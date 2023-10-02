“This sweater is great for an office or a chilly night out. Sage green is the exact color I was looking for. Washed and gave it a quick tumble in the dryer and hung to finish drying. No shrinkage or lost color.” — Sherry T.

“I took this sweater on a trip that was 3 weeks long and I wore it constantly, it’s still in great shape. Washed on delicate, laid flat to dry. Perfect. I’m ordering 2 more in other colors.” — larflorida

“My search has come to an end! This is the perfect cardigan. The fit is spot on. Just enough stretch to see the right curves but not the wrong curves. Love the matching buttons too. I am 5′6 and 165 pounds, I ordered a large. It fits comfortably over a T-shirt and thin enough to wear under another layer when needed. This is the perfect all season, all occasion sweater. I will be buying more colors.” — Rosann

“I am the cardigan queen and I bought these for school to wear over t-shirts and under a coat when needed. I’ll buy more colors since I’ve seen the quality. The sleeves are mice and long and I can roll them up once if I want to. I am replacing older ones and will buy these in various colors.” — Ms. Debbie