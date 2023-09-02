ShoppingFashionStyledresses

21 Amazon Dresses That'll Have You Getting A Whole Lot Of Compliments

Your other dresses are about to take notes.
Cierra Cowan
Popular items from this list:

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
amazon.com
A fun square-neck balloon-sleeve dress
It's available in sizes XS–XXL and 21 colors.

Promising review: "It’s super cute, comfortable, and I received a ton of compliments on it. I ordered a medium but could have gone with a small. Ordering another color because I liked it so much." — Amber Nelson
$33.59+ at Amazon
2
amazon.com
A long-sleeve swinging faux wrap dress
It's available in sizes 4–22 and 27 prints.

Promising review: "Super impressed with this dress! I looked at it and read the reviews so many times before just buying it, and I am SO glad I did! I wore it for a night out with my husband and got a ton of compliments. I have an athletic build (broad shoulders/average chest) and while it was very low cut, it was comfortable and still classy looking. Even at my height, I didn't feel like it was too short which can sometimes be an issue...bottom line, buy the dress!!! I'll be ordering it in more colors!" — 14AnnaM
$19.99+ at Amazon
3
Amazon
A ruffled and smocked-bodice open-back maxi dress
It's available in sizes S–XL and 28 colors; not all colors are available in all sizes.

Promising review: "This dress is absolutely stunning! Love how flowy it is, the bohemian look, and how sexy the back of the dress is. Received so many compliments. Perfect dress for a vacation. Bought it for my trip to Bali and couldn’t be more pleased." — Carolina Orozco
$35.99+ at Amazon
4
Amazon
A gorgeous polka-dot halter dress because it's super chic and trendy yet somehow also gives off retro vibes
It's available in sizes S–3XL and 17 colors. This dress is included in Prime Wardrobe so you can give it a trial run if you're a member.

Promising review: "This dress is perfect. So feminine, so fun, so cute! The fabric is really nice, flowier than I thought, and it just fits really well." — Eugenia Trujillo
$11.99+ at Amazon
5
Amazon
A soft, elegant ruffle-sleeve cotton dress
It's available in sizes XS–XXL and 22 colors. This dress is included in Prime Wardrobe so you can give it a trial run if you're a member.

Promising review: "I absolutely loved this dress. Bought this one and two others off Amazon for family pics and this one was the winner. I was so glad I wore it too because the pics came out perfect. If you have a large chest it might be an issue but I’m 36A so I had no issues. This could easily be dressed up and would make a great Easter, wedding guest, or summer party dress." — Lindsey
$47.99+ at Amazon
6
Amazon
A cute ruffly mini denim dress
It's available in sizes S–XXL and in four colors.

Promising review: "I am soo happy with my purchase. The material and fit are really soft and comfortable. I would definitely recommend it. It is also true to size." — Amazon Customer
$39.99+ at Amazon
7
Amazon
A casual loose-fitting gingham swing dress with pockets
It's available in S–XXL and 23 colors. This dress is included in Prime Wardrobe, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member.

Promising review: "Love this beautiful dress. I shared it on my blog and people loved it! Runs true to size. I ordered a medium I am 155 lbs, 5’2. Double-lined so not see-through and doesn’t lay funny. Wearing this piece for Easter and all summer long." — Sherlin
$33.99+ at Amazon
8
Amazon
A ruffled sleeve maxi dress
It's available in sizes XS–XXL and 32 colors.

Promising review: "It’s a quality dress for the price. It’s lightweight and the material doesn’t feel heavy when wearing it. I ordered a large based on reviews and I think I should have ordered a medium instead. I’ll still wear it though, it just fits a little loose. It's a beautiful pattern." — Kyra
$45.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A lightweight, flowy tie-back mini dress you can wear on or off the shoulder
It's available in sizes XS–XXL and 21 colors and prints.

Promising review: "I'm definitely buying more of these dresses, they're very comfortable. I got so many compliments the entire day. It fit nice but I just ended up safety pinning the dress to my bra." — Cope
$35.99+ at Amazon
10
Amazon
A ruffled and strapless maxi dress
It's available in sizes S–XL and 10 colors. It has a tie-front in the bust area and a stretchy elastic bodice so you can be sure you'll get a snug and secure fit.

Promising review: "I ordered the apricot dress and it fit perfectly. I got so many compliments! Now I just need to figure out what other color to order." — sharon
$37.99+ at Amazon
11
amazon.com
A romantic floral print midi dress
It's available in sizes XS–XL and seven colors.

