What Our Shopping Editors Are Buying From Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale

No need to wait for Black Friday to score amazing Amazon deals. Here's what our seasoned shopping pros are buying for themselves.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

Second generation<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-AirPods-Charging-Latest-Model/dp/B07PXGQC1Q?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63758b4ae4b08013a8b2c3af%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" Apple AirPods" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63758b4ae4b08013a8b2c3af" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-AirPods-Charging-Latest-Model/dp/B07PXGQC1Q?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63758b4ae4b08013a8b2c3af%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> Apple AirPods</a>, the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Neretva-Stainless-Nonstick-Breadmaker-Gluten-Free/dp/B0924GVJTS?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63758b4ae4b08013a8b2c3af%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Neretva bread maker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63758b4ae4b08013a8b2c3af" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Neretva-Stainless-Nonstick-Breadmaker-Gluten-Free/dp/B0924GVJTS?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63758b4ae4b08013a8b2c3af%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Neretva bread maker</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/SAMSUNG-50-Inch-Anti-Reflection-Included-QN50LS03BAFXZA/dp/B09TQ35SXC?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63758b4ae4b08013a8b2c3af%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Samsung Frame TV" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63758b4ae4b08013a8b2c3af" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/SAMSUNG-50-Inch-Anti-Reflection-Included-QN50LS03BAFXZA/dp/B09TQ35SXC?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63758b4ae4b08013a8b2c3af%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Samsung Frame TV</a> and<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bissell-Multi-Purpose-Portable-Upholstery-1400B/dp/B0016HF5GK?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63758b4ae4b08013a8b2c3af%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" Bissell&#x27;s Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaner " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63758b4ae4b08013a8b2c3af" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Bissell-Multi-Purpose-Portable-Upholstery-1400B/dp/B0016HF5GK?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63758b4ae4b08013a8b2c3af%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3"> Bissell's Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaner </a>are all on sale for Amazon's early Black Friday sale.
Black Friday isn’t officially here yet, but that doesn’t mean we haven’t been chomping at the bit to get a head start on savings. Our impatience brought us to the trusty virtual shelves of Amazon, where you can find a slew of early Black Friday deals on everything from home appliances to kitchen gadgets to tech and more.

For a limited time, save up to 60% on customer favorites and highly reviewed products just before the true craziness begins with Cyber Week, a time when sales finish fast and products sell out even faster.

And if you need help deciding what’s worth your money, keep reading to take a peek inside our own shopping carts and find out why we gave a Bluetooth karaoke microphone and vintage-looking bread maker our enthusiastic stamp of approval.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Bose SoundLink Revolve (Series II) portable Bluetooth speaker (18% off)
"Having a portable speaker around comes in handy for ourdoor spaces, picnics and even bathrooms so you can listen to tunes while showering. After a lifetime of janky, hand-me-down speakers, I am ready to invest in a proper speaker like this Bose Soundlink. It's water-resistant, provides 360 degrees of sound, and is easy to charge via USB. I can't wait to pair it with my Alexa for voice commands." — Lourdes Avila Uribe, shopping senior staff writer
$179 at Amazon (originally $219)
2
Amazon
Google Nest smart thermostat (31% off)
"A smart thermostat sounds like the height of luxury, and I always thought it was inaccessible for normies like me. But after visiting my parents a few months ago and experiencing the wonders of the the Nest thermostat, I'm convinced that it's worth every penny. It's 31% off right now, which makes a huge difference in the price point. Cozy town, here I come." — Uribe
$89.98 at Amazon (originally $129.99)
3
Amazon
Bissel Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaner (11% off)
"Sale after sale, I always tell myself that this will be the time that I finally purchase this absolute cleaning essential that has won the hearts of pet owners everywhere. If you’re not familiar with Bissell’s Little Green portable and multi-purpose carpet and upholstery cleaner, it has close to 36,000 five-star-ratings on Amazon and effectively removes tough stains through a combination of suction and spraying power. Plus, you don’t have to worry about manually cleaning the scrubbing stain tool as it has a self-cleaning function to save you time and effort. You really can’t put a price tag on pristine carpet and renewed couch cushions, especially when your pet is prone to messes." – Tessa Flores, shopping writer
$109.59 at Amazon (originally $123.59)
4
Amazon
Neretva bread maker (21% off)
