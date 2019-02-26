Amazon

There are a lot of kitchen hacks wellness experts swear by, from healthy dupes to time-saving appliances, but none are as mainstream at the Vitamix. This blender has become a standout among those who are looking for an easy way to add more fresh fruit and veg to their diet, who need to cut down on takeaway coffees and smoothies, or who simply want a way to make nice dinners without the multi-pot mess.

The Vitamix 5200 Blender is on sale for $300 as Amazon’s Deal Of The Day for Tuesday. That’s 33 percent off from its full price of $450. The Vitamix 5200 is a professional-grade blender that can whip up large batches in seconds with its 64-ounce container. You can make frozen treats, blend soups, mix batters and dough, and grind nuts and coffee. It’s the multipurpose kitchen gadget that’ll earn its place on your countertop.

One of the most unique features of this Vitamix is its ability to make hot soups without a stove. The friction from the blender’s blades brings your soup to a warm serving temperature in under 10 minutes — no stove top necessary. It’s also self-cleaning. Simply add a drop of dish soap to warm water in the container, and your Vitamix can clean itself in 30 to 60 seconds.

With more than 1,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, you know this blender means business. But if you’re not into dropping $300 for a kitchen appliance right now, certified refurbished Vitamix Explorian blenders are nearly 50 percent off on Amazon today as well, for only $150.

This sale ends Tuesday night. So unless you’re committed to a life of bullet blenders, get moving sooner rather than later to take advantage of this daily deal.