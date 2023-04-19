28 Dresses From Amazon Reviewers Swore Got Them Loads Of Compliments

Popular items from this list include:
• A loose-fitting T-shirt dress made from a breathable cotton fabric.
• A midi A-line dress with a smocked bodice, a ruffled neckline and lantern sleeves.
• A backless and mock-wrap sweater dress with bat-wing sleeves.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change. Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
A super high-end looking minidress
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in 17 colors.
Promising review: "
It’s super cute, comfortable, and I received a ton of compliments on it.
I ordered a medium but could have gone with a small. Ordering another color, because I liked it so much." — Amber Nelson
An open-back dress with ruffles and lantern sleeves
Available in sizes S–XL and in 40 styles.
Promising review:
"This is a very cute dress! It is very low cut in the front, but it fit perfectly. I got a ZILLION compliments on it
. I’m typically ok with things being a little more revealing while on vacation but I probably could have used a little tape with this. Other than that. I adored it. I recommend it to anyone, any shape." — shanon
A comfy tie-dye maxi dress
Available in sizes XS–XL and in 35 colors.
Promising review:
"I get compliments every time I wear this dress.
I love the fit and the feel. It's the perfect length. The fabric is really nice. The pockets are good for very light things. If you put your phone in there it throws the whole game off." — Maggie
A floral print maxi dress with a smocked bust and a flowy skirt
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in 28 colors.
Promising review:
"I love this dress! I got so many compliments on it!
It fits like a dream (true-to-size) and is very comfy. I’m on the taller side and it also is long enough! I did wear a slip under it for some added opaqueness." — Rachyl Spencer
A mock neck ruffle dress
Available in sizes XS–4XL and in 33 colors.
Promising review:
"Wow! Exactly the style I was looking for, great cut. The fabric is flowy and light and very comfortable. Colors and print are accurate to the picture. Love it." — Eliya_A
A tie-waist sweater dress with batwing sleeves
Available in sizes S–XL and in 28 colors.
Promising review:
"OMG... I absolutely LOVE this dress. I received so many compliments
. The material is of great quality, nice and thick. It’s definitely not cheap at all. I wore it off my shoulder but it will keep sliding back up. If you want the dress to be solely off the shoulder then cut the strap off the back. I’m leaving mine on bc I want the option of wearing it both on my shoulders and off." — Heather H.
A faux-wrap dress that comes in tons prints
Available in sizes 4–22 and in 27 prints.
Promising review:
"Super impressed with this dress! I looked at it and read the reviews so many times before just buying it, and I am SO glad I did! I wore it for a night out with my husband and got a ton of compliments
. I have an athletic build (broad shoulders/average chest) and while it was very low cut, it was comfortable and still classy looking. Even at my height, I didn't feel like it was too short which can sometimes be an issue...Bottom line, buy the dress!!! I'll be ordering it in more colors!" — 14AnnaM
A smocked bodice midi dress
Available in sizes S–XL and in five colors.
Promising review:
"So soft! The top is opaque, but the bottom is a teeny bit sheer — I just wore nude shorts underneath and it was fine, a slip would have been even better. Fits perfectly, looks absolutely adorable, and gets so many compliments.
I'm considering wearing it for engagement photos, weather depending!" — morgandawnn
A pullover hoodie dress with pockets
Available in sizes XS–3XL and in 29 colors.
Promising review:
"Absolutely love this dress! I expected it not to fit. I WAS SO WRONG. Not only does it fit but it's the perfect length, hitting right above the knee. I got so many compliments on this dress!
It shows off my curves without being uncomfortably tight. It's warm without making me too hot/sweaty. Cannot say enough good things!" — Erica Baldwin
A flowy patterned maxi dress with an elastic waist and a ruffled hem
Available in sizes S–XL and in 19 colors.
Promising review:
"This dress is gorgeous. I received so many compliments on it.
It’s true-to-size and is very comfortable. I’m so happy with my purchase!!" — MamaBear
A turtleneck knit sweater dress
Available in sizes 4–10 and in four colors.
Promising review:
"I’ve received many compliments on this dress
. It wears well. You can dress it up for the office or down for a casual night out. I love the color too." — Heidi Mausolf
A flowy wrap dress
Available in sizes S–XL and in 16 colors.
Promising review:
"I really love this dress! I followed another review that said to order a size up...definitely order a size up. It fit great when it came. Received many compliments. Might order in another color.
" — Janelle M
An off-the-shoulder mini dress with a laser-cut hem detail
Available in sizes 0X–4X and 21 colors.