"If there’s one thing about me, it's that I love a freshly baked loaf of bread. What I love even more is a retro-looking kitchen appliance that can trick me into thinking I’ve been transported into the aesthetically pleasing 1950s. One look at the Neretva bread maker, and I’m sold. This compact and programmable appliance crafts piping hot bread from start to finish, including kneading, proofing and warming, while a large viewing window allows you a front-row seat to the baking magic happening inside. Plus, the interior non-stick baking basket and measuring materials are all machine washable for easy clean-up. This might seem like a splurge, but I figure it will save me a good chunk of change at the grocery store after a while." – Flores
$118.99 at Amazon (originally $149.99)
5
Amazon
Keenray towel warmer (15% off)
"You know that feeling when you step out a steamy shower, there's a touch of chill in the air, and someone hands you a freshly laundered towel straight out of the dryer? Well that little moment of luxurious bliss can be replicated over and over again with this portable bucket-style towel warmer that keeps contents nice and toasty for up to one hour. Plus, there's also a rapid warming function and built-in auto shut-off so you don't have to worry about forgetting to turn it off. I'm sold." – Flores
$124.94 at Amazon (originally $146.99)
6
Amazon
Bose SoundLink micro Bluetooth speaker (17% off)
"I originally bought this waterproof speaker during the summer to take with me to the beach. But now that the warm days are very much over, I love using it while I shower or just as a normal portable speaker in my room. It's super small, so it's perfect for traveling." — Kristen Adaway, shopping writer
$99 at Amazon (originally $119)
7
Amazon
Renpho heated eye massager (60% off)
"I deal with chronically dry eyes and one of the home remedies that my eye doctor recommended to me was to incorporate warming compressions into my daily routine.The Renpho has close to 11,000 five-star Amazon ratings and claims to alleviate eye strain, reduce eye dryness and more using oscillating pressure, rhythmic percussion massaging and built-in heating pads. Admittedly, this isn't the first time I have heard about this, but I wasn't willing to spend over $100 on it. Now that it's 60% off, nothing's holding me back, baby! " – Flores
$52.48 at Amazon (originally $129.99)
8
Amazon
Breville mini smart toaster oven (29% off)
"Saying my kitchen is tiny is an understatement — and since I share it with two other people, I have to be strategic about which appliances deserve counter space. And this smart oven is indeed worthy. It boasts 8 neat cooking functions: toast, bagel, bake, broil, pizza, roast, cookies and reheat so you can essentially cook almost anything in it." — Adaway
$127.95 at Amazon (originally $179.95)
9
Amazon
Nuloom Moroccan lattice area rug (52% off)
"This Turkish-made beauty looks way more expensive than it is and I love knowing that, despite its beige color, it's easy to clean, which means it could work well for the high-traffic areas in your home. This one measures a little over five feet by nearly 8 feet, but there are other sizes available to fit your space, also at a discount." – Flores
$188 at Amazon (originally $91.15)
10
Amazon
KidKraft wooden kitchen (27% off)
"I didn't know that a play kitchen was a thing you HAD to get your kid until... well, I had kids. Suddenly, the texts were flying on my mom-friend group chat. 'Which play kitchen are you getting?' 'Do you recommend this one that so-and-so has?' 'Is it hard to put together?' I felt very unprepared, and I've had my eyes peeled for a good deal on a comprehensive one ever since. I just spotted the almost-30% discount on this one from trusted toy brand KidKraft. It's about as extensive as my own adult kitchen — it even comes with window boxes and a 'working' ice maker, which mine, um, doesn't have. The kitchen comes with Velcro-ized play veggies, and there's even a little chalkboard where kids can write the menu of the day or just make a huge mess with chalk — whatever they prefer! This particular one is also pretty highly reviewed. BRB while I consult my group chat, but I'm pretty sure they'll approve of this one.” — Emily Ruane, shopping managing editor
$138.49 at Amazon ($189.99)
11
Amazon
A Jackery Explorer 240 portable power station (27% off)
"I've written before about my love affair with my Jackery portable power station and cannot be happier to recommend the Explorer 240. It's a super packable, easy-carry, silent and rechargeable lithium battery power station that can run a TV for three hours or charge a smartphone 24 times. It charges in from a wall socket, car outlet or even Jackery's own solar panels to bring you hours of power for smaller devices like phones, iPads, cameras or TVs when camping or during power outages and storms. Reviewers have called it everything from 'one of the best camping lifestyle purchases I have made' to 'the Tesla of generators' (though it's not technically a generator; it's a portable power station). Use it for camping, tailgates, outdoor movie nights or just keep it on hand as a safety measure." — Griffin Wynne, shopping writer
$219.99 at Amazon (originally $299.99)
12
Amazon
USB wall charger with five outlets (35% off)
“I've been meaning to buy one of these handy surge protectors (for my scantily-outletted office) since seeing them featured in a BuzzFeed story, and this hefty Black Friday discount might be my sign to buy one for myself and a few for family stocking stuffers or white elephant gifts. This inventive design features five three-prong outlets, three USB ports, and one USB-C port for charging or powering a variety of devices simultaneously.” — Ruane
$12.99 at Amazon (originally $19.99
13
Amazon
Rachael Ray non-stick frying pan set (52% off)
