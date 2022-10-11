Shopping
AmazonShoessalesprime early access 2022

The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Deals On Shoes

Snag comfy walking shoes from Reebok and New Balance or Peloton cycling shoes in Amazon's second Prime Day event of the year.

The <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09XBWYRG6?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6336fccbe4b0b7f89f408215%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="men&#x27;s Under Armour Charged Pursuit 3 running shoe" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6336fccbe4b0b7f89f408215" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09XBWYRG6?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6336fccbe4b0b7f89f408215%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">men's Under Armour Charged Pursuit 3 running shoe</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07TKB3VP3?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6336fccbe4b0b7f89f408215%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="women&#x27;s IDIFU Ada boot" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6336fccbe4b0b7f89f408215" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07TKB3VP3?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6336fccbe4b0b7f89f408215%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">women's IDIFU Ada boot</a>
FYI — deals move quickly during the Prime Early Access sale. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back now through October 12 to see our latest updates as the deals change.

If there’s one thing I’m going to do, it’s buy shoes even when I don’t necessarily need them. As a shopping writer, footwear is one of my favorite topics to write about, as evidenced by my previous coverage of waterproof shoes, expert-recommended sneakers and the best walking shoes I’ve ever worn. And if you’re like me and enjoy a good footwear deal, you’re going to want to run over to Amazon right now and take part in the Prime Early Access event which is happening Tuesday and Wednesday.

This is your chance to get ready for the cold by grabbing a new pair of boots or to stock up on hiking shoes for you next camping trip. Or if your summer sneakers have seen better days, there’s plenty of fresh kicks available at a discounted price to replace them with. Below, I rounded up the must-have shoes I’m excited to see on sale during the Prime Early Access event. Keep an eye on this list as more are deals are added.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Women's Keen Targhee 3 mid height hiking boot
For a waterproof footwear option for your next hiking adventure, this all-terrain boot will get the job done. It has a high quality rubber outsole with traction to withstand rocky and muddy surfaces and a footbed with arch support that hugs your foot. It comes in sizes 5-11.
$114.06+ at Amazon (originally $175)
2
Amazon
Lamincoa walking shoes
In the past, I've deemed this lightweight shoe the best walking shoe I've ever worn and i'm excited to see them on sale right now. They're made with breathable mesh knit all over and have an easy slip-on fit. The sole is made of sturdy, non-slip material, and the insole is made of memory foam that holds up and doesn’t make my feet feel like I’m walking directly on concrete. Women's sizes range from 5.5-10 and men's range from 7-12/
Women's: $30.39+ at Amazon (originally $69.99)Men's: $31.99+ at Amazon (originally $40.99)
3
Amazon
Women's Parlovable faux fur slippers
This faux fur slippers is the epitome of comfort and style. It features a cross band design, memory foam footbed and rubber outsole. It's available in sizes 5-10.
$16.99 at Amazon (originally $29.99)
4
Amazon
Men's Dearfoams memory foam moccasins
Whether you need an actually useful gift for the footwear lover in your life or it's finally time to replace your worn out slippers, this supportive, breathable moccasin is the perfect option. It has a memory foam insole and a durable rubber outsole to be worn both indoor and outdoor. They come in sizes S-XXL.
$17.16+ at Amazon (originally $40)
5
Amazon
Men's Merrell Core Hydro Moc water shoe
If you have a water-focused trip in your future (hopefully somewhere that's warm right now), these water shoes will keep your feet happy, thanks to the built-in arch support and strap for a secure fit. It comes in sizes 5-15.
$44.63+ at Amazon (originally $55)
6
Amazon
Welltree cloud slides
If you like to pamper your feet, these cloud slides are exactly what you need. Like the name suggests, they're so comfortable that they make you feel like you're walking on clouds. Wear them around the house or use them as your "check the mail" shoes. Women's sizes range from 4.5-14 and men's sizes range from 3-12.5.
$13.93+ at Amazon (originally $19.99)
7
Amazon
Women's Reebok classic Harman sneaker
With a supportive midsole, low-cut design and and a sturdy outsole, this sneaker is built to last. Color options include white, black, black and tan, and white and tan. It's available in sizes 5-11.
$44.96 at Amazon (originally $65)
8
Amazon
Men's Under Armour Charged Pursuit 3 running shoe
Looking to upgrade your daily jogs? This running shoe is designed to comfortably support your foot as you move, thanks to the foam padding around the ankle and under the tongue. It also has a cushioned midsole and durable outsole for proper traction. It comes in sizes 7-15 with wide and extra-wide options available. Color choices include blue, black, red, white and navy blue.
$48.96+ at Amazon (originally $70)
9
Amazon
Women's Reebok Energen plus running shoe
With a durable rubber outsole and supportive midsole, this breathable running shoe is designed to enhance everything from jogs to marathon training. It comes in sizes 5-11 and is available in multiple color options, including black/pink, gray, white and pink/gray.
$39.99+ at Amazon (originally $70)
10
Amazon
IDIFU low block heel boot
Fall is officially here and the best way to ring in the season is a new pair of boots. This stylish ankle boot features a square toe, a 3-inch block heel and a side zipper. It comes in light brown faux leather, leopard print, white, black suede, black faux leather and dark brown faux leather. Sizes range from 5-12.
$42.69+ at Amazon (originally $70.99)
11
Amazon
IDIFU closed toe heel
For days when you want to kick your footwear game up a notch for a special event but don't want to show your toes, this shoe will come in handy. It has a 4-inch chunky heel and a wide ankle strap to eliminate the dreaded feeling of a skinny one digging in your skin. It comes in sizes 5-11 and in multiple colors, including black, gray, blue and tan.
$35.69+ at Amazon (originally $60.99)
12
Amazon
Unisex Crocs Bayaband slides
If you have a warm-weather vacation approaching, be sure to pack these lightweight slides in your suitcase. They're water-friendly and have a roomy, cushioned fit for all-day comfort. They come in multiple colorways, like black/white, navy blue/red and lime green/gray. The slides are available in women's sizes 6-15 and men's sizes 4-13.
$20.99+ at Amazon (originally $29.99)
13
Amazon
Women's Columbia Facet 15 hiking shoe
This lightweight hiking shoe resists the absorption of liquids so you can avoid stains while you explore, plus heel-stabilizing capability so you stay sturdy while taking strides. It comes in sizes 5-12 and in a variety of colors, including black, gray/light blue, pink/blue and purple.
$41.24+ at Amazon (originally $110)
14
Amazon
Peloton cycling shoes
In case you missed the news, Peloton products are on Amazon now, including these comfy cycling shoes you can wear while riding your Peloton bike. They include cleats on the bottom that click on to the bike, but can also work with other stationary bikes that require delta-compatible cleats. They come in women's sizes 5-12 and men's sizes 7-13.5.
$93.75+ at Amazon (originally $125)
