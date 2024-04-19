Promising reviews:

“I am a big fan of the Amazon Alexa. We have several different styles and generations. The new pop is small, but still has great sound. And it comes in several different colors...We started out with using them to just play music. But living in a 2 story home, these speakers work great as intercoms. They alert us when someone is at the door. They can turn lights on and off if you use smart bulbs. It alsoconnects to the thermostat which comes in handy on very cold mornings,as you can tell Alexa to turn on the heat without leaving the comfort of your warm bed! That’s just a few of the things Alexa can do!! I’d be lost without it!!” — Kim

“I have been looking for a small, aesthetically pleasing but still high quality speaker for my lash salon. I luckily caught the Echo Pop on sale for $7. Immediately after receiving it let me know that it is waaaaay more than just a speaker & will be a business essential. Not only business, but an essential for my bedroom & kitchen as well! Im so thankful that I caught the sale & was able to try, I am now buying 3 more! Worth every penny! Definitely have to try it!” — Nikaya

“Love this little thing! The only things I needed out of an Alexa device for my office was the ability to issue voice commands and to be able to see the notification light. These little half-Dots are perfect for that. It takes up almost no space, responds consistently, and has a nice, bright light at the top edge of the circular speaker face that goes on with notifications/package deliveries. The sound quality is good enough to use on my Everywhere music group. I wish they’d put a black cord on the black unit instead of a white one, as it looks odd. But other than that, I’d buy one of these again if I needed a second one.” — Trillian

“How did I live without this? This was my first Alexa device. I’m mostly an Apple user and didn’t ever see the point in getting one, but it was on sale around Christmas and I thought ‘why not?’ Well, I am about to buy another one at regular price for the other end of my house. This one is in my living room and I use it several times a day for various things. To play music (from my Apple Music library!), to answer random questions about the weather or anything else, and to control my Fire TV hands free - which I discovered it could do by accident recently lol. I’ve also casted audiobooks to it from the Libby app on my phone. The sound is great, and I can hear it clearly from anywhere in the house depending on the volume. Alexa also seems quicker and more intuitive than Siri 🫣 The echo pop is more than worth the price!” — Ashley