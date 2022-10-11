Shopping
A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/DeLonghi-ECP3120-Espresso-Cappuccino-Stainless/dp/B07CTY9BFG?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=633c802de4b02816452e9266%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="De&#x27;Longhi espresso maker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="633c802de4b02816452e9266" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/DeLonghi-ECP3120-Espresso-Cappuccino-Stainless/dp/B07CTY9BFG?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=633c802de4b02816452e9266%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">De'Longhi espresso maker</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/SAMSUNG-Unlocked-Smartphone-Foldable-Informative/dp/B0B3T9DLR3?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=633c802de4b02816452e9266%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Samsun Galaxy Z Flip phone" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="633c802de4b02816452e9266" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/SAMSUNG-Unlocked-Smartphone-Foldable-Informative/dp/B0B3T9DLR3?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=633c802de4b02816452e9266%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Samsun Galaxy Z Flip phone</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Kitchenaid-Artisan-3-5-Qt-Tilt-Head-Beater/dp/B01HKAUJRG?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=633c802de4b02816452e9266%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="KitchenAid mini stand mixer." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="633c802de4b02816452e9266" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Kitchenaid-Artisan-3-5-Qt-Tilt-Head-Beater/dp/B01HKAUJRG?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=633c802de4b02816452e9266%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">KitchenAid mini stand mixer.</a>
Amazon
FYI — deals move quickly during the Prime Early Access sale. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back now through October 12 to see our latest updates as the deals change.

By now you’re probably aware that Amazon has unleashed a surprise major Prime sales event, making it the perfect time to snag some high-end products while they’re heavily discounted. And I regret to inform you that this week’s offerings are as good as it gets.

Amazon’s Prime Day Early Access sale started Tuesday and ends at midnight PT on Wednesday, Oct. 12. there’s no better time to stock up on items that would otherwise be too expensive to justify. As someone who has been burdened with expensive taste, staying on a budget can be extremely difficult. That’s why I’ve always got my eagle eyes out for the best sales and deals around. If I can get my hands on a highly coveted kitchen gadget, piece of workout equipment or a luxurious beauty product for a fraction of the price, I’m on top of the world.

