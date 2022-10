FYI — deals move quickly during the Prime Early Access sale. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back now through October 12 to see our latest updates as the deals change.

In the world of household appliances, we know the cost of this must-have machine can often run high. Luckily, Amazon surprised shoppers this year with a second Prime Day event intended to help jump-start the holiday shopping season with a plethora of savings, and this “Early Access” event is the perfect opportunity to snag one (or several) new vacuums on sale. You can find everything from traditional upright vacuums to handheld dust-busters and cordless stick designs that vacuum and mop.

For Oct. 11 and 12 only, get over half off on some of the most popular vacuum brands and up-to-date models, like the ever-popular and pre-programmable Shark IQ robot vacuum that cleans floors without you ever having to think about it. Or the insanely popular carpet and upholstery cleaner by Bissell that is an absolute godsend for pet owners. You might also be interested in the adaptive wonders of Roborock’s wet and dry vac, which can vanquish a number of messes while leaving your floors dry and clean.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.