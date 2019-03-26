Huffpost

Warmer weather means more social commitments, and between rooftop happy hours and backyard birthday parties, we sometimes need our wardrobe to work a double shift. That’s why we’re loving this super versatile bell-sleeve blouse that you wear anywhere and pair with anything.

This LookbookStore 3/4 Bell Sleeve Blouse has a 4-star rating and more than 400 reviews raving about its fabulous, flowy sleeves and sheer details. Most reviews mention wearing it to work and on the weekends, and plenty of customer photos show how they styled it.

Several reviews mention how flattering the flowy silhouette is on different body types and the high quality of the chiffon fabric. While some reviewers warn it can be slightly narrow in the hips, they also added that it tucks into pants perfectly for a tailored look.

The blouse is available in sizes S to XXL in three distinct styles: a v-neck, crew-neck and cold-shoulder cut, all priced at $19. Order it in cream, black, red, brown-green or tea rose.

What’s really interesting about this Amazon fashion find is that it’s also available in the form of a dress, with the option to choose between a plain or matching mesh panel hem. The style is so popular the brand even offers it in children’s sizes, perfect for a family portrait.

This top is a serious steal for $19, and something we’d wear to plenty of boozy brunches, summer Friday meetings and more.