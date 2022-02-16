It was a cool 7 p.m. I was happily in sweatpants, ready to microwave a turkey hot dog and watch the new “Pam & Tommy” Hulu show when my friend texted they were on their way for the small dinner party I was hosting. The one I had completely forgotten about. In a blur, I scoured my pantry, scanned the fridge and composed a sad collection of a half-block of cheddar, some slightly wilted produce and microwave rice in the little yellow pouch.

After cracking a cold Polar seltzer, I looked at my cabinets and felt a sigh of relief. I had just gotten some new dinner plates. Small ones in bright colors, and big ones in cool shapes that frame and elevate any tablescape. They’re plates that make even the most last-minute, totally rushed, semi-microwaved meal look like a Food Network photoshoot. And I got them with free shipping from Amazon.

For seasoned chefs and bag salad connoisseurs alike, an eye-catching set of plates is the great dinner party equalizer. You don’t need to know how to properly deglaze a pan (or what “deglazing” even means) to set a table that lifestyle bloggers would envy. Whether you live for neon colors and prints or prefer more sleek and natural tones, plates are the backdrop of your dinner party. They set the stage for the food, sure, but also for the general tone of the night. A set of statement plates will amp up your hosting and make your own meals feel a little more special.

In an effort to spread a little style to every kitchen table, I wanted to share my beloved plates and a couple of other cute sets on Amazon. I’ve found a mix of smaller plates (around 7-8 inches across) and larger (around 10.5 inches across). And because I’m good like that, they’re all dishwasher and microwave safe.

From marble-print plates to colorful ceramics, here are the best statement plate sets you won’t believe are from Amazon.

