″Awesome, my wife loves it, she is very experienced, she has a huge rose garden and many house plants. This gives her the opportunity to grow and care for plants thru the winter. She also can start seeds growing to move outside later. It’s very simple to use but high-tech, I see her checking out her plants multiple times a day even though she doesn’t need to, she really enjoys using this item and she doesn’t like technology, new phones or computers, lol, worth every penny.” — Samuel H.

“I gifted this to my wife as she really likes to cook and had heard her mention having a little herb garden at some point (take note, gents). She was really excited and couldn’t wait to get it going. The setup was pretty simple to assemble. Put it together, put the pods in, and fill it with water. Really after you get everything set up, it’s set it and forget it. Only thing that wasn’t included in the box was the little greenhouse domes but I was able to contact AeroGarden support on their Facebook page and they were happy to send me a package of them! After a week or so we started to see a little bit of green popping up. It was quite exciting to come in every day and see how the plants were progressing. Light blinks every 2 weeks to remind you to add plant food (which it came with a small bottle) and to add water if needed. Hold the light button to set it when you wake up. The light comes on every morning and shuts off at night.

After they started sprouting it really started getting crazy. Really impressed at how fast they took off! The light is at its maximum height now and the plants require pruning every couple days. It inspired her to look up new recipes to use the herbs with. Something about cooking with fresh ingredients that you just grew is pretty incredible! Some of the herbs like the basil are so big that they need to be replanted now. Next up will be thinking about what to grow next.” — Mike1357