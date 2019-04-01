Amazon

There’s no shortage of things to look forward to when winter is finally gone for the season ― including bare ankles, backless shoes and backyard barbecues ― but perhaps what we long for most is being able to spend copious amounts of time outdoors.

For folks with backyards, it’s even more important to take advantage of that green space while the weather is tolerable. That’s why Amazon’s Deal Of The Day for Monday, April 1, is worth browsing if you want a cheap way to make over your backyard.

The PoFun Mini Portable Projector (in white) is on sale on Amazon for $64 ― a 36 percent discount from the original price of $100. The projector is compatible with phones and tablets with an HDMI cable; it’s also a good alternative to a TV because it works with Google Chromecast, Fire TV Stick, Roku and all major gaming systems.

Amazon

A projector is a great option for families who need an easy way to entertain little ones on warm summer evenings. Pull out some pillows and blankets, light up a small fire for s’mores and hook up the projector ― you’ve got a perfect summer movie night.

If you don’t have an outdoor space, projectors are also a cost-efficient way to stream your favorite shows without dishing out for an expensive TV. And because this PoFun model is Fire TV Stick-compatible, you’ll get Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu and all of your other favorites easily. You can also hook up your go-to gaming system for a truly cinematic experience.

That said, this Mini Portable Projector deal is only happening Monday, so take advantage of it quickly if you’re looking to step up the quality of your screen time.