to help clean it. It also came with the bag which everything fits in and a nice car air freshener! I love this product, it works very well." —Ken

Price:$14.07 (originally $39.99; available in three colors)
7
amazon.com
A dual hair dryer and brush for 37% off
Unlike other hair dryers, this one can be held closer to the roots and scalp for a higher volume and lift and helps you curl hair at the end while it dries. It comes with three heat settings and is designed to work on all hair textures — reviewers with 2a–4c hair mentioned it working for them, and especially noted that it helps cut down on drying time!

Promising review: "OH MY LANTA. PURCHASE THIS NOW. YOU WILL NOT REGRET IT. I found this on TikTok and saw the gal's review and had to buy it. I have thick hair and this dries my hair in less than 15 minutes. PLUS I don’t have to fuss with a straightener or a curling iron if I don’t want to!! It leaves my hair so soft and shiny and gives it SO MUCH VOLUME! I recommend this to ANYONE I talk to about it. Seriously my favorite styling tool. Seriously so in love." —Sydney

Price: $24.24+ (originally $39.87; available in three styles)
8
amazon.com
A Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee maker for 30% off
This is the coffee maker I have, and it's a lifesaver when, for example, you start curating Black Friday deals at 6 a.m. and need coffee STAT. I use it every single day!

Promising review: "Holy great cups of coffee! Mornings are so much better since buying this machine. I bought this on a Black Friday deal to try it out and I have never been so happy to start my day! I’ve had Keurigs since they came out and was dragging my heels to buy a replacement when my last Keurig gave out. When this popped up in my deals, I figured I’d give it a shot not really knowing what I was getting myself into. Holy smokes this is a morning-changer. I don’t think I’ve ever in my life had coffee this good at home. Let alone pre-packaged, one-serving coffee. Usually it’s fine right? Just fine — morning coffee, job done, let’s get on with the day. This machine and every pod that I’ve tried so far has made morning coffee an experience. Something to look forward to. Something to (almost) make me want to get out of a warm bed during these cold months. This is the best thing I’ve bought for myself. I’m so happy. I have been telling everyone about it. And if you’re on the fence, I say come over to this side ... it’s delicious!!" —mazw

Price: $118.95 (originally $169.95)
9
amazon.com
A robot vacuum for 45% off that you can run for a few hours every day
Promising review: "After running Eufy for nearly two months now, I can confidently say I absolutely LOVE it! It is amazing on my hardwood floors. It picks up sooo much fine dust brought in by my two German Shepards! They shed year-round! And it’s super effective with pet hair! Wow! I use Eufy once a day for a little more than hour, emptying and cleaning the brushes out about three to four times during use. It seriously has been life-changing, keeping my floors cleaner than sweeping! Great purchase and I would highly recommend!!" —Jacqueline M

Price:$145.99 (originally $229; available in black and white)
10
amazon.com
A pair of Adidas Cloudfoam Pure running shoes for up to 36% off
Watch one person sing their praises on TikTok here!

Promising review: "Bought these because I needed new sneakers and they were a good price. They ended up being one of the best pairs I've bought so far. Two weeks after I bought them I went to Cedar Point, and even after walking eleven miles around the park, my feet were fine. Good chance I'll just keep buying these when I need to replace my shoes from now on." —Brandy Hennessey

Price: $44.95+ (originally $70; available in sizes 5–11 and 26 styles)
11
Amazon
A Victrola Bluetooth-enabled vinyl turntable for up to 38% off
Promising review: "Measuring about the size of a small 10 to 14-inch laptop PC, but 5" deep, this is the perfect portable and stowaway companion for my 40-plus years of LPs. Yes, it also sounds just right through the two small front-facing stereo speakers. This Victrola is also a bigger eargasm when using my larger stereo speakers or extra-bass headphones. Trust this for certain, uncompressed analog audio sounds much fuller and more impressive than the compressed digital sound we've gotten used to over the last 25 years. Don't believe it? Well, you'll hear the same distinct similarities that those mostly 'old head' jurors heard and knew when listening to the 'Blurred Lines' song (Pharrell and Thicke) while clearly remembering the sounds from Marvin Gayes' worldwide 1977 hit and party jam, 'Got to Give It Up.' 'Old head' ears (like me) are more attuned to hearing a much fuller spectrum of sounds, ranges, and rhythms than people who have only listened to compressed digitized music. Simply, it just sounds more full, real, and live. Even the price on this 3-speed stereo turntable was under $50 perfect. It's well worth buying for all those middle and subtle sounds I've been missing in my music and comedy albums. Buy this Victrola portable record player, and FINALLY get your 21st-century musical head and ears right — at a low cost. Your mind, body, soul, and ears will thank you." —MooreNoLess

Price:$55.99+ (originally $89.99, available in 26 colors)
12
amazon.com
An automatic water fountain for 21% off to stop your cats from spilling water
It also comes with three replacement filters and a mat.

