Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A fun square-neck balloon-sleeve dress
2
A long-sleeve swinging faux wrap dress
3
A ruffled and smocked-bodice open-back maxi dress
4
A gorgeous polka-dot halter dress because it's super chic and trendy yet somehow also gives off retro vibes
5
A soft, elegant ruffle-sleeve cotton dress
6
A cute ruffly mini denim dress
7
A casual loose-fitting gingham swing dress with pockets
8
A ruffled sleeve maxi dress
9
A lightweight, flowy tie-back mini dress you can wear on or off the shoulder
10
A ruffled and strapless maxi dress
11
A romantic floral print midi dress
12
A sweet open-back dress with flowy lantern sleeves
13
A glamorous halter-neck maxi dress
14
A glamorous cutout dress
15
A gorgeous flowing maxi dress
16
A lace mini dress with an adorable tie-back
17
A boho-inspired embroidered baby doll dress
18
A floral cold-shoulder maxi dress
19
A versatile off-shoulder maxi dress
20
A darling A-line midi dress
21
A ruffled flowy smocked-bust midi dress
