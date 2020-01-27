HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Listen up, because we’ve found a deal worth listening to.

Echo Buds, Amazon’s wireless earbuds that are an affordable answer to AirPods Pro, are on sale for just $90 on Monday, Jan. 27. The normally $130 earbuds also come with a free three-month trial of Audible included when you purchase.

With built-in Alexa and Bose technology, Amazon’s Echo Buds are already one of the more affordable wireless earbuds on the market. Now they’re an extra $40 off. That’s a bigger markdown than they were over the holidays, when they were full price over Black Friday and through Christmas.

HuffPost Finds had the opportunity to test out and review the Amazon Echo Buds when they were first released in November 2019. We found them to be a great wireless ear bud option for budget-conscious consumers because of the affordable price point, customizable fit and advanced audio features.

The Amazon Echo Buds work like any other wireless earbuds by syncing with your devices to stream music, make calls and access smart assistants like Alexa.

What makes the Amazon Echo Buds stand out is that they can play, block and amplify audio that you’re listening to as well as the sound around you. It’s a feature that’s currently also found within AirPods Pro, but a pair of Apple’s latest wireless earbuds will set you back $250. Even the older versions of AirPods are still $159, without any any of the noise-blocking or enhancing features.

With the Echo Buds now an extra $40 off, that makes them less than half the price of a pair of AirPods Pro.

Echo Buds have up to five hours of battery life on a full charge and up to 20 hours with the charging case. They can also be customized with three different sizes of ear tips to ensure a comfortable and secure fit.