Prior to the pandemic, you would rarely catch me in a pair of leggings outside my home — unless I was working out. I almost never wore leggings for running errands, I didn’t understand the sudden cult-fame of bike shorts, and I’d never been one to double down on the “athleisure” look.

Maybe it’s because finding plus-size workout clothes was historically a bit of a challenge for curvy gals like myself. As a size 16, I straddle the fashion industry’s sizing for “straight” and “plus” sizing patterns. It’s why women’s sizes 14 and 16 get returned way more than any other size.

Over the years, however, it’s become easier to find leggings in sizes 16 and up, as well as size-inclusive sports bras from brands like Girlfriend Collective, Amazon, Old Navy, Athleta and others.

And once I began working from home in March, I was voraciously stocking up my loungewear and athleisure dresser drawers, looking for comfortable women’s work pants and even two-piece matching workout sets to get me throughout quarantine at home. I admired the matching workout sets from sustainable activewear brand Girlfriend Collective — even purchased a splurgy set — and quickly began to understand the hype of athleisure as everyday clothing. But I also knew I wanted to recreate the look on a budget.

I ended up buying these Amazon Core10 high-waisted leggings with pockets (in Ruby Red) during Amazon’s first-ever Style Sale back in June. I wanted affordable high-waist leggings that wouldn’t break the bank in more stylish colors than your run-of-the-mill black workout leggings.

They’ve since become part of my weekday work-from-home wardrobe rotation, for everything from virtual yoga classes to just lounging on the couch.

Of course, it’s worth mentioning that Girlfriend Collective clothing is priced the way it is because it’s all made with recycled materials, which means their products are way more sustainable and ethically made than your everyday leggings purchase.

But, we also know that sometimes you just have to shop with your wallet in mind, too.

At the time I purchased these Amazon Core10 leggings during Amazon’s Style Sale in June, they were about $19. Now, with HuffPost’s exclusive Amazon coupon code, you can get them for almost the same price I paid during that sale — for just $20 with the code HUFFPOST20 at checkout. They’re normally $25.