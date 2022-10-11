Shopping
The Only 23 Things You Need To Know About From Amazon's 'Top 100' List

Skip straight to the good stuff during Amazon's Prime Early Access sales event.

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09V54W69S?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=63372b41e4b0b7f89f40d1b4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="VTech KidiZoom camera" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63372b41e4b0b7f89f40d1b4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09V54W69S?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=63372b41e4b0b7f89f40d1b4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">VTech KidiZoom camera</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bissell-Multi-Purpose-Portable-Upholstery-1400B/dp/B0016HF5GK?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=63372b41e4b0b7f89f40d1b4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Bissell Little Green multi-purpose carpet cleaner" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63372b41e4b0b7f89f40d1b4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Bissell-Multi-Purpose-Portable-Upholstery-1400B/dp/B0016HF5GK?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=63372b41e4b0b7f89f40d1b4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Bissell Little Green multi-purpose carpet cleaner</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B5MKVNDG?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=63372b41e4b0b7f89f40d1b4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Philips Norelco shaver" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63372b41e4b0b7f89f40d1b4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B5MKVNDG?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=63372b41e4b0b7f89f40d1b4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Philips Norelco shaver</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Vitamix-Professional-Professional-Grade-Low-Profile-Container/dp/B00LFVV8CM?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=63372b41e4b0b7f89f40d1b4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Vitamix Professional Series 750 blender" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63372b41e4b0b7f89f40d1b4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Vitamix-Professional-Professional-Grade-Low-Profile-Container/dp/B00LFVV8CM?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=63372b41e4b0b7f89f40d1b4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Vitamix Professional Series 750 blender</a>.
Amazon
FYI — deals move quickly during the Prime Early Access sale. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back now through October 12 to see our latest updates as the deals change.

Parsing through pages of discounted items during major sales events can be completely overwhelming, especially when you aren’t sure what’s worth your hard-earned money. After July’s Amazon Prime Day extravaganza, the retailer is blessing shopping lovers again with what they’re calling the Prime Early Access sale. Think of it as the first major pre-holiday sales event of the year, making it the perfect time to get a head start on holiday shopping.