Promising review: "My cat likes to drink out of the toilet. I bought her a $60 stainless-steel teardrop fountain which she never used (not to mention how loud it is). I tried closing the toilet to force her to drink out of it, but then she resorted to meowing next to the sink. So I asked my sister, who is a vet, what I should do. She suggested a flower fountain since cats are more inclined to drink out of them. This thing is amazing. It is DEAD silent with the flower cap on, and without it it has a nice waterfall sound. My cat, even with the toilet bowl open, consistently chooses to drink from this. It’s been a lifesaver. I honestly do not have a single bad thing to say about this." —Minno Durkin

Price:$21.99 (originally $33.99) Don't forget to apply the $5 off coupon to see this price reflected at checkout!
13
amazon.com
A Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker for 30% off that magics any frozen fruit into ice cream
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY

Price:$35 (originally $49.99; available in six colors)
14
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
An Orolay jacket, aka *the* Amazon coat for 44% off
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says: "TBH, it is the warmest, most functional coat I've ever owned. It's like being snuggled everywhere you go?? A gift that will just keep on giving and giving. Also the POCKETS ON THIS THING. I genuinely feel like a one-woman clown car pulling out all the things I've snuck in there. I don't use a purse in the winter, everything just very snugly and securely fits in one of the zippered pockets (and the side pockets are SO warm for your hands)."

Promising review: "Best purchase of 2021. I’d like to thank TikTok for this recommendation. SUPERIOR QUALITY, durable, warm, fashionable and affordable." —SarahD

Price:$89.49+ (originally $159.99; available in sizes XXS–5X and 13 colors)
15
amazon.com
A NordicTrack treadmill for $97 off that reviewers love
It also comes with a free 30-day trial of iFit, with access to live workouts.

Promising review: "After years of contemplating buying a treadmill but always deciding it wasn't worth the money since I'd rather run outside and had access to them at the gym, I started looking seriously a few weeks ago. The weather in DC is atrocious right now and at 17 weeks pregnant with 3 other little ones, I wasn't able to find the time to run. I saw this deal and HAD to take the chance. The cost was less than 4 months of gym membership when you factor in child care and would allow me to run at home anytime I wanted. I could run or walk during naptime, while the kids played, etc. I've had it a week and I've used it almost every day. I love it! I can't believe I waited so long to get it! As an avid runner, an athlete and half marathoner this treadmill is perfect. I haven't even used any of the settings yet but the basic machine itself is wonderful (Incline and speed, comfort, etc). Spacious enough to not fall off the back, a wonderful ridge to hold an iPad but still able to see the information display, etc. It's awesome! I see a lot of time spent with it this pregnancy and even in the future once baby #4 is here (running during naps, walking if he won't sleep with him in the ergo, etc). Such a great machine at a great, affordable price." —RP14

Price:$551.64 (originally $649)
16
Amazon
A dog DNA kit for 33% off because haven't you always wanted to know exactly what kind of dog your beloved rescue mutt is?
Promising review: "Very cool! My dog is a rescue and I was told he was a border collie mix. His personality lead me to do a test because he just didn’t have the personality a border collie. Come to find out he’s a Shih Tzu-pitbull mix, which makes way more sense." —dede123

Price: $134 (originally $199)
17
Amazon
The newest version of the glare-free Kindle Paperwhite for 32% off
Check out a TikTok of the new Kindle Paperwhite in action.

Promising review: "I LOVE Kindles, and this one is no exception. The warm light is in the pictures as yellow, but it also goes the other way to an ice blue! And the touch response is miles better than the older kindle, a tap is almost instantly registered. If you are on the fence, just try it! You have my permission and recommendation!" —ErikJuun

Price:$94.99 (originally $139.99)
18
amazon.com
A mini projector for 31% off to transform your living room into a theater
Promising review: "I've been wanting a projector for a while now after seeing it on TikTok, and this one hits the mark. The quality is crisp and clear to the point you don’t really need a projector screen. The sound can go pretty loud. Most importantly, it can connect to my iPhone and MacBook. I got it as a gift, and I’m very happy with it. It doesn’t come with the Apple adapter, but you can find it for cheap separately anyway. No complaints so far." —Amazon Customer

Price:$68.84 (originally $99.99)
19
Amazon
A HyperChiller for 30% off designed to chill drinks in a minute
This 12.5-oz cup chills all beverages except carbonated ones. You fill it with water and put it in the freezer for 12 hours before using it. Plus, it's dishwasher-safe!

