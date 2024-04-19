HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
There’s no denying that smart home devices like speakers and thermostats can make life a little bit more convenient. While they can’t do your job for you or plug in your curling iron while you’re out of the house, they can be a fun addition to your space (and make life a little bit easier).
If you’ve been curious about smart home devices but are put off by the exorbitant prices that most of these gadgets command, then you’re in luck. Right now, the Amazon Echo Pop is on sale for 43% off, so you can try it out for less than $23. This small smart speaker not only plays music, but comes with the Alexa as well, so you can ask it to set timers, check the weather, read the news, make Amazon orders, answer all manner of questions and much, much more.
You can control your speaker via the app or by simply using your voice, making it a breeze to play music, audiobooks and podcasts from Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music and Pandora. It’s also compatible with other smart home devices like smart plugs or smart lights, which you can access with your voice or the Alexa app.
Available in four colors, the Echo Pop is made with recycled materials and built to last. HuffPost Life & Shopping editorial director Kristen Aiken swears by her Echo speaker. She said, “I’m nearly legally blind, so I love that I can ask my Echo what time it is in the middle of the night (instead of struggling to find my glasses and see my clock). And in the morning, I ask it what the weather is while I decide what to wear that day. It also links up with my Amazon account and alerts me every time a package has been delivered, or when there’s a sale on a product it knows I love. And it links with my Spotify account too, so I can just tell it to play whatever music or podcasts I want on my command. Basically, it’s a little tech device that I can boss around and it reliably serves me well.”
Consider it a virtual assistant that won’t break the bank. Take a look at other glowing reviews at Amazon before picking one up for yourself. We don’t know how long this sale will last, so you better hurry and snag one while you still can and save.
Promising reviews:
“I am a big fan of the Amazon Alexa. We have several different styles and generations. The new pop is small, but still has great sound. And it comes in several different colors...We started out with using them to just play music. But living in a 2 story home, these speakers work great as intercoms. They alert us when someone is at the door. They can turn lights on and off if you use smart bulbs. It alsoconnects to the thermostat which comes in handy on very cold mornings,as you can tell Alexa to turn on the heat without leaving the comfort of your warm bed! That’s just a few of the things Alexa can do!! I’d be lost without it!!” — Kim
“I have been looking for a small, aesthetically pleasing but still high quality speaker for my lash salon. I luckily caught the Echo Pop on sale for $7. Immediately after receiving it let me know that it is waaaaay more than just a speaker & will be a business essential. Not only business, but an essential for my bedroom & kitchen as well! Im so thankful that I caught the sale & was able to try, I am now buying 3 more! Worth every penny! Definitely have to try it!” — Nikaya
“Love this little thing! The only things I needed out of an Alexa device for my office was the ability to issue voice commands and to be able to see the notification light. These little half-Dots are perfect for that. It takes up almost no space, responds consistently, and has a nice, bright light at the top edge of the circular speaker face that goes on with notifications/package deliveries. The sound quality is good enough to use on my Everywhere music group. I wish they’d put a black cord on the black unit instead of a white one, as it looks odd. But other than that, I’d buy one of these again if I needed a second one.” — Trillian
“How did I live without this? This was my first Alexa device. I’m mostly an Apple user and didn’t ever see the point in getting one, but it was on sale around Christmas and I thought ‘why not?’ Well, I am about to buy another one at regular price for the other end of my house. This one is in my living room and I use it several times a day for various things. To play music (from my Apple Music library!), to answer random questions about the weather or anything else, and to control my Fire TV hands free - which I discovered it could do by accident recently lol. I’ve also casted audiobooks to it from the Libby app on my phone. The sound is great, and I can hear it clearly from anywhere in the house depending on the volume. Alexa also seems quicker and more intuitive than Siri 🫣 The echo pop is more than worth the price!” — Ashley