Promising review:
"This dress was EVERYTHING!! I could have went a size down, so many compliments. I ordered the yellow today. Just the right length, just the right hug. Go buy the dress sis you won't regret it." — Angela Jones
A casual midi dress with three-quarter length sleeves
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 31 colors.
Promising review:
"This dress is amazing, super comfy, and a great material. I wore this out yesterday and received so many compliments.
A lot of my friends thought it was a boutique dress. I love the fabric!" — Connie Colbert
An oversized leopard print sweater dress
Available in sizes S–XL and in 15 colors.
Promising review:
"If you are on the fence about ordering, DO IT! This sweater is soft, warm, and fabulous for the price! I get compliments every time I wear it!
" — Andiamo
A flared skater dress with ruffled sleeves
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in 17 colors.
Promising review:
"The dress is very well made. The fabric is really nice, soft, and stretchy. It fits perfectly. Extremely happy with the purchase. Wore it to a holiday party and got hundreds of compliments.
" — Nishat
A soft T-shirt dress
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in 42 colors.
Promising review:
"I bought this dress basically with one eye opened and one eye closed. Because I am ALWAYS skeptical about ordering things online. However, it surpassed my expectations. I got a lot of compliments while wearing it. The yellow is so vibrant and bright.
The dress is super comfortable and it swings while I walk. I will be ordering three more in different colors. Hope I get a discount." — Shenelle Wynne
An oversized turtleneck dress
Available in sizes S–XL and in 38 styles.
Promising review:
"Got it for the oversized look shown in the picture. I took the size recommendation survey to see what size to order. This sweater tapers at the bottom and the sleeves, pulled down or pushed up, offers a refined look. I wore with open-toe booties, and was complimented twice within the first hour of being out
." — Valerie
A flowy swing dress
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in 21 colors.
Promising review:
"I was not sure when I first purchased this dress how it would fit but I could not be more pleased. It hugs all the right spots and I always get multiple compliments when I wear it.
I have three of the different patterns now. Leggings and booties make it a great dolled-up but comfy work outfit. It also did not shrink in the dryer, which is always a plus! Will more than likely invest in other patters they offer." — harley gray
A crewneck bodycon dress
Available in sizes XS–XL and in 22 colors.
Promising review:
"So comfy!!! Lightweight, but not sheer. Great color, good stretch in the side gathering. Can't wait to order in more sizes." —Jacqueline Doty
An elegant belted midi dress with a pleated skirt
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in 10 colors/patterns.
Promising review:
"I got the green and black dress. It’s a beautiful dress and got so many compliments. Fit perfectly." —Jasmineeee
A tiered midi dress that features a smocked waist and flutter-sleeves
Available in sizes XS–XL and in 27 colors.
Promising review:
"I don"t love wearing dresses but this one is amazing!!!! My sister and I have different body types and she wore it in a different color and it looked amazing on her too! She did not wear a belt and had some accent jewelry and it was perfect. Dress it up, dress it down, it’s really a great dress.
" — Holly Hall
A slouchy tunic dress
Available in sizes XS–XL and 25 colors.
Promising review:
"I fell in love instantly, so of course I had to order it! I ordered the nutmeg color, it’s more of a mauve color and gorgeous! It’s more like a tunic. I have been wearing it with leggings and I get tons of compliments.
I LOVE IT! It’s definitely a closet staple!" — CJS
A ribbed turtleneck dress
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in 29 colors.
Promising review:
"Amazing!! I’ve received so many compliments that I’ve already ordered another color.
It’s a beautiful tan color!! Great to dress up or wear with sneakers!! Great fit, the material is rich and thick so it keeps you warm. Very stylish too!" — Lynne
A cute tiered tunic dress
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 22 colors.
Promising review:
"This dress is the absolute cutest dress of all time. I got so many compliments on it. I am going to order it in other colors." — Lindsay
A tie-waist cotton sheath dress with an elegant boat neckline
Available in sizes S–XL and 23 colors.
Promising review:
"I am a teacher and the dress is nice for the classroom! I got lots of compliments when wearing it! It looks cute and is comfy!" — Ashley Schutjer
A long-sleeve mini dress
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 29 colors.
Promising review:
"This dress is darling! Fit was perfect! I was going to a fundraiser for service horses and it was exactly what I needed. I received so many compliments." — tim stout
A pleated hem wrap dress
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 39 colors.
Promising review:
"I am absolutely in love with this dress! I want one in all the colors! It's lightweight and breathable. The overlay is very sheer but the under portion is perfect and you can't see through. I love the texture of the fabric and the construction is very good. I have gotten many compliments and the color is stunning. Perfect for warm weather but would layer nicely with a cute sweater." — Holly Johnson