Promising review: "My son loves cold coffee but doesn’t like the process or taste of trying to cool it the traditional way. Instead, he would go buy a cold coffee. So when I saw this, I got it for him as a gift. He called me the other day just to tell me how much he loves this chiller. He says it works perfectly to give him instantly cold coffee. All he has to do is pour his fresh-brewed coffee into the chiller, and it is immediately turned into ready-to-drink cold coffee. He told me I really scored with this gift." —Monica

Price:$17.49 (originally $24.99)
20
amazon.com
A Renpho percussion massager for 60% off
Check out a TikTok of the massager in action.

Promising review: "My husband bought me a massage gun for Christmas. I opened it, and it had been used (yuck) so I said, let's return it. My daughter in law got one for Christmas as well. We put an end on each one, and we compared them. Mine was from Sharper Image/Costco, hers was this model Renpho. Mine in comparison was not powerful, did not go as fast, and just didn't do much for me. They look similar but they were NOT. So I returned mine, and I ordered this Renpho. Due to the holidays, there were delays with the shipment. I was soooo disappointed because I was looking forward to trying it on my aching feet with plantar fasciitis. I have tried EVERYTHING for my feet, nothing works and I am always in pain. It came, and I opened the box to find an UNUSED, BRAND NEW massage gun with all the attachments. I tried it out and I thought wow, that feels AWESOME. But the true test is how do you feel the next day right? You cannot always walk around with a massage gun in your hand. The next day, I felt AMAZING. AMAZING. I used it on my hubby's back too, and he said he felt so much better today as well! In addition, this one is way QUIETER than my original massage gun. It's just really a quality piece. You won't be disappointed in this one. It really is what it says. I know it is hard to choose from all the models on the internet, but this one is the real deal. It's worth the money if you have pain." —L Johnson

Price: $99.99 (originally $249; available in three colors)
21
Abby Kass / BuzzFeed
A Skylight Frame digital frame for 20% off
I actually got this frame for my dad a few years ago for Christmas and then again for Father's Day this year after it accidentally fell and broke (no fault of its own). My dad LOVES taking pictures (like used to keep albums and albums before photos were digital), so I thought this would be great for him. It was super easy to set up and connects to Wi-Fi. It then comes with an email address where you can send the photos you want it to rotate through. My parents keep it running all the time. It's a nice way to actually see all the photos you have without them taking up all the walls in your home.

Price: $127.99 (originally $159)
22
Amazon
A pet-monitoring camera for 40% off to ensure your naughty fur babies stay out of trouble
Promising review: "I bought the PetCube camera in October. Great crystal clear wide colorful picture! Night vision is unbelievable. You can choose for it to be on automatic or set it yourself. The two-way sound is fabulous, allowing you to listen to what’s going on where your camera is with a microphone to talk to your dog/cat/toddler etc., and they can respond. I love how I can get notifications if my dog is moving around. It’s nice to get notifications that there’s a human around, too. It lets me know if my sister happens to check on my dog when I’m gone. I had some trouble with the sound at the beginning. PetCube’s Company promptly got with me to assist me and address the problem. They were more than happy to answer any questions I had. Their customer service is stellar!!" —Cherie

Price:$29.99 (originally $49.99).
23
amazon.com
31% off a TikTok-famous spherical ice maker on Amazon
Promising review: "Our small freezer doesn’t have an ice maker so these are the PERFECT addition. Super easy. Just dump water in up to the line, snap them together and throw into the freezer. Soon you have your first batch of all the spheres. I twist slightly to get the top to separate and then give the lower a little twist and dump. It is that easy. I had some silicone trays that were super stubborn - these are a dream! Dump them into the bin that comes with them and fill up again! They are a great size for everything and large enough that they don’t melt too fast. I even make iced coffee with them. Everyone in our house is loving this ice! The bin and scoop are just bonus! This set is worth every penny!" —JnKBos

Price:$20.56 (originally $29.99)
24
amazon.com
A pair of fan-favorite high-waisted workout leggings for 30% off
Promising review: "I absolutely love these. They feel like absolutely butter and soft heaven. I saw on TikTok that they where Lululemon dupes. It was accurate. So worth the money." —Stacy121

Price:$19.59 (originally $28; available in women's sizes XXS–XL and 39 colors).
25
amazon.com
A cold brew coffee maker for 20% off that's gloriously easy to use
Promising review: "I LOVE this product so much! I drink iced coffee on the daily but the system I had just wasn't cutting it for me. I didn't know how to brew cold coffee at home (all we have is a Keurig, and there's no cold brew option) so I would go buy iced coffee from Dunkin' every morning. Now don't get me wrong, i love my Dunkin', but I wanted to find a way to be able to make that same iced coffee at HOME, and I think my wallet and gas tank wanted me to figure that out too. I found out about this product through TikTok and it is a GAME CHANGER. All you have to do is put coffee grounds in the filter, fill up the main compartment 3/4 full with water (I use water from my fridge), screw the filter into the lid and screw the lid shut, shake it a little to put the coffee grounds to work, and let it do its magic for 12–24 hours! This is probably the best investment i've ever made. You need this!!" —Carmen E.

