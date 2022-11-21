What Our Shopping Editors Are Buying From Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale

Amazon

KidKraft wooden kitchen (27% off)

"I didn't know that a play kitchen was a thing you HAD to get your kid until... well, I had kids. Suddenly, the texts were flying on my mom-friend group chat. 'Which play kitchen are you getting?' 'Do you recommend this one that so-and-so has?' 'Is it hard to put together?' I felt very unprepared, and I've had my eyes peeled for a good deal on a comprehensive one ever since. I just spotted the almost-30% discount on this one from trusted toy brand KidKraft. It's about as extensive as my own adult kitchen — it even comes with window boxes and a 'working' ice maker, which mine, um, doesn't have. The kitchen comes with Velcro-ized play veggies, and there's even a little chalkboard where kids can write the menu of the day or just make a huge mess with chalk — whatever they prefer! This particular one is also pretty highly reviewed. BRB while I consult my group chat, but I'm pretty sure they'll approve of this one.” — Emily Ruane, shopping managing editor