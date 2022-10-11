Shopping
The Perfect Gift For Gardeners And Green Thumbs Is $75 Off Right now

Save 30% on this indoor garden kit during Amazon Prime's Early Access sales event.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Whether you’re getting a head start on holiday shopping, have a loved one’s birthday on the horizon or simply want to treat yourself to a little luxury, then you need to take advantage of Amazon Prime’s Early Access sale. This is particularly prescient if you or a pal happen to be avid gardeners, because AeroGarden’s popular (but pricey) indoor garden kit is a whopping 30% off.

The AeroGarden kit includes seeds to grow Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint. It also comes with powerful and effective LED grow lights as well as a taller lamp arm; the combination is designed to maximize photosynthesis, which leads to quicker growth. It even has an automatic timer to turn lights on and off at the correct times and additional buttons that remind you when to add water and plant food. It can be adjusted to accommodate up to 18 inches of growth height, has a large bowl for water and a detachable trellis to keep tall plants like tomatoes from drooping over.

Snag it now for 30% off.

$174.95 at Amazon (originally $249.95)
Regardless of whether you have an outdoor area or not, this kit is a must for anyone who regularly cooks with herbs. It’s always convenient to have fresh herbs and veggies on hand, and this grow kit makes it easier than ever to plant, grow and harvest the day away. It has 4.7 out of 5 stars and 14,084 five-sar ratings on Amazon.

Promising reviews:

″Awesome, my wife loves it, she is very experienced, she has a huge rose garden and many house plants. This gives her the opportunity to grow and care for plants thru the winter. She also can start seeds growing to move outside later. It’s very simple to use but high-tech, I see her checking out her plants multiple times a day even though she doesn’t need to, she really enjoys using this item and she doesn’t like technology, new phones or computers, lol, worth every penny.” — Samuel H.

“I gifted this to my wife as she really likes to cook and had heard her mention having a little herb garden at some point (take note, gents). She was really excited and couldn’t wait to get it going. The setup was pretty simple to assemble. Put it together, put the pods in, and fill it with water. Really after you get everything set up, it’s set it and forget it. Only thing that wasn’t included in the box was the little greenhouse domes but I was able to contact AeroGarden support on their Facebook page and they were happy to send me a package of them! After a week or so we started to see a little bit of green popping up. It was quite exciting to come in every day and see how the plants were progressing. Light blinks every 2 weeks to remind you to add plant food (which it came with a small bottle) and to add water if needed. Hold the light button to set it when you wake up. The light comes on every morning and shuts off at night.

After they started sprouting it really started getting crazy. Really impressed at how fast they took off! The light is at its maximum height now and the plants require pruning every couple days. It inspired her to look up new recipes to use the herbs with. Something about cooking with fresh ingredients that you just grew is pretty incredible! Some of the herbs like the basil are so big that they need to be replanted now. Next up will be thinking about what to grow next.” — Mike1357

FYI, deals move quickly during the Prime Early Access sale. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back now through October 12 to see our latest updates as the deals change.

