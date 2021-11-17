Shopping

Amazon's Early Black Friday Fashion Deals Are Here

Select clothing and accessories on Amazon are currently up to 65% off, from an anti-theft backpack to cozy cardigans and leather boots.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/LongBay-Womens-Slippers-Sandals-X-Large/dp/B0921M2WPF?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=6193bbd4e4b005197af7050e,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" Faux fur slides" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6193bbd4e4b005197af7050e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/LongBay-Womens-Slippers-Sandals-X-Large/dp/B0921M2WPF?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=6193bbd4e4b005197af7050e,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link"> Faux fur slides</a>
Amazon/HuffPost
Faux fur slides

Amazon is ahead of the game when it comes to releasing early Black Friday deals. In addition to sales on kitchen appliances, toys and beauty products, right now you can also score savings on clothing and accessories. Whether you’re browsing for yourself or need some gifting ideas for someone who’s super hard to shop for, shopping early is never a bad idea, especially with the current supply chain issues affecting shipping times.

From puffer coats for winter to Steve Madden ankle boots to cozy slippers you’ll want to wear all season, our list includes some of the top finds in Amazon’s early Black Friday fashion deals.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
A long-sleeve knitted open cardigan
Amazon
You can never have too many cardigans for layering. This comes in an array of colors, including black, blue, brown, gray and leopard print. Sizes range from small to XXL.

Get it starting at $27.19 (originally $49.99).
2
A pair of skirted cycling leggings
Amazon
Make your bike rides more comfortable with these cycling leggings. They're built with a thick gel padding that's hidden by the attached skirt to prevent hip pain. Sizes range from small to 3XL.

Get it starting at $15.61 (originally $32.37).
3
A padded workout bra
Amazon
This padded bra comes with removable pads so you can adjust the fit to how you're most comfortable. Choose from 24 colors, including blue, yellow, black, white and olive green. Sizes range from small to XXL.

Get it starting at $13.99 (originally $25.99).
4
A pair of fuzzy faux fur slides
Amazon
Cozy up with these fuzzy slides that come in pink, gray, black and beige. The interior is made with supportive memory foam for comfort and the soles are non-slip rubber. Sizes range from 5 to 12.

Get them starting at $14.10 (originally $21.95).
5
A pair of non-slip cotton-lined socks
Amazon
Whether you're cosplaying as Santa or just want a pair of cozy socks to keep your feet warm this season, these thick cotton-lined socks will fit the bill. Made with elastic knitted fabric, they're gentle on your skin while keeping you from slipping and sliding due to the non-skid gripper pads on the bottom. Other colors include gray and black.

Get them for $14.90 (originally $21.90).
6
The Osprey Ultralight Stuff Pack
Amazon
If you're traveling soon or spending some time outdoors, take along this lightweight water-resistant backpack to store your essentials. It has an exterior bottle holder and even packs down into its own carrying case when not in use. Color options include shadow gray, electric lime, poppy orange and tropic teal.

Get it for $26.21 (originally $34.95).
7
A pair of Steve Madden ankle boots
Amazon
Ankle boots go great with a pair of cropped jeans, and this pair from Steve Madden comes in four colors: black suede, black leather, cognac suede and taupe. Sizes range from 5.5 to 11.

Get them starting at $56.37 (originally $99.95).
8
A waterproof anti-theft backpack
Amazon
Looking for a bag that's stylish, secure and holds a ton of stuff? This nylon backpack has one main zipper compartment, one interior zipper pocket, two interior pockets, two side pockets and two front zipper pockets. The product description also says this bag will hold a 9.7-inch iPad Pro or a laptop that's less than 10 inches. It has a back zipper closure to prevent theft.

Get it for $16.78 (originally $29.99).
9
An oversized sweater vest
Amazon
Sweater vests are just made for layering over a collared, long-sleeve shirt. This one comes in several different colors including green, pink, black, gray, blue and beige. Sizes range from small to XXL.

Get it starting at $16.14 (originally $29.98).
10
A faux fur quilted parka
Amazon
Make some room in your closet for this warm jacket. It comes in 21 colors, including black, green, red, brown and pink. Sizes range from small to XXL.

Get it for $37.99 (originally $48.99).
11
A pair of waterproof duck boots
Amazon
Prepare for future snow days with these duck boots. They're waterproof, fleece-lined and come in brown and black.

Get them starting at $39.89 (originally $74.99).
12
A pair of snow boots for toddlers and kids
Amazon
Your small kids can still enjoy snow days with these waterproof snow boots. They're built with a non-slip rubber sole and a bungee cord at the top to keep cold air out. There are a variety of printed designs such as space themes, dinosaurs, unicorns, and solid colors like black and gray.

Get them starting at $16.99 (originally $41.99).
13
A Truth & Fable maxi dress
Amazon
Want to stand out at a holiday party this year or just want a statement dress to add to your closet? This floor-length floral red dress makes a great pick. Sizes range from 00 to 16.

Get it for $40.70 (originally $76.40).
14
A pair of dainty hoop earrings
Amazon
If super tiny hoop earrings are your thing and you don't like the weight of larger hoops, this pair is up to 65% off and comes in white, carmine, pink, gold, purple and silver.

Get them for $6.98 (originally $19.99).
15
A shoulder-pillow collar puffer coat
Amazon
Puffer coats are a popular winter trend, and this spin on the style incorporates a shoulder-pillow collar for extra wind protection. Sizes range from XS to XL.

Get it starting at $29.57 (originally $79).
16
A pair of sweatpants with long inseams
Amazon
Finding sweatpants or joggers that are long enough can be difficult when you're part of the tall community (I know from experience), but many reviews for this pair echo how inclusive the inseam sizing is — including someone who's 6'8"! The inseams range from 30L to 38L, so if you or someone you know typically has trouble finding pants that fit long enough, give these a try.

Get them starting at $28.33 (originally $74.99).
Wool Coats For Women
shoppingAmazonBlack FridayClothingsales