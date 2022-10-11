Shopping
A PMD Clean Pro<a href="https://www.amazon.com/PMD-Clean-Pro-ActiveWarmth-Anti-Aging/dp/B08PR35CDJ?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=633dece5e4b0e376dbfdbd5a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" facial tool" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="633dece5e4b0e376dbfdbd5a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/PMD-Clean-Pro-ActiveWarmth-Anti-Aging/dp/B08PR35CDJ?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=633dece5e4b0e376dbfdbd5a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> facial tool</a>, Sulwhasoo <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Sulwhasoo-Essential-Comfort-Firming-Cream/dp/B09VNZMZQ5?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=633dece5e4b0e376dbfdbd5a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="face cream" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="633dece5e4b0e376dbfdbd5a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Sulwhasoo-Essential-Comfort-Firming-Cream/dp/B09VNZMZQ5?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=633dece5e4b0e376dbfdbd5a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">face cream</a> and Living Proof <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Living-proof-Perfect-Hair-Shampoo/dp/B0858KYNY2?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=633dece5e4b0e376dbfdbd5a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="dry shampoo" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="633dece5e4b0e376dbfdbd5a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Living-proof-Perfect-Hair-Shampoo/dp/B0858KYNY2?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=633dece5e4b0e376dbfdbd5a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">dry shampoo</a>.
FYI — deals move quickly during the Prime Early Access sale. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back now through October 12 to see our latest updates as the deals change.

One of the better things to come out of the influx of beauty brands in recent years has been the democratization of skin care. It’s easier than ever to get powerful active ingredients that actually make a difference on the skin at a price point that won’t break the bank. And as much as I love a budget beauty buy, I’ve also long believed that some products are expensive for good reason — the combination to high-quality ingredients, cutting-edge formulas, beautiful packaging and innovative technology truly do make some products more effective than others. And all of this often adds up to a hefty price tag.

As a lifelong beauty and skin care devotee, cultivating a collection of high-end luxury beauty items has come at quite the financial cost. But the beauty goddesses are looking down on us, because for two days only, Amazon Prime members will have early access to major sales across all categories. We’re talking home decor, fitness gear, fashion, cleaning supplies, tech, holiday gift ideas and so much more. But for now, let’s focus on luxury beauty brands and their delectable products.

Below, I’ve rounded up can’t-miss goodies from luxury beauty brands like Elemis, Caudalie, Living Proof, Stila, Murad and so much more. It’s the perfect opportunity to pick up some skin, hair and beauty products that might otherwise be a bit too expensive to splurge on. Treat yourself while the deals are hot.

1
Amazon
St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Mousse (30% off)
St. Tropez's lightweight, non-sticky and streak-free bronzing mousse is infused with hydrating jojoba and other skin care actives to prolong your tan for up to 10 days with even fade. It has a 100% natural and vegan formula that adapts to your skin tone to create a natural-looking and golden tan that's never orange. It's wildly popular and even has a celebrity following. Get it now for 30% off through October 12.
$29.40 at Amazon (originally $42)
2
Amazon
Sunday Riley Jewel Box kit (35% off)
Jewel box indeed! This set from Sunday Riley includes three of their skin care bestsellers: Good Genes, C.E.O. serum and Luna Oil. Good Genes is a lactic acid serum that exfoliates and brightens skin, Luna Oil contains retinols that help to reduce signs of aging and encourage skin cell turnover and C.E.O. is a vitamin C serum that can help revitalize skin. These travel-sized goodies are perfect for anyone trying them out for the first time. Just don't blame me once the compliments start rolling in and you're hooked. On sale now for 35% through October 12.
$23.40 at Amazon (originally $36)
3
Amazon
NuDerma Professional Skin Therapy Wand (20% off)
Get 20% off NuDerma's high-frequency skin therapy tool. It includes six neon and argon wands that work to help improve visible signs of health in your skin. Reviewers have noted that not only does it help to firm up skin, but it can help to heal scars and acne and prevent breakouts as well. Get it for 20% off from now through October 12.
$79.96 at Amazon (originally $99.95)
4
Amazon
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day dry shampoo
Living Proof's dry shampoo is a must for anyone looking to extend the life of a blowout or get an extra day or two between washes. It's lightweight yet extremely effective, smells delightful and doesn't leave a powdery residue. Pick one up for yourself to find out why beauty aficionados are devoted to this brand. Only on October 11.
