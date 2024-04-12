27 Comfortable Pieces Of Clothing From Amazon To Lounge In All Week

Popular items from this list:
Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
A pair of wide-leg drawstring pants
Promising review:
"Exceeded all expectations — they look and feel great, thicker than I expected, which I like! Great pockets, great fit, I truly love these. Good for hanging at home or even running errands. They are amazing!" — Allie
A criss-cross T-shirt
Promising review:
"Loved it! Super comfy and surprisingly not see through at all. I usually avoid buying white as they are see through. Love the little knot thingy too. Looks cute!" — KatieR
A pair of bootcut leggings
Promising review:
"These are my new favorite pants. I wanted a material that is thick and stretchy and these delivered. They hold your shape in nicely while still being super comfy.
Will be buying more!" — Kaci
A halter tank top
Promising reviews:
"I have bought this top in seven different colors because I am that obsessed with it. I have gifted it to all of my friends for their birthdays because it is that great. It is spandex-like material and super comfy, but the fit and style of it are what I am obsessed with. It is super cute. I wear this to work out in or even just wear to go out
in without a bra underneath, and it keeps everything in check. My number one clothing item for the last couple of months!!" — Midwestern Girl
"I read the reviews and couldn’t believe that women with large breasts, such as myself, could really go braless with this top. Yup. It’s true." — Aimee
A pair of short overalls
This item is included in Prime Wardrobe
Promising review:
"Very comfortable, and actually covers your bum, LOL. I normally don't like rompers on me, but this is the cutest overall/romper I've ever owned! Great for going out, going to the beach, or even just relaxing at home!" — Ashley
And a longer pair of relaxed fit overalls
Promising review:
"I liked these when I tried them on, and after wearing them for a few hours, I ordered four more pairs. These are perhaps the most comfortable thing I have ever worn; that includes a pretty awesome cashmere lounge set.
They looked cute running errands and were so perfect for chores of all kinds, including outside on a hot winter day (gotta love Florida). I have made a lot of Amazon purchases (a whole lot, lots of lots), and these are definitely in my top five." — Kindle Customer
An oversized sweater vest
Promising review:
"If you’re looking for an oversized sweater vest, look no further! This is such good quality I’ll never buy from somewhere else! Will definitely buy in more colors." — Tiffany
A cute cropped sweater vest
Promising review:
"This is one of my favorite things I've ever ordered from Amazon. I got the green one, and it is so cute! Worth the money. :)" — Serena
A crop top sports bra
Promising review:
"Soooo comfortable, I live in this top now. I sleep in it and I’ve worked out in it. No complaints, want more colors." — conley s.
A pair of oceanside pants to have on hand
This item is included in Prime Wardrobe
Promising review:
"Vacationing in Cabo next week, and these will be perfect for the resort/beach. Lightweight enough for daytime, but enough coverage for the 60-degree temps at night." — Michael Martin
A flared yoga pant
Promising review:
"I haven't worn yoga pants (or flare leggings as people have been calling them, LOL) in a very long time. These had good reviews, and the price is fantastic, so I went for it. I'm in love with them! They are so comfy and perfect for wearing around the house or for running errands. Very, very soft with a perfect fit!" — Amazon Customer
A ribbed cami that you'll live in from sun-up to sun-down
Promising review:
"Look no further this right here is the best tank ever! Super comfy and super cute! I have multiple." — Sharena
A flowy dress you'll probably want to get in more colors
Promising review:
"I love this summer dress! It's soft, cotton feel, fits me perfectly! The best part is it has pockets! And the adjustable straps are awesome! It is well made and very cute. 💕 Will be purchasing other colors!" — Amanda
A breezy button-down
This item is included in Prime Wardrobe
Promising review:
"Great shirt, good quality, and fairly priced. It’s light and airy with just a tad of sheerness to it. I bought the light blue and black and love them both." — Amb1852
A padded sports bra
Promising review:
"The BEST basic tank! I have this in three colors (white, black, and salmon/pink), and I’m reordering the white because I wear it so much! The built-in bra and pads are great so you can just throw this on with a pair of jeans, shorts, or leggings for the warmer weather and go!
I also wear it for working out, and it keeps everything in place." — Amazon Customer
A pair of palazzo pants
Promising review
: "These are the silkiest most comfortable pants ever. I had a tummy tuck recently and I needed something that wouldn't squeeze at the waist or be itchy. It made it so nice to have something soft in that area especially because I'm still healing! I will be buying more pairs!" — Isaac N. Maceyra
A pair of buttery soft leggings
Promising review:
"These leggings are amazing. Excellent fit, extremely cute and comfortable. They lend more to a spandex material with a sheen to the finish. Lots of stretch and great compression.
The length is perfect. I am a curvy girl, and they fit well without squeezing or bunching. They passed the ‘squat’ test and don’t show through when leaning over." — Brandi
A pair of yoga shorts that I wear pretty much every single day
Promising review:
"I am really picky about workout shorts because I have big legs/butt and a smaller waist. These are unbeatable for the price!! I’m in love. They are sooo soft, stretchy, and comfortable.
They are high-waisted on me, which is what I wanted. All in all, if you want a cute, comfortable pair of shorts for casual outings or for exercise, look no further. I will be buying every color!" — Paige
A fuzzy three-piece sweatsuit
Promising review:
"This set is amazing! So soft and comfy. The material allows for stretch. I read the reviews and ordered a medium when I usually wear a small. The length of the pants is perfect. It hits the floor slightly. Buy this set! You won’t regret it." — Christine
A wrap top
Promising review:
"I honestly was skeptical about buying, but I am so glad I did. This material is so soft yet stretchy and fits great! I loooove this with the high-waisted jeans I paired it with too. Bought for going out; going to buy in more colors!!" — Alicia
A colorblock tee
Promising review:
"I saw this shirt and loved the way it looked online, so I purchased it, and it arrived right on time and was exactly like I expected. Super soft and fits great.
I have already ordered one in the black stripes!" — hanakoanmiegirlyoutube
A flowing maxi dress that has pockets
Promising review:
"This was a great purchase — it even has pockets! If you want the baggy look, you’ll have to size up. The dress looks great and is super comfy. I think this dress is a win for every body type. This dress will be a great go-to during warm weather. I actually ordered two and am so glad I did!" — Teal Lover
A two-piece knit pajama set
Promising review:
"I wore it for the first time today. I got so many compliments! It is the softest fabric that I have tried on in a long time from Amazon." — Sabrina w
A casual spaghetti strap mini dress
Note: Some reviewers suggest sizing down.Promising review:
"So cute!! Surprised and impressed with the quality; it’s excellent. It does run a little big, so you might need to size down. I ordered a small, and it fits fine but a little big." — Nina Semmelroth
A crochet cardigan
Promising review:
"This sweater goes with most everything. I’ve gotten so many compliments. Dress up or dress down. Even more beautiful in person." — Lindsey P.
And a waffle Henley shirt
Promising review:
"I don't often order clothes from Amazon, but the pics of other reviews persuaded me to order. I was pleasantly surprised. Long enough to hit my hips, but not too long; roomy but it didn't look or fit baggy. The details are just enough, and it's comfortable. I ordered the sleeveless top. I like that it's almost a tank but bra straps don't show. I'll be ordering in more colors." — E. Derbin