Promising review: "One of the cutest dresses I have ever purchased! I have thick arms and the sleeves didn't cut off my circulation. It isn’t see-through, which is nice, and I got a lot of compliments on it." — Lauren
$35.99 at Amazon
12
amazon.com
A sweet open-back dress with flowy lantern sleeves
It's available in sizes S–XL and 29 styles.

Promising review: "One of my new favorite dresses! So many compliments the first day I wore it. I want it in every color and in short sleeves too. ♥️" — Summer Laine Brunelle
$39.98 at Amazon
13
amazon.com
A glamorous halter-neck maxi dress
It's available in sizes S–XXL and 28 colors.

Promising review: "I really didn't expect to love this dress, but I was so impressed with it that I ended up ordering it in two other colors and also in another style. It's the perfect dress to wear to a party, weddings, or the like. The shorter slip underneath the sheer polka dot overlay of the dress is the perfect length to add a sweet, feminine detail without being too short. Really happy and very impressed!" — Alyssa Algra
$41.99 at Amazon
14
amazon.com
A glamorous cutout dress
It's available in sizes S–XL and 16 colors.

Promising review: "I give 10 stars. Absolute best dress I’ve purchased on Amazon! Amazing fit. Beautiful, perfect neutral. Hugs all my curves, not see through, and super comfortable. Makes me feel like a goddess. I’m in love." — T.C.
$19.99+ at Amazon
15
amazon.com
A gorgeous flowing maxi dress
It's available in sizes XS–XXL and eight prints.

Promising review: "I love this dress and get compliments every time I wear it. I do add a small belt to the waist when I wear it for a little more definition. It's a lovely dress and I would buy another in a different color." — Bridget M. Parmenter
$42.99 at Amazon
16
Amazon
A lace mini dress with an adorable tie-back
It also has adjustable straps. It's available in sizes XS–XXL and 27 styles and colors. This dress is included in Prime Wardrobe so you can give it a trial run if you're a member.

Promising review: "This dress is REALLY pretty in person. I like it a lot. I don't think there is any way to wear a bra with it but the material is thick enough that it's not necessary. The back is really beautiful. You must tie it right to get it to lay flat." — Connor McKay
$34.39+ at Amazon
17
amazon.com
A boho-inspired embroidered baby doll dress
It's available in sizes S–2X and six colors.

Promising review: "I've worn this dress multiple times when I just need something to throw on. It is quite short so if you know you will be outside or doing a lot of sitting/standing etc wear some bike shorts under it. Overall super cute and super comfortable! I am size 16/18 US and pretty top-heavy and the 1X fits perfectly." — Bianca v
$29.99+ at Amazon
18
amazon.com
A floral cold-shoulder maxi dress
It's available in sizes L–3X and nine prints.

Promising review: "This dress...LOVE! I went to the Bahamas and got so many compliments. The dress made me feel beautiful especially during our photoshoot. I highly recommend this dress!" — Katelyn
$28.99+ at Amazon
19
amazon.com
A versatile off-shoulder maxi dress
It's available in sizes S–XXL and in 28 colors.

Promising review: "I bought this dress with the intent of wearing it once to a rehearsal dinner. Little did I know I would end up wearing it ALL summer long! It is opaque, breezy, comfortable, and fit like a glove with some movement. I got endless compliments and no one could believe I found it on Amazon! I would recommend this to anyone looking for a classy, simple, long term closet sample." — SCram
$39.99 at Amazon
20
amazon.com
A darling A-line midi dress
It's available in sizes S–3XL, three styles and 59 colors and patterns.

Promising review: "This is the cutest little dress. And it has pockets to boot! The fabric is thick enough so it doesn't feel cheap but thin enough that you won't get overheated. Did I mention it has pockets?! LOL These are decent pockets too. They aren't those short pockets where you only get to the first knuckle. The pockets will definitely hold something substantial like your phone. This dress could easily be styled for an elegant look or styled casually. I only bought one dress but I'm coming back for more colors/prints." — Kristina
$25.99+ at Amazon
21
Amazon
A ruffled flowy smocked-bust midi dress
It's available in sizes 0–12 and eight colors.

Promising review: "It is soo cute and soo comfy. It is the perfect length, especially since I am chasing a toddler all day — not too long to trip and not too short to be picking up my kid all day. I get constant compliments on it. I wish it came in all sorts of patterns and colors!! Soo cute. It washed really well. I hung it to dry it and it is wrinkle-free and soft! BUY IT!!" — Justin M Dealy
$38.99 at Amazon