On sale at Amazon (originally $41)
5
Amazon
Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance conditioner
Soothe, strengthen and heal damaged hair with Olaplex's cult fave conditioner. It's great for everything from breakage to dryness, color or heat damage and more. It's a great investment for anyone looking to repair and smooth their hair.
On sale at Amazon (originally $30)
6
Amazon
Lavanilla The Healthy Deodorant (10% off)
Treat yourself to Lavanilla's luxurious and good-for-you natural deodorant. The vegan aluminum-free formula is gentle on sensitive skin, and helps to minimize and reduce sweat molecules and reduce odor. Get it for 10% off now through October 12.
$12.59 at Amazon (originally $13.99)
7
Amazon
Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Dark Spot Serum
Snag Caudalie's bestselling serum while prices are blissfully reduced. It's a lightweight, silky smooth serum that uses the power of vine sap viniferine and olive squalane to help brighten skin tone and promote healthy, radiant skin while helping to reduce the look of dark spots and scars.
On sale at Amazon (originally $79)
8
Amazon
T3 Micro Cura digital ionic hair dryer (30% off)
It's time to ditch that ancient hair dryer and invest in a new one that will give you deliciously soft and shiny locks. The T3 Micro Cura digital dryer gives you volume without causing frizz, leaving hair healthy. Get it for 30% off through October 12.
$ 171.50 at Amazon (originally $245)
9
Amazon
PMD Clean Pro smart facial cleansing device (36% off)
The PMD Clean Pro RQ device is a must for skin care lovers looking to get a deep clean and provide a smooth palette for serums and creams. It can help target blackheads and congestion while helping to firm up skin. On sale for 36% through October 12.
$107.40 at Amazon (originally $179)
10
Amazon
Alterna Caviar bond repair leave-in cream (30% off)
You've heard about using anti-aging ingredients for your skin, but what about hair? Alterna's Caviar leave-in cream is specifically formulated with restorative proteins to help reduce breakage and split ends while sealing the hair cuticle to protect and prevent further damage. Save 30% through October 12.
$25.90 at Amazon (originally $37)
11
Amazon
L'Occitane Ultra Rich body cream (30% off)
Soothe your skin with L'Occitane's classic ultra-rich body cream. It's ideal for the dry winter months and smells like gentle notes of jasmine and ylang-ylang. It's safe for people of all ages and those who have sensitive or irritated skin. Get it for 30% off through October 12.
$34.30 at Amazon (originally $49)
12
Amazon
Obagi Elastiderm firming eye cream (30% off)
Eye creams are an essential part of a skin care routine, and Obagi's helps to tighten loose skin while delivering a much-needed boost of hydration thanks to a bi-mineral complex and malonic acid. Get it for 30% off through October 12.
$80.85 at Amazon (originally $115.50)
13
Amazon
Sulwhasoo Essential Comfort firming cream (30% off)
This absolutely decadent and luxurious whipped firming cream from Sulwhasoo is ideal for anyone who wants to drench their skin in glorious, cloudlike moisture. It works to improve the look of elasticity to leave your skin looking and feeling soft, bouncy and smooth. Get it for 30% off through October 12.
$84 at Amazon (originally $120)
14
Amazon
DevaCurl No-Poo Decadence zero lather cleanser (21% off)
Curly kids, unite! This no-poo cleanser from DevaCurl is a must for anyone with beautiful curly and coiled hair. It's especially effective for dry medium-to-coarse curls thanks to a rich cleansing cream that conditions as it cleans hair while preserving moisture, leaving hair soft and bouncy. Get it for 21% off through October 12.
$20.30 at Amazon (originally $26)
15
Amazon
Butter London Sheer Wisdom nail tinted moisturizer (30% off)
Do anyone else's nails and toenails take a beating during the summer months? The constant mani-pedis during warm weather and wedding season leave them looking and feeling a bit ragged. Butter London's nail moisturizers hydrate, strengthen and heal ravaged nails while adding a hint of natural color. It's the perfect way to keep your claws looking good and feeling healthy. Get it for 30% off through October 12.
$12.60 at Amazon (originally $18)
16
Amazon
Murad Rapid dark spot correcting serum
This is about as powerful as it gets without a prescription. Murad's serum is made with resorcinol and tranexamic acid as well as glycolic acid that removes dead skin cells to reveal a brighter, smoother complexion. Say goodbye to dark spots, sun damage and more.