Price:$22.39+ (originally $27.99; available in three colors and two sizes)
26
amazon.com
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper for 40% off
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.

Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer

Price:$23.88 (originally $39.99)
27
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A rose gold rechargeable electric lighter for 33% off
This also comes in other pretty colors, but I am especially partial to this one because I bought it for my parents (their kitchen is entirely pink and one of my favorite places on Earth), and this was SO EASY to use — not to mention super safe! I'm a big weenie about fire (LOL, self-preservation) so I've always stuck to extended-arm gas lighters, but this is much better for the environment (plus cuter), so I feel a lot better about using it. You can read my full review of the Leejie electric lighter for more deets!

Promising review: "Works like a charm. I saw this on a TikTok. Knew immediately that I needed it. I love candles and this is so much better than a match or lighter. It’s kept a charge for months. I use it several times a month." —dwhite3012

Price:$9.99 (originally $14.99; available in five colors)
28
amazon.com
A popular exfoliant foot peel for 36% off reviewers swear by
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it. My feet were dry, cracked, and needed this. This works AMAZING! After two to three days my feet felt itchy. Trust the process. After the third day my feet began to itch a little. I showered after work and it just be prepared because the process was FREAKY! My feet are so soft, no cracks. I love how they feel and look now. I bought a second pack. I’ll continue to use this foot peel." —Mermaidme

Price:$15.99 (originally $24.99; available in six scents)
29
amazon.com
A set of "floating" kitchen knives for 38% off (plus $5 off!) in an acrylic case
Each set comes with 13 professional chef knives, kitchen scissors, a peeler, a two-stage stage knife sharpener, and an acrylic knife stand.

Promising review: "I love these knives! I saw them on a TikTok and decided I had to have a set of black knives and they exceeded my expectations for sure. Super durable, and very sharp. And they aren’t an eye sore in the kitchen." —Emily S.

Price:$34.99 (clip the "$5 off" coupon for this price)
30
amazon.com
A pair of waterproof, anti-slip fuzzy memory foam slippers for up to 39% off
Promising review: "These slippers are amazing! Discovered them on TikTok and went back and forth about ordering them but wow, they are so comfortable. I have barely taken them off since receiving them. They are so fluffy and stay on my feet surprisingly well when walking around the house. Can’t wait until more colors are in stock to get another pair." —MSumm

Shipping: Available on Amazon Prime with 2-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Price:$18.39+ (originally $29.99; available in sizes 5–10 and 12 colors)
31
amazon.com
A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger in action.

Promising review: "I use this product to charge my IPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —SBREDDY

Price:$32.79 (originally $49.99; available in six colors)
32
Amazon
A rechargeable hand warmer for 47% off
Check out a TikTok of the hand warmer in action. Psst — this is USB rechargeable, and you can even use a power bank or your phone to charge it!Promising review: "This hand warmer is amazing! My hands are constantly cold and I've tried all sorts of products to help keep them warm but nothing has worked until now. I charge the hand warmer every night with a standard USB charger and the next day, I have hours of warmth. The three temperature settings are very helpful — I use the highest setting when I'm outdoors for long periods of time and the lower settings when I'm indoors (e.g. sitting at my desk or in a cold movie theater). I've already given hand warmers as gifts to several cold-handed friends and family members and they're loving it as well. I hope Ocoopa comes out with a foot warmer next!" —Riva Kupritz

Price:$19.59+ (originally $36.99; available in six colors)
33
amazon.com
A pack of the internet-beloved Mighty Patch Pimple Spot Treatment for 20% off
Promising review: "I heard all about these on TikTok so I decided to order. I switched my birth control and was having a ton of breakouts, these are amazing! They helped me stop picking at my face and my skin is so clear now. Will always have these in my house from now on!" —Kiara Galloway

Price:$10.39 (originally $13)
34
amazon.com
An affordable sunrise alarm clock for 45% off
This can be programmed with seven different light settings, seven different calming "wake up" noises, and to start gradually lighting up at 30, 20, or 10 minutes before you wake.

Promising review: "I got this recommendation from TikTok and it really has helped especially with Oregon winters where the sun is not out by the time the alarm rings. It has several peaceful alarm settings and even has night music to put you to sleep. The sunrise with the alarm piano is what I play to wake me up every morning and it is a way better way than to wake up to an annoying phone alarm." —Amazon Customer

Price:$32.88 (originally $59.99)