Everything from home basics such as cleaning and organizational items to fashion, fitness gear, tech and much more are seriously marked down right now. Below, we’ve rounded up what we consider to be the best of the best from Amazon’s “Top 100” list, which features Amazon’s most popular sellers across all categories. Keep reading to save yourself some time and skip straight to the good stuff, from jammies to earbuds, hair appliances, gaming equipment and beyond.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A pair of Christopher Knight Home Dax barstools (54% off)
Perk your kitchen up with these gorgeous barstools from Christopher Knight Home. Upholstered with smooth, clean leather, these stools have a classic, elegant silhouette that will seamlessly blend with most aesthetics. Get a set of two for 54% off through October 12.
$103.94 at Amazon (originally $228.99)
2
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 (24% off)
If you're looking for a way to tame your locks without dropping major cash on hair appliances, then this Revlon volumizer is here to save the day. This cult-fave, wildly popular drying brush, which is a little smaller than the original to get even closer to your roots, will give you the blowout of your dreams. Get it for 24% off from now through October 12.
$45 on Amazon (originally $59.99)
3
Amazon
Beats Fit Pro x Kim K earbuds (20% off)
These wireless and noise-canceling earbuds from Beats are part of their collaboration with Kim Kardashian and are Bluetooth compatible with Apple and Android products. Available in three different nude colors, these sleek, high-quality earbuds deliver consistent sharp sound with the ability to block outside noise if you use the noise-canceling feature. Get them for 20% off through October 12.
$159.95 at Amazon (originally $199.95)
4
Amazon
GE Profile Opal countertop nugget ice maker (27% off)
Ice lovers, rejoice! The popular GE Profile Opal countertop ice maker is back on sale for 27% off through October 12. This portable ice machine has Bluetooth connectivity and can make up to 24 pounds of pebble ice a day. Perfect for parties or for those who enjoy iced coffee year round.
$419 at Amazon (originally $579)
5
Amazon
VTech KidiZoom Creator Cam (58% off)
If you've got a budding photographer on your hands, this HD video camera will make their day, whether it's a holiday or birthday gift. It has a built-in microphone and special effects including time-lapse videos, animated backgrounds and green screen capabilities. It includes a tabletop tripod, selfie stick and a wrist strap. Get it for 58% off from now through October 12.
$29.11 at Amazon (originally $69.99)
6
Amazon
Bissell Little Green multi-purpose carpet cleaner (11% off)
It doesn't get much better than this popular carpet cleaner from Bissell. It's incredibly versatile and can erase spots and stains from carpets, upholstery, cars and more. It's especially beloved by pet owners the world over, and on sale for 11% off through October 12.
$109.59 at Amazon (originally $123.59)
7
Amazon
Google Next Thermostat (23% off)
There's nothing better than being able to set your thermostat while you're not at home. This programmable, energy-efficient thermostat is easy to install and use, and worth every penny. Get it for 23% off from now through October 12.
$99.99 at Amazon (originally $129.99)
8
Amazon
Samsung The Frame smart TV set
If you find a television to be an eyesore, then Samsung's The Frame TV is going to change your life. It has everything you want from a smart television, with the ability to stream all your favorite shows and easily connect to wifi, speakers, Bluetooth and more, but it looks like a piece of art. It has an extremely thin silhouette and a large library of art images to use as your screen saver. Your guests will never know the difference! Save on this must-have TV during Prime's Early Access sale.
On sale at Amazon
9
Amazon
SodaStream sparkling water maker (30% off)
There's nothing better than having sparkling water on tap, and SodaStream's iconic fizzy water maker is as good as it gets. This energy-efficient system includes a sparkling water maker, two Co2 cylinders, three carbonating bottles and two Bubly drops flavors. It is compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles. Save 30% through October 12.
$62.99 at Amazon (originally $89.99)
10
Amazon
Pets Know Best HuggiePup cuddly behavioral aid toy (30% off)
If you're trying to sleep or crate-train a new puppy, then this sweet HuggiePup will help soothe even the most anxious little critter. It has a lifelike heartbeat to remind them of their mother, and can be heated in the microwave to provide extra comfort. Save 30% through October 12.
$20.99 at Amazon (originally $29.99)
11
Amazon
Kenmore bagless vacuum cleaner (30% off)
This lightweight and easy-to-handle vacuum from Kenmore is a bagless wonder. It's versatile enough to use on all kinds of floors and carpets, with a HEPA filter that works hard to trap dirt, dust, hair, allergens and pollutants. Save 30% through October 12.
$105 at Amazon (originally $149.99)
12
Amazon
Mustela Hydra Bebe body lotion (40% off)
Treat your baby's sensitive skin with this non-greasy gentle lotion from Mustela. It's made with avocado, jojoba and sunflower oils to keep skin soft and protected from irritants. Get it for 40% off now through October 12. It's so luxurious you'll want to use it on yourself, too.
$10.20 at Amazon (originally $17)
13
Amazon
Finishing Touch Flawless mini beauty fridge (29% off)
Keep your makeup, creams, jade rollers and more nice and cool in this countertop mini beauty fridge from Finishing Touch. You can even use it to store medicines, face masks and drinks. It has two shelves to optimize storage space and is pretty enough to have on display thanks to it's sleek, chic appearance. Save 29% through October 12.
$42.39 at Amazon (originally $59.99)
14
Amazon
Reebok men's classic leather sneaker
Available in myriad colorways with classic retro details, these sneakers are the perfect easy kicks. They feature Reebok's classic rubber sole, shoelaces and the iconic logo. Get them on sale while you can for a fresh new look that is as timeless as ever.
On sale at Amazon
15
Amazon
Laneige Water Bank Blue hyaluronic cream moisturizer (30% off)
Drench your skin in lush, luxurious moisture with this ultra-hydrating cream from Laneige. It strengthens the skin's moisture barrier and keeps it smooth, soft and hydrated all day and night long. Get it for 30% off from now through October 12.
$28 at Amazon (originally $40)
16
Amazon
Bagsmart toiletry travel bag with hanging hook
Keep all your toiletries in one safe spot with this handy travel bag. It has a convenient hanging hook so you can store it in your closet or on a towel rack in the bathroom and clear compartment bags so you can easily access all your items. It's available in six lovely different colors to suit every aesthetic. Get one while it's on sale now!
On sale at Amazon
17
Amazon
Colgate Hum by Colgate smart toothbrush kit (53% off)
This popular electric toothbrush by Colgate is perfect for anyone who wants to try out an electric toothbrush but isn't sure where to start. It's easy to use and knows how to target the spots that need the most TLC. You can choose from three different levels normal, sensitive, or deep clean depending on what your teeth need and feels best. It has a timer, rechargeable battery and ergonomic handle. Get it for 53% off through October 12.
$ 34.94 at Amazon (originally $74.99)
18
Amazon
Vitamix Series blender (36% off)
It doesn't get much better than a Vitamix, and this high-powered blender makes it easier than ever to make smoothies, soups, purées and more. It's durable, consistent and looks good on your countertop without taking up too much space. Get it for 36% off through October 12.
$349.95 at Amazon (originally $549.99)
19
Amazon
DJI Mini 2 drone quadcopter (20% 0ff)
This ultra-lightweight and foldable drone is compact, convenient and easy to use. It has a powerful lens and zoom, so you can check out all manner of vistas in a variety of terrain from a safe distance. You can even use the DJI Fly app to create videos with soundtracks and a variety of filters. On sale for 20% off through October 12
$47 at Amazon (originally $599)
20
Amazon
Philips Norelco Shaver 3800 (20% off)
Replace your rusty old shaver with this durable and wildly popular shaver from Philips Norelco. It's rechargeable, has wet and dry functionality and comes with a pop-up trimmer, charging stand and storage pouch. On sale for 20% off from today through October 12.
$63.96 at Amazon (originally $79.99)
21
Amazon
Levoit air purifier (30% off)
Save on this great home investment item and snag Levoit's popular air purifier for 30% off through October 12. It's designed to cycle out and clean the air in a large room, so you can rest easy knowing that irritants like pet dander, smoke and pollution are being cleared out.
$349.99 at Amazon (originally $499.99)
22
Amazon
Casper Sleep foam pillow (30% off)
Get the sweetest dreams possible with this soft, silky pillow from Casper Sleep. It's supportive and designed for all sleep positions, so you can catch up on rest without waking up with a sore neck. Get it for 30% off from now through October 12.
$62.30 at Amazon (originally $89)
23
Amazon
Razer Barracuda X wireless gaming and mobile headset (40% off)
This versatile gaming headset is compatible with Bluetooth and multiple platforms, including popular games. It has crystal clear sound, is easy to recharge and up to 20 hours of battery life. On sale for 40% off from now through October 12. It comes in three different colors and is highly rated, with 4.4 out of 5 stars.
$59.99 at Amazon (originally $99.99)
