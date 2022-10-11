FYI — deals move quickly during the Prime Early Access sale. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back now through October 12 to see our latest updates as the deals change.

By now you’re probably aware that Amazon has unleashed a surprise major Prime sales event, making it the perfect time to snag some high-end products while they’re heavily discounted. And I regret to inform you that this week’s offerings are as good as it gets.

Amazon’s Prime Day Early Access sale started Tuesday and ends at midnight PT on Wednesday, Oct. 12. there’s no better time to stock up on items that would otherwise be too expensive to justify. As someone who has been burdened with expensive taste, staying on a budget can be extremely difficult. That’s why I’ve always got my eagle eyes out for the best sales and deals around. If I can get my hands on a highly coveted kitchen gadget, piece of workout equipment or a luxurious beauty product for a fraction of the price, I’m on top of the world.

Luckily for us all, these Prime Early Access deals include all of the season’s must haves, from earbuds to smart thermostats, kitchen gadgets, fitness gear and much more. Take the opportunity to get an early start on holiday shopping for the luxury lover in your life or pick up a few goodies for yourself. Keep reading to take a peek at the cream of the crop.