Luckily for us all, these Prime Early Access deals include all of the season’s must haves, from earbuds to smart thermostats, kitchen gadgets, fitness gear and much more. Take the opportunity to get an early start on holiday shopping for the luxury lover in your life or pick up a few goodies for yourself. Keep reading to take a peek at the cream of the crop.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Amazon
Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker Plus (25% off)
Pasta lovers, unite! This Philips pasta and noodle maker is just what you need to make your favorite meal. It includes four shaping discs so you can make spaghetti, fettuccini, penne and lasagna as well as a flat scraping and cleaning tool. It also comes with a flour cup and a liquids cup. It's a great gift and a fun kitchen tool. Get it for 25% off now through October 12.
$226.42 at Amazon (originally $299.95)
2
Amazon
Bose SoundLink Revolve+ portable Bluetooth speaker (30% off)
This portable speaker from Bose gives you all that great Bose sound quality on the go. It's perfect for parties, picnics, camping, travels and beyond. It has a long-lasting battery, a handle for easy transportation and can easily be paired to various devices, including Alexa. It's available in two different colors for 30% off on October 11 only.
$229 at Amazon (originally $329)
3
Amazon
Perricone MD Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione rejuvenating moisturizer (23% off)
Treat your skin to a thirst-quenching cream from Perricone MD. Made to nourish dry skin, this luxurious cream is velvety rich and has a hint of rose scent. Say goodbye to rough, tight skin with the help of this beauty. Get it for 23% off through October 12.
$75.31 at Amazon (originally $98)
4
Amazon
Vitamix Professional Series 750 blender (37% off)
It doesn't get much better than a Vitamix, and this high-powered blender makes it easier than ever to make smoothies, soups, purées and more. It's durable, consistent and looks good on your countertop without taking up too much space. Get it for 37% off through October 12.
$399.95 at Amazon (originally $$629.95)
5
Amazon
Braun electric razor for men (38% off)
Upgrade your facial razor to this electric option from Braun. It has a flexible head and also comes with a beard trimmer. It's rechargeable and can be used on both wet or dry skin. It includes a travel case to keep it safe while on adventures. Get it for 38% off through October 12.
$99.94 at Amazon (originally $159.94)
6
Amazon
GE Profile Opal countertop nugget ice maker (19% off)
Ice lovers, rejoice! The popular GE Profile Opal countertop ice maker is back on sale for 19% off through October 12. This portable ice machine has Bluetooth connectivity and can make up to 24 pounds of pebble ice a day. Perfect for parties or for those who enjoy iced coffee year round.
$429 at Amazon (originally $529)
7
Amazon
Peleton indoor spin bicycle (15% off)
If you're a biking enthusiast, then it’s time to treat yourself to the gift everyone’s been talking about since 2020 and pick up a Peleton during Amazon Prime's Early Access sale. This cult-favorite indoor stationary bike is as good as it gets for spin lovers and is available on sale for 15% off through October 12.
$1,225 at Amazon (originally $1,445)
8
Amazon
Google Next Thermostat (23% off)
There's nothing better than being able to set your thermostat while you're not at home. This programmable energy-efficient thermostat is easy to install and use, and worth every penny. Get it for 23% off through October 12.
$99.99 at Amazon (originally $129.99)
9
Amazon
KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus tilt-head stand mixer with flex edge beater (32% off)
Get the 3.5-quart version of this iconic kitchen gadget from KitchenAid. It'll last a lifetime and look great on your counter for decades. It's easy to use, light and compact, but just as powerful as the original. It's available in 10 different colors. Get it for 32% off through October 12.
$259.99 at Amazon (originally $379.99)
10
Amazon
A bundle of four Stasher silicone reusable storage bags (30% off)
Everyone needs reusable storage bags, but it hurts to drop money on them. Stasher bags are long-lasting, durable and effortlessly functional, making them worth the expense — especially when they're on sale for 30% off. Snag this four-piece bundle and you're good to go.
$38.49 at Amazon (originally $54.99)
11
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Android smartphone (19% off)
Every little bit helps when making a big purchase, and this Samsung Galaxy flip phone is worth it. Reviews for the device are outstanding, and the foldable design is perfectly pocket-sized. It comes in four different colors that are fun, utilitarian and can match any look or vibe. Get it for 19% off.
$859.99 at Amazon (originally $1,059.99)
12
Amazon
T3 Micro Cura digital ionic hair dryer (30% off)
It's time to ditch that ancient hair dryer and invest in a new one that will give you deliciously soft and shiny locks. The T3 Micro Cura digital dryer gives you volume without causing frizz, leaving hair healthy. Get it for 30% off through October 12.
$ 171.50 at Amazon (originally $245)
13
Amazon
Flyby F2Pro percussion massage gun (40% off)
Ease your sore muscles with this percussive massage therapy gun. Get that deep tissue relief thanks to three different strength and speed settings and four interchangeable massage heads. It's on sale for 40% off through October 12.
$50.99 at Amazon (originally $84.99)
14
Amazon
iRobot Roomba i4+ robot vacuum cleaner (38% off)
If, like me, you've long dreamed of a robot vacuum, you're in luck. iRobot's iconic Roomba is on sale for 38% off through October 12. Set it and forget it, and your clean floors will speak for themselves. It has great suction and a compatible app that makes setup and programming a breeze.
$399.99 at Amazon (originally $649.99)
15
Amazon
Instant Vortex Plus air fryer (50% off)
Air fry, roast, bake and reheat to your heart's content with this non-stick dishwasher-safe air fryer from Instant. It can hold up to 5.7 quarts of food but takes up minimal counter space. Get it for 50% off through October 12.
$69.99 at Amazon (originally $139.99)
16
Amazon
Toshiba microwave oven with Smart Sensor (18% off)
Upgrade your microwave to this smart Toshiba model. It's easy to use, is roomy on the inside without taking up too much counter space and has a sleek exterior that will work well with all aesthetics. Save 18% through October 12.
$134.99 at Amazon (originally $164.99)
17
Amazon
Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away upright vacuum (40%)
This cute lavender vacuum from Shark is as functional as it is aesthetically pleasing. It easily cleans all surfaces including stairs and furniture, is lightweight, has great suction and has a convenient swivel head. There's a reason why it's so highly rated! Save 40% through October 12.
$ 119.99 at Amazon (originally $199.99)
18
Amazon
Elemis limited edition supersize Pro-Collagen Marine cream (30% off)
This vitamin E-rich cream from Elemis is a beautifully hydrating and nourishing anti-aging cream that can help to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It's perfect for the impending dry weather season and comes in an extra-generous 3.3-ounce size. Get it for 30% off through October 12.
$157.50 at Amazon (originally $225)
19
Amazon
Levoit air purifier (15% off)
Save on this great home investment item and snag Levoit's popular air purifier for 15% off through October 12. It's designed to cycle out and clean the air in a large room, so you can rest easy knowing that irritants like pet dander, smoke and pollution are being cleared out.
$212.49 at Amazon (originally $$249.99)
20
Amazon
Nioxin System Kit 2 (20% off)
Whether you're dealing with thinning hair due to stress, genetics, age or otherwise, it can be hard to deal with and improve. Nioxin's system is a great option for those looking to try new solutions. It's highly rated and popular, and a hairstylist recommended it to me when I had stress-induced hair loss and I was shocked by how effective it was. It made a huge difference over the course of just a few months. It's definitely an investment, but it's worth it. This kit includes a shampoo, conditioner and scalp treatment. Get it for 20% off through October 12.
446 at Amazon (originally $55)
21
Amazon
PMD Clean Pro smart facial cleansing device (40% off)
The PMD Clean Pro RQ device is a must for skin care lovers looking to get a deep clean and provide a smooth palette for serums and creams. It can help target blackheads and congestion and it's on sale for 40% off through October 12.
$89.40 at Amazon (originally $149)
22
Amazon
Beats Fit Pro x Kim K earbuds (10% off)
These wireless and noise-canceling earbuds from Beats are part of their collaboration with Kim Kardashian and are Bluetooth-compatible with Apple and Android products. Available in three different colors, these sleek, high-quality earbuds deliver consistent sharp sound with the ability to block outside noise if you use the noise-canceling feature. Get them for 10% off through October 12.
$179.95 at Amazon (originally $199.95)
23
Amazon
Samsonite Freeform hardside expandable luggage (7% off)
Get yourself a new carry-on bag before the holiday travel rush begins and luggage starts to sell out. This Samsonite suitcase is a durable hard-side spinner with expandable capacity. It's light, functional and 7% off through October 12.
$176.18 at Amazon (originally $189.99)
