While trend diets like Whole30 and “keto” come and go, gadgets and appliances for healthy eating are here for the long haul. That’s why Amazon’s deal of the day for Monday, March 25, is worth browsing if you’re looking for an easy way to make healthier fried foods and cut down on time in the kitchen.

Air fryers are tiny, magical machines that use hot air to fry foods to a golden, crispy finish, and this Dash Deluxe Electric Air Fryer is on sale Monday for just $70. That’s a 30 percent discount from the original $100 price tag, which is a good deal considering this air fryer is a top-rated model on Amazon, with a 4.9-star rating and 48 customer reviews.

If you’re wondering how the heck air fryers work, they’re pretty accurately named. They work by circulating hot air around food, much like hot oil surrounds fried foods to cook it all the way through. The Dash air fryer doesn’t use any oil, and instead relies on “air crisp technology” to cook crispy, flavorful foods.

The Dash air fryer is perhaps the best-looking air fryer out there, with its Smeg-esque design. The retro look — complete with chrome finishes and retro mint green color option — is something you wouldn’t be afraid to have sitting out on your kitchen counter. It has a 6-quart capacity, temperature control and a nonstick fry basket. It also has an auto shut-off feature so you can rest easy without worrying if you forgot to turn it off at the end of the night. Plus, it’s easy to clean because it’s made of dishwasher-safe parts.

Make healthier French fries, crispy chicken wings and oil-free onion rings you can feel good about. But the deal ends Monday night, so if you’re interested in making every day Fry Day, you don’t want to wait.