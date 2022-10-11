The Only 23 Things You Need To Know About From Amazon's 'Top 100' List

FYI — deals move quickly during the Prime Early Access sale. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back now through October 12 to see our latest updates as the deals change.

Parsing through pages of discounted items during major sales events can be completely overwhelming, especially when you aren’t sure what’s worth your hard-earned money. After July’s Amazon Prime Day extravaganza, the retailer is blessing shopping lovers again with what they’re calling the Prime Early Access sale. Think of it as the first major pre-holiday sales event of the year, making it the perfect time to get a head start on holiday shopping.

Everything from home basics such as cleaning and organizational items to fashion, fitness gear, tech and much more are seriously marked down right now. Below, we’ve rounded up what we consider to be the best of the best from Amazon’s “Top 100” list, which features Amazon’s most popular sellers across all categories. Keep reading to save yourself some time and skip straight to the good stuff, from jammies to earbuds, hair appliances, gaming equipment and beyond.