“We — and by we, I mean my husband — do a lot of cooking at home. And while we are very careful with our non-stick pans, after several years of near-daily use our reliable 12-inch one is starting to get really scratched up. I'm taking advantage of this REALLY good Black Friday deal and getting over 50% off a set of two — in a pleasing teal hue, no less. And then I am going to be really diligent about continuing to clean them only with a soft cloth and using silicone cooking tools to keep them in good shape for as long as I can.” — Ruane
$24 at Amazon (originally $49.99)
14
Amazon
National Geographic rock advent calendar (20% off)
Advent calendars have been really popular this year and I think my kids (or at least my older one) might finally be old enough to understand/get a kick out of one. This National Geographic calendar contains 24 specimens (including pyrite, jasper, agate, tiger's eye, and more) and the big reveal on the final day is a rose quartz specimen that you can actually dig out of a slab of rock. There's a dig tool, brush and magnifying glass included. The whole vibe is so transporting me to childhood afternoons spent at the Nature Company, obsessively deciding which tiger's eye or rose quartz specimen to spend my precious allowance on. It's time to pass this obsession on to my children.” — Ruane
$26.39 at Amazon (originally $32.99)
15
Cumbor baby gate
Cumbor baby gate (60% off)
"After inheriting and trying out baby-slash-pet gates from a variety of brands, I can say with certainty that these Cumbor ones are my favorite, mostly because they don't require a physics degree to open and/or close. I actually already have a similar Cumbor gate that I bought off Facebook marketplace, but my younger daughter is getting a lot more mobile and I need to cordon off more areas of my home, stat, so I'll be taking advantage of this early Black Friday deal. I plan to stockpile one for my house and possibly a few for my parents’ place, where we’ll be spending a lot of time over the holidays.” — Ruane
$79 at Amazon (originally $199)
16
Amazon
Bedsure wearable blanket hoodie (36% off)
"I love this blanket (or hoodie?) so much that I've bought it for three other people in the past year. It's incredibly warm and cozy and I can still use my hands and walk around without it getting in the way since it's wearable. It also has pockets so I can put my phone or snacks in it when I'm lounging around my apartment." — Adaway
$22.49 at Amazon (originally $34.99)
17
Amazon
Apple AirPods 2nd Generation (43% off)
"For a while now I've used cheap knockoff wireless headphones — and on Black Friday, I'm going to step it up. Unlike the off-brand ones, AirPods use the same charger as my cellphone, meaning one less cord to lose, and they'll automatically connect with my phone and work computer, saving me time and the stress of screaming at the Bluetooth pairing. Also, real AirPods have up to a 24-hour battery life and are Siri-enabled." — Griffin Wynne, shopping writer
$89.99 at Amazon (originally $159)
18
Amazon
Breville Juice Fountain Cold Plus (20% off)
"I try to avoid having too many kitchen gadgets and appliances, and as a result have long held out on getting a juicer. But my near-daily habit of heading to the local juicery is getting out of control. It's time to invest in a home appliance, and this Breville machine is both highly rated and aesthetically pleasing. I love that it has an extra wide chute, meaning I can keep my chopping to a minimum and enjoy fresh juice ASAP. It's currently 20% off, so it's time to jump on it." — Uribe
$224.95 at Amazon (originally $279.95)
19
Amazon
Bonaok karaoke microphone (50% off)
"Our very own Lourdes Avila Uribe has previously sung the praises of this affordable and vastly entertaining Bluetooth-enabled karaoke microphone. I could pretend this is for my kids, but I'd be lying — it's for my sister (and for me) to terrorize my family over the holidays with heartfelt renditions of all the classic Disney songs that we grew up listening to.” — Ruane
$24.78 at Amazon (originally $49.99)
20
Amazon
The Frame TV by Samsung (up to 31% off)
"I'm intensely jealous of all the Instagram people out there with a Frame TV. Instead of having a big black box taking up space in their living room, these masters of aesthetics have a Frame, which becomes a beautiful work of art displaying digital artwork of their choosing. These were about 21% off during October Prime Day, and now the discounts are even deeper. You can find deals right now on the 43", 50" (seen here), 55", 65", 75" and 85" models." — Kristen Aiken, head of HuffPost Life
50-inch model: $897.99 on Amazon (originally $1,297.99)
21
Amazon
Jecpuo fleece-lined transparent tights (15% off)
"These may look like your average pair of stockings, but they are actually lined with cozy flesh-toned fleece and covered with a sheer material that looks just like a pair of ever-classic sheer tights. The idea that I can still wear a cute mini skirt and boots in the winter without getting frostbitten knees is incredibly thrilling, and if you’re like me and adore that intersection between comfort and fashion, you’re definitely going to want to throw these in your shopping cart." – Flores
$18.69 at Amazon (originally $21.99)
22
Amazon
Larme Ice Roller (35% off)
"I'm not a makeup or skincare person and I do not have a collection of potions and serums nor a 'nighttime routine.' However, this ice-face roller is easy enough and feels so good, even the laziest, the most product-adverse person (me) will love it. It lives in my freezer, never needs to be charged or changed or tampered with, and doesn't demand any extra creams or products for it to work. It feels so good on my face, relaxes my tight jaw, and helps when I'm feeling puffy or have a migraine coming on." — Wynne
$9.99 at Amazon (originally $16.97)