On sale at Amazon (originally $78)
17
Amazon
StriVectin Tighten & Lift Crepe Control body cream (30% off)
StriVectin is for anyone who wants to see skin-firming results. This body cream has legions of devoted fans thanks to its ability to tighten and brighten crepey, thin skin. Get it for 30% off from now through October 12.
$41.30 at Amazon (originally $59)
18
Amazon
Elemis limited edition supersized Pro-Collagen Marine cream (30% off)
This vitamin E-rich cream from Elemis is a beautifully hydrating and nourishing anti-aging cream that can help to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It's perfect for the impending dry weather season. Get a generous 3.3-ounce jar for 30% off through October 12.
$157.50 at Amazon (originally $225)
19
Amazon
Nioxin System Kit 2 (34% off)
Whether you're dealing with thinning hair due to stress, genetics, age or otherwise, it can be hard to deal with and improve. Nioxin's system is a great option for those looking to try new solutions. It's highly rated and popular, and a hairstylist recommended it to me when I had stress-induced hair loss and I was shocked by how effective it was. It made a huge difference over the course of just a few months. It's definitely an investment, but it's worth it. This kit includes a shampoo, conditioner and scalp treatment. Get it for 34% off through October 12.
$36 at Amazon (originally $55)
20
Amazon
Perricone MD Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione rejuvenating moisturizer (23% off)
Treat your skin to a thirst-quenching cream from Perricone MD. Made to nourish dry skin, this luxurious cream is velvety-rich and has a hint of rose scent. Say goodbye to rough, tight skin with the help of this beauty. Get it for 23% off from now through October 12.
$75.31 at Amazon (originally $98)
21
Amazon
Malin + Goetz Vitamin E face moisturizer (30% off)
Malin + Goetz's cruelty-free and vegan nourishing moisturizer is a versatile wonder. It's deeply hydrating and helps to balance irritated, dry and sensitive skin. It's a great primer for makeup and can be used as an aftershave as well. Get it for 30% off from now through October 12.
$35 at Amazon (originally $50)
22
Amazon
R+Co BLEU Optical Illusion smoothing oil (30% off)
Looking for a hair oil that won't leave hair greasy or weighed down? Check out R+Co's smoothing oil. It gives hair a beautiful glossy sheen that looks effortlessly sleek and chic. Not only does it help to smooth frizz, but it also nourishes dry hair and keeps it soft and healthy. Get it for 30% off from now through October 12.
$46.20 at Amazon (originally $66)
23
Amazon
Eau Thermale Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective cream (30% off)
Heal your skin's natural moisture barrier and keep it protected from external irritants with this calming cream from Avène. It's a French pharmacy staple that can be used on everything from dry skin to rashes, and won't damage sensitive skin. Get it for 30% off from now through October 12.
$29.40 at Amazon (originally $42)
24
Amazon
Stila Stay All Day Waterproof liquid eye liner (30% off)
With eight different colors and three different styles (dual-ended, micro tip or original) to choose from, Stila's waterproof liquid eyeliner is a must for anyone who loves a flick of liner. Add a pop of color or a sultry cat eye that won't budge. Get it for 30% off from now through October 12.
$16.10 at Amazon (originally $23)
25
Amazon
GHD soft curl iron (20% off)
Enjoy shiny, soft waves thanks to GHD's popular soft curling iron. It can monitor temperature across the entire barrel and adapt to your hair's individual needs so you don't have to worry about burning your delicate locks. Get it for 20% off from now through October 12.
$159.20 at Amazon (originally $199)
26
Amazon
Oribe dry texturixing spray (40% off)
If you're constantly battling limp, flat hair, then check out Oribe's popular dry texturizing spray. It helps to add quite a bit of volume and a sexy tousled texture to even the most lifeless of locks. Get it for 40% off from now through October 12.
$45 at Amazon (originally $75)
27
Amazon
Laneige lip sleeping mask
Treat your lips to a good night's sleep and wake up with dewy, plump lips thanks to Laneige's iconic lip sleeping mask. They deeply nourish and hydrate the skin overnight so you can enjoy healthy, soft lips all day long. It's perfect for the dry weather ahead.
On sale at Amazon (originally $24)
28
Amazon
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Styling Crimper (17% off)
Get crimpy with Babyliss Pro's hair crimping tool. It comes with two different attachments, one for tight crimps and another for looser waves — perfect for the '80s-themed Halloween costume or for everyday mermaid vibes. Get it for 17% off from now through October 12.
$71.99 at Amazon (originally $87)
